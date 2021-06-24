Did you know? Little known facts about COVID-19, death rates, PCR tests

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 24, 2021 (No Jab for Me) – Editor’s note: The following is Part 2 of a short series of articles, drawn from the research on all things related to COVID-19, by Paul Adams. Part 1, dealing with the experimental vaccines, can be found here.

1. Inflating COVID death rates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) inflated the death rate for COVID-19 by instructing medical practitioners in its March 24, 2020 directive to ascribe the cause of death as COVID-19 for all deaths, irrespective of whether patients had tested positive for COVID-10 or if they had other comorbidities, on the mere assumption they could have been infected, so as to ramp up the fear. Here is the document.

Some doctors have publicly stated they are being pressured to mark COVID-19 on death certificates. Here is a list of some of these medical professionals: Dr. Dan Erickson, Dr. Scott Jensen, and Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

This misstep by the CDC contravenes Federal Regulations, according to IPAK. Each Federal agency is required to submit a formal change proposal to the Federal Register followed by a 60-day public comment and peer-review process before the changes can be made.

The CDC contravened Federal Regulations once more when it issued a change in its reporting rules. From the CDC website:

“As of May 1, 2021, CDC transitioned from monitoring all reported vaccine breakthrough cases to focus on identifying and investigating only hospitalized or fatal cases due to any cause. This shift will help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance. Previous case counts, which were last updated on April 26, 2021, are available for reference only and will not be updated moving forward.”

In other words, we are to believe that suddenly vaccinated people are dying from natural causes and preconditions (not the vaccines or COVID) and that hardly anyone is injured by the “vaccines,” but that the unvaccinated keep dying from COVID.

The fact is that 60,000 Americans have been dying weekly, consistently, before and after the COVID scare - see further data - while deaths by influenza and other diseases have plummeted. The Johns Hopkins PhD, Genevieve Briand, whose findings shattered the prevailing narrative, was censored by her peers, most likely because both the CDC and Bill Gates fund Johns Hopkins, the venerable institution that oversees the Institute for Vaccine Safety (IVS), which simply toes the line.

2. Deaths with underlying conditions

The CDC later admitted that 94% of deaths had underlying conditions. That means, as at May 30, 2021, of the 591,265 deaths attributed to SARS-CoV-2, only 6% were actually caused directly by that virus, or 35,475 deaths.

In this graph, the total number of deaths attributed to Covid is 323,611. But, it’s in footnote #1 that we discover the sleight of hand with relation to the death numbers: “Confirmed or Presumed COVID-19.”

Why not “Presumed Tuberculosis” or “Presumed MERS?” How can presumptions create the rationale for public health policies? Where lockdowns, social distancing and vaccinations are being mandated on mere presumptions, there crimes against humanity are being committed.

Multiply the current number of COVID deaths by 6% and divide that number by the current number of cases to give you the true case fatality rate, which is around 0.10%. In other words, 99.9% survive COVID-19.

3. Survival percentage rates

When using the state population as the denominator, the death rate is even lower, ranging from 36 to 247 deaths per 100,000. As at March 19, 2021, even with the doctored death numbers and flawed PCR tests, the CDC arrived at the following survival rates:

Ages 0-17: 99.998%

Ages 18-49: 99.95%

Ages 50-64: 99.4%

Ages 65+: 91%

4. Grouping COVID deaths with influenza deaths

The CDC lumped pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19 into a new epidemic it called PIC, in order to inflate COVID-19 deaths. The CDC stats for week of July 3, 2020 confirm that pneumonia and influenza combine with COVID to inflate the death rate. The February 5, 2021 report does the same. The obfuscation is underscored in the search results page, where one is told that pneumonia, influenza or covid stats will be displayed separately, but all three diseases are combined in the PIC graphs.

Deaths by influenza have dropped from 61,000 in 2017-2018 to 22,000 in 2019-2020, while medical malpractice is the third leading cause of deaths in the U.S.

5. Financial incentives within hospitals

Hospitals are paid $13,000 for every COVID-19 admission, and $39,000 for every patient that is put on a ventilator, on average. Here is further proof that doctors and nurses have orders to place on ventilators patients who tested negative, effectively killing them.

6. The ineffective, dangerous PCR tests

The PCR tests do not detect SARS-CoV-2 particles, but particles from any number of viruses you might have contracted in the past, and hence a lawsuit for crimes against humanity is being launched by a German attorney, Reiner Fuellmich, for this fraud.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci admits that PCR tests don’t work, and the World Health Organization (WHO) backs him up. In this CDC document, testing guidelines state that false negatives and positives are possible - page 39. The PCR test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens - page 40.

But most importantly, on page 42 of the CDC’s December 2020 document, it is revealed that SARS-CoV-2 was never isolated in the first instance: “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA.”

The inventor of the PCR test, Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kary Mullis, explains the test, and former Vice President of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, elaborates further in this article. Here, Mullis takes Fauci apart.

Not only can the CDC not provide samples of SARS-CoV-2, neither can Stanford and Cornell labs, and in a CNN interview Fauci said he was not getting tested as there is no need to test asymptomatic people. He reiterates that asymptomatic people have never been the driving force of a pandemic, and once again, the WHO backs him up.

Meanwhile, WHO whistleblower, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, explains that the invasive swab in the PCR test is meant to wreak havoc with the Pineal gland of the brain and decrease longevity - skip to 5:07 - and that Johns Hopkins has a Pandemic Plan for 2025-2028 (skip to 10:10).

A certified federal medical investigator now discloses something Governors should have known all along: the nasal swabs are soaked in DNA-altering, carcinogenic Ethelyn Oxide that also causes infertility.

Why the disclosure now and not in 2020, at the onset of the plandemic?

The CDC has played dumb about the high 37 to 40 cycle thresholds used for COVID PCR testing yielding 85-90% false positives. But, now, it readily accepts the lower threshold of 28 cycles for post-vaccine testing.

But why even use PCR tests? The European Union has adopted a much more scientifically advanced definition of COVID Cases, based on symptoms alone.

Reprinted with permission by No Jab for Me