Does anybody remember when Democrats rejected a resolution to condemn mob violence?

January 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The bipartisan outcry and condemnation of violence in our country has never been louder than it has these last few weeks. And violence should be condemned. No sensible person would disagree with that.

However, there seems to be a partisan double standard that has been made glaringly obvious in light of recent events. When anti-Biden rioters broke into the Capitol, both parties decried it. When anti-Trump rioters looted and destroyed cities, only Republicans did.

In fact, when Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called for the Senate last July to condemn the months-long looting, rioting, beatings, arson, and takeover of city blocks by Antifa and BLM groups, Senate Democrats would not even agree to a bipartisan denunciation of violence. Instead, they objected.

Lee addressed the Senate on Jul. 2, 2020, after the objection.

“What’s happening here?” he asked his fellow senators. “This is the United States Senate. Just so everyone is clear … I just proposed a non-binding resolution condemning mob violence and Senate Democrats objected. I don’t know whether to be outraged or embarrassed for them. This is not even a bill! It’s just a statement that says, ‘Mob violence is bad.’ Democrats can’t even say, ‘Mob violence is bad.’”

It is now clear that the left is capable of denouncing mob violence. However, their opprobrium is selective and hyperbolic.

In full gaslighting mode, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the Capitol breech to Kristallnacht when Jews were killed, and businesses, homes, and synagogues vandalized and torched.

Others are following Democrats in punishing Trump and his supporters. Big Tech companies, publishers, corporations, and others have joined forces to “cancel” and censor Trump and make any conservative voices who shared concern over election irregularities guilty by association. In their eyes, anybody who opposed a questionable election of Biden is a seditionist and insurrectionist and must be canceled. Book deals have been canceled, conservative social media apps have been annihilated, and fundraising platforms have blocked conservatives.

Despite the obvious fact that the actions of a few are not representative of the 75 million who voted for Trump, the narrative has become not that extremist outliers decided to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but that it was a foreseeable event and that every Republican is responsible for the violence.

The Trump speech that has been blamed for inciting violence reads in part, “We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

To claim that Trump has incited violence by casting doubt on the integrity of the election is a stretch of the imagination. If that is the case, then Nancy Pelosi is equally guilty of inciting violence after she tweeted on May 16, 2017, “Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts.”

She also said to her leadership team in December in regards to the President, “I’m counting down the hours ’til he’s gone. I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

There have been many, many instances of Democrats literally promoting unrest and uprisings, as shown in this viral video from August 2020:

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

There is clearly a malicious double standard.

There have been Democrat leaders who have actually incited violence. Remember when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) actually told constituents to harass the Trump administration?

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said.

Remember when Kamala Harris described Antifa anarchy as “essential” and mob violence as mere “protests”?

“Nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress, in particular around civil rights, has come without a fight,” she said at the NAACP’s national convention. “And so, I always am going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country — as an essential component or mark of a real democracy.”

Regarding arsons and vandalism, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) was quoted as saying, “You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”

Nobody called for the resignation of Pelosi or the “cancellation” of those representatives. No corporation canceled those who supported them.

Instead, they were celebrated. They were invited to paint BLM on the streets while professional sports teams revered their movement by wearing it on their jerseys and taking a knee.