Does refusing the Corona vaccine show a lack of solidarity?

May 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A few facts and considerations should answer this question and help people to make a well-founded, personal decision. At present – February 2021 – numerous people are confronted with the choice of whether they should take the vaccination or not. Vaccine doses are being produced in the millions worldwide, and the vaccination programs are up and running. Unfortunately, reports are also increasing of, in some cases, very serious side effects. These will certainly have to be checked, but in any case, they are at present (still) being ignored by those responsible.

The media report that a return to “normality” is only possible with the vaccine, [1] which would then also be effective against possible mutations. Due to this situation, physicians, biologists, bio-technicians, psychologists and psychiatrists,[2] radiologists, ethicists, moral theologians, forensic medical experts and lawyers, clergy, exorcists, politicians, police … are becoming concerned. At the same time it is astonishing how many reasonable people present completely different opinions. While the official mass media in various countries are urgently promoting the vaccination, the divergent opinions of specialists are being trivialized and often deleted from the Internet (YouTube, Wikipedia, Twitter, Facebook and others); moreover people conduct themselves based on distorted data. [3] Already at the beginning of the corona crisis, “the infection and death rate statistics were conveyed cumulatively and without reference to population sizes to cause a sensation.”[4]

Official dispatches only give numbers of cases, not percentages, which would show the actual ratio of positive-tested people to the complete population. There is also no distinction between infected, ill and healthy individuals who were mistakenly tested as positive. Despite its dubiousness, which was discovered in the meantime,[5] the PCR test has become the “pivotal point of the ‘pandemic’” [6] and thus the basis for the worldwide vaccination campaign.

All this makes an open and factual discussion among independent specialists practically impossible.[7] Some are already considering the extent to which the vaccination should become an obligation: In Spain a list is being compiled of people who have refused a voluntary vaccination; [8] in England, U.K. officials are considering sending “council staff” to talk with those who reject the vaccinations [9] and one already hears about vaccination passes [10] with one’s passport for every activity, about a medical treatment code and “privileges” for the vaccinated. [11] While one person waits “for the vaccination like the Hebrews for manna;” [12] others are afraid of it. A not unfounded fear is even arising that vaccine refuseniks could be vaccinated with the PCR-test without their knowledge. [13]

In view of this confusing situation, it is all the more important to find an answer to these questions: Is an immunization against COVID-19 necessary? Is it at all possible? Are the available vaccines reliable and ethically acceptable – and if not, why not?

1. Are the vaccinations necessary?

An array of epidemiologists, microbiologists and other experts believe: No. Considering the statistics which are not presented to the public, a full 40 to 50 percent of the COVID-19 infections occur practically without symptoms in Europe, so that it is not even noticed by the party concerned. Thirty to 40 percent of the infected people have no serious symptoms. That means that 80 to 90 percent of the SARS-CoV-2-positive people overcome the infection without becoming seriously ill. Their own physical immune system manages to fight against the virus effectively. “Infections with corona viruses are the drops which ― […] almost only for people with already existing ailments ― bring the barrel to overflowing.” [14]

It therefore follows: Instead of vaccinating millions and billions of people, including children, one should rather strengthen and regulate their immune system. This occurs through a healthy lifestyle (fresh air, regular exercise, [15] a balanced diet, an adequate vitamin supply [16] and the return to a normal social, cultural and religious [17] life. Together with the strengthening of the physical, psychological and mental condition of the people, their natural defenses also increase. [18] Of course taking normal, reasonable measures is not to be neglected, as are necessary for every annual flu’ wave.

As studies from the Tel Aviv Souasky Medical Center show, the effective regulation of the immune system plays a key role even in the recovery of COVID-19 patients! The calming of the immune system by CD24-enriched exosomes led to the recovery of 29 out of 30 COVID victims within a few days. [19]

2. Is an effective vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 possible?

The Austrian microbiologist Clemens Arvay, author of two books on the Corona problem, [20] as well as the molecular biologist Paul Cullen, MD, Professor of Laboratory Medicine at the Westphalian Wilhelm University of Münster, show in their scientific studies that an immunization against COVID-19 is generally problematic: Earlier attempts to develop vaccines against Corona viruses failed. Vaccines against some of these viruses led to adverse effects so that with immunized cats, the probability that the illness would develop increased rather than decreased. For that reason the tests of the Corona viruses SARS and MERS had to be discontinued. [21]The mRNA vaccines developed against these corona viruses “not only failed to show long-term effectiveness, but also led to auto-immune reactions in the lung tissue, so that they did not satisfy the criteria for clinical testing.” [22]

