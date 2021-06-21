Did you know? Little known facts about COVID-19 and the vaccine

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 21, 2021 (No Jab for Me) – Editor’s note: The following is Part 1 of a short series of articles, drawn from the research on all things related to COVID-19, by Paul Adams.

1. Unsafe gene therapeutics dubbed as ‘vaccines’

The FDA did not approve the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA gene therapeutics which they dubbed “vaccines,” but simply authorized them, as Dr. Anthony Fauci confirms. Ninetten doctors warned the world of the dangers.

Indeed, in 2012, the animal trials for mRNA jabs had to be stopped because the animals kept dying.

The former President of the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons along with Molecular Biologist & Immunologist, Dolores Cahill, PhD, confirm that animals died in previous mRNA animal studies. Personally, I will take their word over any “fact checker” that is trying to promote experimental mRNA jabs. There is no evidence that successful animal studies were ever conducted specifically for the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA information therapeutics. Where is the proof? But, even if there was proof, the current studies with humans are a catastrophic failure bordering on genocide.

Dr. Richard Fleming, with doctorate degrees in physics, medicine and law explains how the Spike Protein can cross the blood-brain barrier to cause Mad Cow Disease. As at June 13, 2021, the number of vaccine deaths in 2021 exceed the combined number of vaccine deaths for the past 30 years. On May 26, 2021, the death of a 37 yearr-old woman prompted Belgium to halt the J&J jab for the under 41 year olds, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated it found a “plausible causal association” after identifying 28 cases among the more than 8.7 million people who had received the J&J vaccine.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was dropped by 24 countries, and by Ontario as of May 11, 2021. Johnson & Johnson, a Viral Vector “injection” that was given Emergency Use Authorization on February 27, 2021, was halted by several states due to the formation of blood clots. The (CDC) confirmed this, but distribution resumed after a 10 day pause. The CDC also confirms the Pfizer & Moderna jabs are the deadliest of all “vaccines,” as shown in a bar chart and a video with step-by-step navigation of the VAERS site. The ingredient SM-102 that is not recommended for human or veterinary use should bring the entire jab campaign to a screeching halt, one would think.

Even the prestigious National Institutes of Health confirms unequivocally, that: “Patient comprehension is a critical part of meeting medical ethics standards of informed consent in study designs,” and “COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralizing antibodies may sensitize vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated.” Yet still it orders the media to remain silent.

A study was conducted in March 2021 to determine if clinicians had sufficient literature on hand required for informed consent, especially in disclosing the risk that COVID vaccines could worsen the disease upon exposure to the circulating virus.

Continuing with the disjointed narrative, the CDC states in one part: “In public spaces, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, physical distancing (at least 6 feet), avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, and following any applicable workplace or school guidance. Fully vaccinated people should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19, especially following an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.”

And in the same page (no less), adds: “Currently authorized vaccines in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19.”

And, as of May 13, 2021, fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most places. What about the 99.9% who beat COVID, or whatever that bug was? And in Australia, why are vaccinated people being asked to quarantine if they visited infected areas?

2. Human ‘guinea pigs’ in mass trials

The clinical trials will be completed in October 2022 for Moderna, and May 2023 for Pfizer. Those being “vaccinated” are the guinea pigs. It bears emphasizing, there were no animal studies on these two particular jabs; but previous animal studies, using mRNA, killed the animals.

Troubling information for women on post-vaccination reproductive symptoms is also emerging.

More troubling is the fact that while the CDC admits scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus and how well they protect people, Federal and State Health agencies continue to label the vaccines as safe for pregnant or lactating women or those who are COVID-recovered, but post-vaccination adverse events for these particular groups are being deliberately excluded from the reports.

In Moderna's synopsis of its clinical trials, it states under Inclusion Criteria:

“Female participants of non-childbearing potential may be enrolled in the study. Non-childbearing potential is defined as surgically sterile (history of bilateral tubal ligation, bilateral oophorectomy, hysterectomy) or postmenopausal (defined as amenorrhea for ≥12 consecutive months prior to Screening without an alternative medical cause). A follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) level may be measured at the discretion of the Investigator to confirm postmenopausal status.

Female participants of childbearing potential may be enrolled in the study if the participant fulfills all the following criteria: - Has a negative pregnancy test at Screening and on the day of the first dose (Day 1). - Has practiced adequate contraception or has abstained from all activities that could result in pregnancy for at least 28 days prior to the first dose (Day 1). - Has agreed to continue adequate contraception through 3 months following the second dose on Day 29. - Is not currently breastfeeding.”

And in its Exclusion Criteria for the trials, Modern mentions women who are “pregnant or breastfeeding.”

Pfizer's clinical trial synopsis, under Exclusion Criteria, excludes: “Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.”

And yet, the FAQ websites of all 50 States still consider the COVID vaccines to be “safe” for the average person, and pregnant or breastfeeding women, while in Britain, as at June 2, 2021, 920 pregnant women lost their babies after getting “vaccinated.”

