Disagree with government policy? Homeland security says you’re a ‘terrorist’ if you speak out

(Children’s Health Defense) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Feb. 7 released a “Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland” bulletin.
According to journalist and political commentator Kim Iversen, the bulletin “actually labels what is typically considered free speech as terrorism.”
The bulletin reads:
The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors.
“Remember, this is a bulletin about domestic terrorism threats to the homeland and they’re saying that we’re in a heightened threat environment because of what they label mis- or disinformation,” Iversen said. “Which they’re saying could be spread by American citizens — so that’s you and me.”
We could all be in “hot terrorism water,” Iversen said, for either knowingly or unknowingly spreading misinformation, disinformation or malinformation (MDM) — even though the definitions of those terms keep changing.
Throughout the pandemic, many people accused of spreading disinformation or conspiracy theories turned out to be right all along.
“It was originally a conspiracy theory that there would be vaccine mandates. It was misinformation to say the vaccine doesn’t prevent spread,” Iversen said.
According to the DHS bulletin, people who spread MDM, “are possibly threat actors seeking to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”
“So they’re saying that if you spread information that undermines public trust in a government institution like the Centers for Disease Control, or Federal Drug Administration, or the Pentagon or Congress it could lead to violence,” Iversen said.
To prevent these “theoretical” acts of violence that stem from engaging in speech that undermines public trust in government institutions “you could be labeled a terrorist threat,” she argued.
“By issuing this bulletin they’ve effectively given themselves the freedom to halt any dissent they don’t like under the guise of ‘it could lead to violence,’” Iversen said.
GoFundMe has been called on the carpet by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for what he described in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as possible engagement in potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices.
After the BigTech crowdfunding giant summarily and seemingly arbitrarily shut down the page for the Canadian Freedom Convoy just as donations reached $10 million, Sen. Cruz sent the letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan asking for the federal agency to investigate.
One of the main focuses of his letter is fairness.
How can GoFundMe shut down fundraising for an entirely peaceful protest by Canadian Truckers, while, to cite just one example, having allowed the fundraiser for the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" in Seattle during the BLM/Antifa riots in the summer of 2020 to continue?
All freedom-loving people should be rightly suspicious that GoFundMe seems to apply one standard to fundraising for liberal causes, and another, far more stringent standard for conservative causes, which can effectively stop conservatives from expressing their support of a cause financially.
If this is true, it is unfair - and, undemocratic - and needs to be stopped immediately. And, that's why GoFundMe must be investigated now!
GoFundMe says that their terms and conditions were violated because of false claims in the media that the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests had turned violent.
But, this is simply untrue, as there has been absolutely no riotous behavior (this is Canada after all, eh).
Clearly, Ottawa is not Seattle. Ottawa is not Portland.
In fact, the Ottawa police department said that there had been only 7 arrests, for minor violations, among throngs of tens of thousands - and, organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy have stated that their people had nothing to do with those arrests.
While conservatives hate the idea of more government regulation, they hate the idea of losing their right to protest in support of freedom even more.
Smug BigTech companies should not be allowed to kill the momentum of peaceful causes they (or, their peers in Silicon Valley or Washington, DC) don't like.
Simply put, conservative causes on the GoFundMe platform must be held to exactly the same standard as liberal causes. If they are not, then the government must intervene to regulate GoFundMe, or shut them down.
The DHS bulletin also states:
The primary terrorism-related threat to the United States continues to stem from lone offenders or small cells of individuals who are motivated by a range of foreign and/or domestic grievances often cultivated through the consumption of certain online content.
“So they’re saying it could just be you,” Iversen argued. “You don’t need to be affiliated with a known neo-nazi group or some other flagged organization. If you acting alone to air grievances against the government they deem to be potentially threatening, you could be flagged as a domestic terrorist.”
The bulletin referenced “widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives” regarding COVID, stating:
COVID-19 mitigation measures — particularly COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates — have been used by domestic violent extremists to justify violence since 2020 and could continue to inspire these extremists to target government, healthcare, and academic institutions that they associate with those measures.
“Besides angry parents at school board meetings and angry airline passengers I don’t remember any violent extremist attacks due to COVID,” Iversen said.
She described the bulletin as “pretty alarming” as it labels any speech or government dissent, “or sowing any sort of discord amongst a government institution is potentially domestic terrorism.”
Watch the full segment here:
