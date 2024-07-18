Did Our Lady of Fatima and St. Michael the Archangel protect Trump from assassination?

The unlikely coincidence of Donald Trump moving his head to narrowly miss being killed at the Pennsylvania rally has urged many to invoke divine intervention as the cause. Some further ‘coincidences’ lend credence to this claim.

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump’s escape from death has led many to claim he was saved by God’s hand. Viewing the circumstances of his attempted assassination, it is hard to deny the extremely unlikely “coincidence” of Trump looking to his right, at precisely the right moment, to see the path of the would-be killer’s bullet pass through his ear and not his skull.

This miraculous delivery from evil is full of coincidences – many of which point to the role of Our Lady of Fatima – and the Archangel St. Michael – in the thwarting of a spectacular attempt to kill Trump which has been trailered by regime figures for over a year.

Our Lady of Fatima

Trump was shot on Saturday, July 13, at 6:11 p.m. local time – 107 years ago to the day on which Our Lady of Fatima appeared on July 13, 1917. As Catholic Exchange and others have reported, a statue of Our Lady of Fatima was placed in Trump’s White House following a January 2017 exorcism by the Maronite priest Father Andrew Mahana.

LifeSiteNews also reported two weeks ago that Father James Altman gifted a statue of St. Michael Archangel, whom we beseech to defend us in battle, to President Trump via his son, Barron.

Fr. Altman has since heard that the statue of St. Michael now sits on Trump’s desk. In a final twist, the time of the shooting corresponds to a Bible verse which says,

“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” (Ephesians 6:11)

Our Lady intervenes?

Father Jason Charron, a Catholic priest of the Byzantine Rite, was present at the rally in Butler. He was with Trump before he took the stage, and it was Fr. Charron who opened the rally by leading the crowd in prayer for Trump – and for America.

Remarkably, Fr. Charron went on to ask people present to pray for Trump’s protection – “because someone may try to shoot him” – right before someone did.

Fr. Charron was later asked about the “Fatima connection” – and said he believes in it. Describing a “baptized” Trump as a “messiah figure used by the Lord” to fight the evil of the liberal-globalist regime, he sensibly cautioned that Trump is “flawed” – and “this does not mean we agree with everything on his platform.”

A conspiracy of evil

Fr. Charron says that the “powers and principalities” of evil are “waging invisible war” in our world – making the case that the spiritual and political crises facing the world are one and the same.

Others such as Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, and of course many at LifeSiteNews, argue that the spiritual battle is crucial to understanding the true dimension of the wickedness of the liberal-global project and its celebration of the industries of death.

Yuval Noah Harari, a homosexual atheist, is the WEF prophet of dystopia. In January he was filmed claiming a Trump victory would sound the death knell for what remains of the diabolical globalism he and his mentor Klaus Schwab champion.

One month earlier, bloated obscenity, Robert Kagan wrote an article in The Washington Post titled, “The Trump Dictatorship: How to Stop it.”

Kagan compared Trump to Caesar – whose attempt to save Rome from a corrupt Senate was ended by his assassination. His killers included his former “friends” and greatest allies.

The previous week, he opened his incitement to stop Trump at all costs with a piece which framed Trump as a dictator who will persecute his political enemies – like Kagan himself – because they are the enemies of the American people. Trump is their champion.

Robert Kagan is the architect of modern American neoconservatism. He has called for forever war since founding the Project for a New American Century in 1997. His family business is permanent war. His brother Frederick, together with wife Kimberley, run the Institute for the Study of War – which was founded with money from the war industry and works tirelessly to promote war in Ukraine, as elsewhere.

Kagan’s wife is Victoria Nuland, who has promoted regime change and violent chaos across the world in her many roles in the U.S. Department of State. The second U.S.-backed Ukrainian coup in 2014 was her brainchild, and she was infamously recorded appointing the first Ukrainian government in a phone call to the then U.S. Ambassador, Christopher Pyatt, after the violent overthrow of the former President Yanukovich.

Nuland herself made a chilling statement two days before the attempted assassination, smirking as she said that “Donald Trump is not going to be president.”

Kagan’s feverish writings read like the manifesto of a rage murderer. They frame Trump as a man whose power comes from his immense popular “following – not from the institutions of government” which Kagan and his allied factions have captured to use against the American people.

The Kagan-Nuland family business is permanent war, which is the main instrument by which the liberal agenda is globally enforced. This criminal faction frames Trump as the enemy of everything for which they and the liberal-globalists stand. It is a fight to the death, and Trump’s death would have delivered their survival.

Kagan, in his second incitement to assassinate Trump, named Nikki Haley – the vehemently pro-Israel warmonger – as the preferred successor, whose presidency would ensure that the nightmarish regime would prevail. Trump has not only promised to end the war in Ukraine, but a further heresy against the death cult has been uttered in his instruction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish” his disastrous and horrific war in Gaza.

A political ideology which celebrates the sacrament of abortion, the sexualization of children, the destruction of nations, and the replacement of the natural order with total moral inversion has left our world in a permanent state of emergency. The regime is sounding the alarm that their horror-show will end with Trump, and so he must be stopped.

What comes next?

Fr. Charron warns that the desperate regime may resort to the assassination of President Biden, to both dispose of a candidate who has become an electoral liability, and to use the subsequent wave of sympathy to power an electoral backlash against a now ascendant Trump.

This too sounds simply too crazy to believe. Given the events of the past four years, and of the past few days, it seems the crazier any theory may be, the more likely it is true.

We must pray for the sincere conversion of Donald Trump. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. It is also the beginning of the end of the fear of the wickedness of men, which is powerless against the might of Christ, of His Holy Mother, and of St. Michael – patron saint of the soldiers of God.

