Did you know that doctors can revoke Canadians’ Power of Attorney?

In many jurisdictions, doctors and health care providers have the legal authority to revoke Power of Attorney for personal care.

Protect vulnerable Seniors from euthanasia via pro-life care: Lifefunder

(LifeCareNetwork.ca) — You are likely aware of the need for a Power of Attorney (POA) for personal care to empower a trusted family member or friend to make decisions regarding personal health care on someone’s behalf should he or she become mentally incapable of making these decisions on their own.

And, of course, POAs have become all-the-more important since we’ve experienced the shocking loss of our inalienable rights to medical freedom and bodily autonomy during the recent COVID “pandemic.”

But did you know that in many jurisdictions, doctors and health care providers have the legal authority to revoke POAs for personal care? Anna, one of our Life Care Network trusted caregivers, happened to mention this shocking reality the other day.

Although the noble intent of the supporting legislation is to keep people protected from potential medical abuse or negligence, it has also unfortunately opened the door to the possible trampling of individual rights by our public health system for the so-called “common good.”

READ: Top pro-lifer warns that Canada has ‘no future’ if euthanasia, abortion continue

Specific rights can vary from province to province (or territory), but in Ontario, for example, the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee (OPGT) has this Orwellian government right explicitly outlined on page 24 of their Powers of Attorney Questions and Answers guide. It reads as follows (emphasis added):

Your health care providers or the long-term care authorities can apply to a tribunal called the Consent and Capacity Board if they believe that your health or long term care decisions are not being made properly by your attorney. The Board will review the situation and can direct your attorney to make the proper decision. As well, the court has the authority to remove your attorney and appoint a guardian in their place. If the OPGT receives notice that you are incapable and suffering serious harm as a result of your attorney’s decisions, it will make inquiries and may ask a judge to remove your attorney if this is the only way to protect you.

This is the reality in plain view (for those lucky enough to find it on some obscure government website, as it is never reported on by the Liberal government-funded mainstream media, of course).

So what can we do? Quite simply, a watchful eye and vigilance when caring for our dear elderly and other vulnerable sisters and brothers are paramount. But at the same time, it’s important that we take the right approach and be prudent per our dear Lord’s wise counsel “Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves; so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” Matthew 10:16. We invite you to prayerfully reflect on this within the context of our discussion here.

Some excellent additional trusted resources on this subject are also available here:

Life-Protecting Power of Attorney for Personal Care (Euthanasia Prevention Coalition)

Do Not Euthanize Defence Kit (Delta Hospice Society)

We trust you find the above information helpful and empowering for you and your dear loved ones.

READ: Leading Canadian pro-life group denounces attempt to cancel March for Life youth event

The original version of this article appeared on LifeCareNetwork.ca. Edited and published with permission.

Protect vulnerable Seniors from euthanasia via pro-life care: Lifefunder

Share











