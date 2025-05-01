Did the Canadian government spend $40 billion to swing the election for Mark Carney?

Canada's government website records the payment was authorized by the governor-general in a 'special warrant,' with only a brief note saying it was for 'the public good.'

(LifeSiteNews) — With the Canadian Parliament shut down since October comes the startling news that over $40 billion has been taken from the government budget by the ruling Liberals – without a single vote or debate.

While mainstream media has been silent on the issue, independent journalists are saying the money has been used to buy the election for the Liberal Party.

“As citizens remain largely unaware, a staggering $40 billion in taxpayer money has been green-lighted without any meaningful debate or oversight. With Parliament shuttered and scandals brewing, the fate of democracy hangs in the balance as the government, seemingly unaccountable, continues to operate in the shadows.”

This was the verdict from independent Canadian site Mac’s Opinion, whose brief video on this unreported scandal exposes a corrupt Liberal elite ruling a nation “where there’s no real democracy going on.”

Secret billions: ‘Political spending’

Does this claim seem overblown? Kevin Klein for the Winnipeg Sun said no – it was a clear case of corruption.

“This isn’t emergency spending. It’s political spending. It’s a desperate government shoveling money to departments, agencies, and institutions that will protect its legacy and promote its talking points during an election campaign.”

Canada’s government website records the payment was authorized by the governor-general in a “special warrant,” with only a brief note saying it was for “the public good” published on April 1 – of all days.

As Klein pointed out, this decision was technically legal – but far from transparent.

“There was no due process. No committee oversight. No media scrutiny. Just signatures behind closed doors. The spending was authorized while Parliament remained suspended – prorogued by a government that didn’t want to face tough questions about its ongoing Green Slush Fund scandal.”

Democracy suspended over Liberal corruption

In October last year, a growing scandal over the alleged misuse of a billion-dollar Green Fund by Liberal Party ministers saw Parliament paralyzed, as Trudeau’s administration refused to release documents explaining where the money had gone.

Parliament “ground to a halt” over accusations of corruption in the Liberal Party, as CTV News reported in November.

Canada’s six month holiday from democracy was secured after the Christmas recess by Trudeau’s resignation on January 6 – in which he “prorogued” or suspended Parliament, rather than answer the charges raised in the scandal.

Swinging the election for Carney?

Klein points out that the Canadian State Broadcaster – CBC – played a crucial role in shifting the national mood behind Carney – right after it received a massive cash boost in the secret billions:

“$150 million to the CBC. While families cut back on basic groceries and small businesses are laying off staff, the federal government decides that the most ‘urgent’ priority is a $150 million cash injection to a media outlet that already receives over a billion a year in public funding.”

Why does this matter? Klein explains:

“Just days ago, a CBC reporter – paid by you – stood in the White House press gallery and asked a question so absurd it barely deserves repeating: Whether Donald Trump still wants Canada to become the 51st state.”

Klein argues the money taken in silence from Canadians has been used to swing the election for the people who took it from them.

“That’s not journalism. That’s a political plant. It came just as Mark Carney’s polling numbers were slipping, and the anti-Trump narrative was losing steam. Suddenly, the CBC steps in to revive the fear campaign? Coincidence? Don’t kid yourself.”

Cost of living crisis?

In one of very few reports on the secret billions, independent Canadian outlet Faultline reported that, “This isn’t Monopoly money. Canada is currently carrying a federal debt of $1.3 trillion. We are running a projected $40 billion deficit this fiscal year. So how does a government justify another $40 billion in discretionary spending?”

Pointing out the move was legal “if not transparent” – precisely because the Liberals had shut down Parliament, J.S. de Vries asked:

“Is the government avoiding accountability because the optics are bad? Because opposition parties would push back? Because the public might start asking how we can afford this when inflation, rent, and taxes are crushing everyday Canadians?”

There is no cost of living crisis for the pet causes of the liberal establishment, whose departments and state media corporation quietly accepted millions – or even billions – of dollars.

Why have you not heard about this? De Vries explains:

“The lack of media coverage on this story is staggering. There’s been no prime-time panel, no Globe and Mail op-ed, no top-billed CTV segment breaking it down.”

Is it real? Yes.

“It’s there, in black and white, on the Government of Canada’s own website. And yet, it feels like the loudest voices asking about it are average Canadians online – not the journalists paid to do it.”

With no vote on the funding, no explanation of what the money is for, and the only reason given in the Governor-General’s ruling on releasing the money being it was “for the public good”, serious questions remain unanswered – says De Vries – such as:

“What exactly is this money for? Why didn’t Parliament vote on it? And how long can a government operate in the shadows before trust runs out?”

Carney’s corrupt cabinet

Mark Carney said he spoke for a strong, united Canada in his victory speech on April 29.

Like Britain’s Keir Starmer before him, he promised “my government will work for you all.”

Yet his government appears to be full of crooks – if an open letter addressed to him from former police is to be believed.

Two former officers of the RCMP wrote to Carney, listing nine current and former Liberal ministers were criminals:

“Liberal Cabinet ministers past and present – some now working in your Prime Minister’s Office – have directly and by intent permitted serious breaches of Canadian law.”

The letter is dated the same day – April 12 – on which the Canadian government’s Canada Gazette quietly published its authorization of over $40 billion to Liberal government agencies.

Whilst Carney’s speech promised change in a changing world order, it seems there is no change in the allegedly corrupt Canadian cabinet, who will continue to serve under Carney.

“With Carney at the helm, we’ve got the same old cabinet,” explained independent news site Mac’s Opinion, “the same shady deals, and the same cluelessness.”

Mac cites the continued presence under Carney of “Marco Mendicino, the guy who messed up the Bernardo prison mess and even let the Chinese Communist Party mess with our elections without lifting a finger.”

Mendocino “is now calling the shots as Carney’s chief of staff,” Mac reported. Kevin Klein for the Winnipeg Sun agreed:

“Trudeau may be gone, but the system he built is still in place. Carney is the new figurehead, but the same insiders are making the same decisions. They’re betting that Canadians won’t notice – or won’t care.”

Carney – globalism is over

Carney heralded a new dawn for Canada, promising to “do my best for … everyone who calls Canada home”- whilst announcing the end of the old globalist order.

“Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over. The system of open global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the Second World War, a system that well not perfect has helped deliver prosperity for a country for decades, is over.”

The Liberal Party’s system of government is not, however. How will Carney respond to the “new reality” of the post-global order? By booing Donald Trump:

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and above all we have to take care of each other.”

So far, the Liberal Party he leads is leading by example. In ordering $40 billion for its friends, it certainly knows how to look out for itself. Is this how Carney intends to continue taking care of business?