This is an egregious crime against humanity.

For clarification purposes in this article, given that the virus has not been isolated and that the symptoms mimic the flu, COVID-19 is considered an influenza variant. And, yes, people can die of influenza or the common cold. In fact, lungs of influenza patients can be more damaged than those of Covid patients, and blood clotting is also common in flu patients.

Some will argue that SARS-CoV-2 was developed in a Gain-of-Function lab, and will back their claims with reports. Taiwan News even provides an interview as proof.

Fauci has been grilled about his involvement, and naturally lied about it, even with evidence that his NIH did fund Gain-of-Function projects.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

That is moot, even though there is every indication that this was not a naturally occuring virus.

The primary consideration is not which is the safer vaccine or if the virus is natural or man-made or if Fauci lied, but whether experimental injections are warranted for a disease with a 99.9% survival rate when therapeutics have existed to control coronavirus induced diseases, and, from a legal perspective, if crimes against humanity have been committed. I am for tried, true and tested (safe) vaccines when no therapeutics are available. I am NOT for experimental gene therapeutics backed by disastrous animal studies, tested on humans for the first time in history. Humans should not be the guinea pigs.

The Israeli People Commitee said of the Pfizer shot: “There has never been a vaccine that has harmed as many people.” Corroborating this fact, on June 3, 2021 we learned from Children's Health Defense that research shows the COVID vaccine spike protein can travel from the injection site to accumulate in organs, and in tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, liver and in “high concentrations” in ovaries.

3. Adverse reactions

The FDA & CDC have not revealed to the public over 20 kinds of adverse effects, including Death, related to COVID-19 injections, which were discussed in an October 2020 meeting, see pg. 16 of document.

But the most egregious act of gross negligence is their failure to alert the public of the vaccine “shedding” unto the unvaccinated. Inside Pfizer's Clinical Protocols, in 8.3.5 to 8.3.5.3 Pfizer warns of Exposure During Pregnancy or Breastfeeding, and of Occupational Exposure.

Politicians? Mainstream media? Doctors? Health officials? Crickets.

5,888 deaths by Covid19 injections are reported by the National Vaccine Information Center as at 6/4/2021, and one-third of the deaths occurred within 48 hours. Five prominent doctors have discussed how the COVID jab is in fact a bioweapon.

4. Lifelong alteration of the immune system

The mRNA jab delivers a synthetic, inorganic molecule (medical device) that programs your cells to synthesize pathogens in the form of the spike protein that your immune system will constantly have to fight off for the rest of your life, according to experts such as Molecular Biologist & Immunologist, Professor Dolores Cahill, who explains this and Fauci confirms. Dr. Lee Merritt reconfirms the issue.

Others call it Information Therapy that hacks the software of life, according to Moderna’s [Mode RNA] chief scientist. You essentially become a GMO. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny mapped eight mechanisms that can result in death by a COVID jab.

5. Vaccines and ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases

In October 2020, reports noted the mRNA jab did not prevent you from contracting COVID-19 or from transmitting it. Dr. Steve Hotze elaborates on the topic, and Fauci confirmed it. But, in May 2021, seeing the weakness of this marketing strategy, the CDC flip-flopped again. It now purports that these jabs protect one from infection, when the increasing number of breakthrough cases tell a total different story.

The CDC graph underscores that reality, proving these injections are ineffective and injection passports are totally useless.

And, according to Bill Gates’ own MSN Lifestyle, the mRNA jab can alter your DNA. He quotes a NCBI article. Don’t expect this article to ever be dignified by a peer review. It will never happen. This is all part of the hidden in plain sight script. When Moderna's chief scientist states that mRNA jabs hack the software of life (DNA), there should be no further discussion.

In the US, over 175 million people, or 53% of the population, have been jabbed at least once, as of June 17, 2021.

As already mentioned, the CDC has ceased reporting on the number of post-vaccination COVID cases (breakthrough cases), as of May 1, 2021. The numbers are too embarrassing. The last CDC number of reported breakthrough cases stood at 9,245, resulting in 132 deaths, or a 1.4% death rate.

Using that same 1.4% death rate, given that the most recent number of deaths post-vaccination stands at 603 (as at June 11, 2021), and given Dr. Birx's very liberal definition of mortality, we can estimate the current number of post-vaccination Covid infections to be around 43,000.

According to an exasperated Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, it normally takes only 25-50 deaths to shut down a program.

And he underlines that for vaccinated Covid-recovered or pregnant women or women of childbearing age adverse events from the "vaccine" are not recorded in this clinical trial that ends in 2023 (for Pfizer) and 2022 (for Moderna).

Also, an imperfect "vaccination" can enhance the transmission of highly virulent pathogens, according to this NCGI article. A study on mice concludes that the spike protein from a “vaccination” can cause lung damage.

Reprinted with permission from No jab for me.