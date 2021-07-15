Did you know? Little known facts about COVID-19 jabs, media ‘misinformation’ and Bill Gates

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 15, 2021 (No Jab for Me) – Editor’s note: The following is Part 4 of a short series of articles, drawn from the research on all things related to COVID-19, by Paul Adams. Part 1 dealing with the experimental vaccines, can be found here, Part 2 on death rates and PCR tests, here, and Part 3 on COVID lawsuits and courageous doctors here.

1. Widespread misinformation about the nature of the injection

Injuries and deaths by mRNA jabs keep rising. VAERS reports 41,015 serious injuries as at July 9/21. Yet at vaccine sites, administrators cannot answer the simple question: “What's in the vaccine?,” while a total of 3.54 billion doses have been distributed worldwide.

Connecticut, in describing the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, commits a crime against humanity with this statement:

“COVID-19 mRNA vaccines provide instructions to cells in our upper arms to make a harmless protein found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

However, the spike protein is anything but harmless, it doesn’t confine itself in your arm, it accumulates particularly in ovaries and other organs, can penetrate the brain, and it is still undergoing clinical trials. This is a blatant case of misinformation for which Nazi doctors were hung.

This is Vermont’s full, true and plain half-baked disclosure :

“What are the ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines? How do they work? The ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines are similar to what is found in other vaccines. They contain protein, and fats, salts and polysorbate. The mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) also have sugars and polyethylene glycol. They do not have any fetal tissue, pork products, eggs, gelatin, latex, microchips or preservatives in them.”

However, they have a lot more than that, like SM-102 and the inorganic medical device/molecule that messages your cells to produce the pathogen, the spike protein, with no OFF switch.

Pennsylvania’s misinformation is as follows:

“Is natural immunity from the COVID-19 disease better than immunity from the vaccine? Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity. But experts don’t know how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you by creating an antibody response without having to experience sickness.”

The JAB can make people very sick, even kill them, and the survival rate from COVID-19 is 99.9%.

Here’s New York’s version of full, true and plain misinformation:

“Will the vaccine give me COVID? No. None of the vaccines being studied are made up of materials that can cause disease. For example, the first vaccines authorized for emergency use by the FDA use a small, harmless part of the virus’s genetic material called ‘mRNA’. This is not the virus. mRNA vaccines teach your body to create virus proteins. Your immune system develops antibodies against these proteins that will help you fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if you are exposed to it. That is called an immune response.”

According to immunologists who know about the animal studies, first, you are not given the mRNA of any virus; you are given an inorganic molecule (a medical device) that signals your cells to generate the spike protein of the virus. Your body produces the actual pathogen. The jab instructs your body to produce the pathogen that you don't want to infect you in the first place. There is no OFF switch. The spike protein alone can wreak havoc, as results show. And should you get infected by a wild virus you run the risk of triggering a cytokine storm, as animal studies have shown. You become a ticking time bomb. And you can still get infected by the Covid virus and transmit it to others. The use of the word “harmless” is an egregious crime against humanity.

Here is Nevada’s propaganda:

“Safety The COVID-19 vaccines were developed according the rigorous standards of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Many thousands of people participated in the clinical trials to ensure the vaccines were safe and effective before being offered to the public. The clinical trials included three phases. Phase I Small volunteer group to determine initial safety and potential side effects Phase II Larger volunteer group to determine efficacy and dosage Phase III Very large volunteer group where a portion of the participants receive the vaccine, and the other portion get the placebo to determine efficacy and side effects.”

No mention of the undergoing clinical trials slated to end in 2023 or of the increasing number of adverse events. No mention either of proven therapeutics or of the high COVID-19 survival rates. Since no informed consent is possible, therefore, a crime against humanity has been committed.

By analyzing this chart on the FAQ sites and documents of all 50 states, you should arrive at only one conclusion: All 50 States, including the elected officials and health administrators, are complicit in the greatest crime against humanity, ever.

The inventor of the mRNA Vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone, warns: “People should not be forced to take experimental COVID vaccines because risks aren’t known and under 18s and those who’ve had virus shouldn’t take it.” Dr. Scott Jensen reiterates Malone’s words.

2. Media promotion of the injections

Documents prove that the media was to be the key player in creating the hype leading up to the promotion of vaccines, that a vaccinate with confidence paper by the CDC exists, along with its British equivalent, and even that lifting lockdowns on condition of vaccination is used as a carrot to get people to accept the jab, as we learn in this CNN interview.

