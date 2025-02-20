Did Obama officials force Pope Benedict’s resignation? Open letter calls for Trump investigation

We are asking for an investigation into the affairs of our own government. It is not unprecedented for a corrupt government to attempt to insert itself into the life of the Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Shortly after the first inauguration of President Trump in 2017, an open letter was published in The Remnant Newspaper requesting an investigation into potential involvement by the Obama Administration in the affairs of the Catholic Church. Specifically, the authors asked whether the U.S. Government was involved in the sequence of events that resulted in the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 11, 2013 and the Conclave that elected Pope Francis on March 13, 2013. This open letter was widely circulated throughout the world, but no action was taken during the first Trump administration. Consequently, the questions that were raised remain unanswered.

Questions in this open letter included the following:

To what end was the National Security Agency monitoring the conclave that elected Pope Francis?

What other covert operations were carried out by U.S. government operatives concerning the resignation of Pope Benedict or the conclave that elected Pope Francis?

Did U.S. government operatives have contact with the “Cardinal Danneels Mafia”?

International monetary transactions with the Vatican were suspended during the last few days prior to the resignation of Pope Benedict. Were any U.S. Government agencies involved in this?

Why were international monetary transactions resumed on February 12, 2013, the day after Benedict XVI announced his resignation? Was this pure coincidence?

What actions, if any, were actually taken by John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, and others tied to the Obama administration who were involved in the discussion proposing the fomenting of a “Catholic Spring”?

What was the purpose and nature of the secret meeting between Vice President Joseph Biden and Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on or about June 3, 2011?

What roles were played by George Soros and other international financiers who may be currently residing in United States territory?

We wish to draw attention once again to this letter, with the hope that the questions it contains will be answered. The second Trump administration shows itself willing to get to the bottom of difficult issues, so we believe that an in-depth investigation is now possible.

To be clear, we are not asking for an investigation of the Church. However strange the behavior of the current Pope may be, and however much his agenda seems to align itself with that of the wealthy and powerful (Klaus Schwab, George Soros, and the U.S. Democratic Party), it is not our position to investigate the Pope and the bishops he has appointed. We are asking for an investigation into the affairs of our own government. It is not unprecedented for a corrupt government to attempt to insert itself into the life of the Church. There are numerous cases of this throughout history. It is certain that a government in which 51 intelligence officials would lie to the American people to steer an election [2] is not above attempting to steer a conclave. It is equally certain that a government obsessed with advancing transgender themes and abortion on demand would not be above meddling with a conclave if doing so could somehow advance their agenda.

WATCH: Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? | Archbishop Viganò

Several news outlets reported that various Vatican offices were electronically surveilled by the U.S. intelligence agencies, both before and during the 2013 conclave. [3] If these allegations are true, the consequences of monitoring the conclave are significant.

We believe it to be the responsibility of loyal and informed United States Catholics to petition our government to authorize an investigation into these critical questions. Catholics throughout the world expect this of us. This open letter will be followed up with requests for declassification of general categories of documents and release of the same under the Freedom of Information Act.

It must be restated that we are not requesting an investigation into the Catholic Church; rather, we are simply asking for an investigation into activities of a previous Obama-Biden administration, one that fomented various coups and color revolutions to overthrow governments around the world. Did the same administration force the resignation of a pope so that a prelate favorable to their agenda could be installed as pontiff?

Thank you again, and be assured of our most sincere prayers.

Respectfully,

David L. Sonnier, LTC US ARMY (Retired)

Elizabeth Yore, Esq., Founder of YoreChildren

Michael J. Matt, Editor of The Remnant

John Henry Westen, Co-Founder, CEO, Editor of LifeSiteNews

[1] https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/3001-did-vatican-attempt-to-influence-u-s-election-catholics-ask-trump-administration-to-investigate

[2] https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/the_intelligence_community_51-_how_cia_contractors_colluded_with_the_biden_campaign_to_mislead_american_voters.pdf

[3] https://www.ncregister.com/blog/italian-magazine-says-nsa-listened-into-vatican-and-pope

Share