Even the WHO’s COVID-19 specialist, Dr. David Nabarro, who extols universal vaccinations as the prescribed solution to a pandemic with a 99.9% survival rate, denounces lockdowns.

3. CDC employing old tactics

The CDC at one time recommended DDT for in home use. It used the same fear tactics that it’s currently using for Covid,

for the Swine Flu in 1976

for the Type-A Wuhan flu virus in 1996

and for H1N1 in 2009.

The CDC owns the patent for the coronavirus that is transmitted to humans; also, a patent for a System & Method to test for COVID-19 was filed in 2015, as corroborated here, and COVID-19 test kits were being shipped around the world in 2018.

The CDC props itself up with such statements as:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the agency Americans trust with their lives. As a global leader in public health, CDC is the nation’s premier health promotion, prevention, and preparedness agency. Whether we are protecting the American people from public health threats, researching emerging diseases, or mobilizing public health programs with our domestic and international partners, we rely on our employees to make a real difference in the health and well-being of people here and around the world.”

Yet the CDC also buys and resells injections at a markup, about $4.6 Billion worth every year, and owns over 20 vaccine patents - according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - and is listed on Dun & Bradstreet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and personally owns 1000 patents, has not said a word about preventative measures that naturally boost one’s immune system.

The CDC concedes that its Head of Immunization Safety makes vaccine policy with Pharma Companies that Sell Vaccines.

And, in a disclosure of one of its best-kept secrets we learn: “The introduction of additional safety surveillance (including active safety surveillance) could potentially lead to negative impact on the public’s confidence in the vaccines and the willingness to participate in vaccination programs.”

Discussing Adverse Events Following Immunization (“AEFI”), the report adds: “Although extensive efforts were initiated to actively find cases of AEFI in multiple settings, underreporting remained a major limitation (e.g., more than 38,000 deaths within one month of vaccination would be expected in the eight countries); however, only 33 deaths were reported.”

Now, there’s a seminal material fact to disclose to someone contemplating getting “vaccinated.”Wouldn’t you agree?

4. Vaccine designed in hours and companies have no liability

The COVID-19 injection was developed in just a few hours on January 25, 2020. No wonder there were no animal studies.

The vaccine companies cannot be sued for injuries. Given the track record of these companies, every measure has been taken to classify these shots as “vaccines.” By the CDC’s definition a vaccine is designed to prevent infection.

But Fauci claims the primary aim of these “vaccines” is to reduce the severity of the illness, not prevent infection. Why? Because he knows the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are not vaccines. Moderna is not in the vaccine business, but in the mRNA business.

Technically, since the delivery system of the Pfizer jab is similar to Moderna’s, those jabs are not vaccines but information therapies, no matter what Merriam Webster says. They are labeled as vaccines to indemnify their makers from lawsuits. The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy labels them as gene therapeutics.

To highlight this fact even further, according to Bill Gates’ own MSN Lifestyle, the mRNA jab can alter your DNA. He quotes a NCBI article to support this. And Moderna's chief scientist underscores that mRNA jabs hack the software of life (DNA). This is not an anecdotal story. This is a material fact that should be disclosed before informed consent can be given and is the basis for another Crimes Against Humanity tribunal.

Ironically, MSN news now reports that mRNA information therapeutics, predictably, weaken your immune system; something doctors, immunologists and molecular biologists have been warning us about since 2020.

Conflict of interests should be disclosed at the outset, not kept buried in documents.

5. The influential Bill gates

Bill Gates, the philanthropist who invested $10 Billion into vaccines, boasts of how he injects kids with genetically modified organisms, and can’t wait for the next pandemic to hit, as India is still reeling from his polio vaccines.

Bill Gates is also on record pushing for vaccine passports. Parenthetically, various domain names for “vaccinepassport” were filed in 2016 by an entity in Milan, Italy. A vaccine passport would discriminate against these people as they attempt to go about their lives, in violation of The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. Section 12101)

Furthermore, Bill Gates is on record pushing for the right vaccines to lower the world population by 10% to 15%, backed by a newspaper article. The World Health Organization (WHO) whistleblower, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger corroborates this (skip to 3:47). A call in the Italian Parliament has actually been made for Gates’ arrest and trial at the International Criminal Court.

Reprinted with permission from No Jab for Me