According to P. Cullen the SARS-CoV-2 virus is “not especially suited” as a candidate for a mass vaccination for other reasons as well: The virus is “mutation-prone” which may limit the immunogenicity of the vaccine ... In addition, following an infection the level of antibody seems to decrease rapidly; following vaccination, this decrease is even more likely.” [23]

The immunologist Prof. S. Bhakdi, MD, is convinced that a vaccine against the Corona virus will never be successfully developed. [24]

3. Are the available vaccines safe and reliable?

A requirement of the approval process. The reliability of a vaccine absolutely requires an attentive testing of its effectiveness and its possible positive and negative effects. Throughout the three clinical phases, with the compulsory pauses in between, it must be shown that this vaccine saves lives and that it has no dangerous side-effects.

Genetic vaccines. Which COVID-19 vaccines are verified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and how does it look with their testing? The most popular are genetic vaccines, thus RNA-vaccines, DNA-vaccines, and viral vector vaccines, in which some laboratory-manipulated genetic information is inserted to our organism.

Genetic vaccines do not bring a “part of the virus” into our bodies, but rather parts of the hereditary-information about a virus. In this way the genetic processes in our cells are manipulated so that they form a “virus-part,” in this case SARS-CoV-2 ― this is done with the purpose of our immune system producing anti-bodies. [25]

The WHO places the viral vector vaccines produced in Oxford at the top of its list of favorites (e.g. those from the companies AstraZeneca and Vaccitech). Their investor is one of the founders of Microsoft, Bill Gates, the big sponsor of WHO. Before the autumn of 2020, 80 million doses of this material were ordered in Germany; six million doses were ordered in Austria. It is also widespread in Italy, the Netherlands, France and other countries. [26]

No Gene-based vaccine is a “normal” vaccine. There are fears that they can cause genetic changes in human cells. [27] People who were vaccinated with it only once, can no longer eliminate this material from their organism. It is passed on from generation to generation. Its long-term effects and delayed side-effects are unknown. They were never used on people, only on animals. [28]

At least ten years of testing required! Normally before the approval of a vaccine, three clinical phases with corresponding pauses in between, must be successfully completed; this testing lasts from 8 to 12 years (so far the world record for the approval process has been 5 years). For testing completely new genetic materials, at least ten years are needed.

The prestigious German Epidemiologist of infectious diseases, Prof. Sucharid Bhakdi, MD, and Prof. Carina Reiss believe that the testing of the Corona vaccine is not even feasible. The mortality rate from COVID-19 itself (without previous medical conditions) is so low [29] that one has to test such a large quantity of people in order to be able to see the effectiveness of the material, that it makes any test impossible. [30]

Accelerating the testing. In April, 2020, the sponsor of the clinical testing of the vaccination candidates, Bill Gates, had already suggested a drastic acceleration of the testing sequence: The approval stages were pressed together (telescoping); “for this reason the usual waiting periods are not kept.” [31] The favored, so-called Oxford vaccine was tested on 544 people ― without, however, considering all the risk groups. [32] One of the currently most important geneticists, William Haseltine, commented on this situation:

“Telescoping testing timelines and approvals may expose all of us to unnecessary dangers related to the vaccine. […] The US alone plans to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people with the first successful candidate. One serious adverse event per thousand of a vaccine given to 100 million people means harm to 100,000 otherwise healthy people”. [33]

Prof. Paul Cullen is of the same opinion:

“In a car, it is more important to have good brakes than a motor that runs perfectly. In analogous fashion, with a vaccine it is more important to completely characterize the side-effect profile than to exactly measure its immunogenicity. This is why the third phase of clinical testing is by far the most important, the most complicated and thus the most expensive. The extreme shortening of this phase that we have seen with the COVID-19 vaccines is unique and highly questionable, particularly in view of the fact that novel types of vaccine are being employed, the effects of which have not been adequately characterized in humans”. [34]

The inadequate testing period also applies to all the other introduced Corona vaccines (e.g. Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Sputnik V, CureVac, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and others). It makes the tests altogether unreliable. [35]

The inadequate testing of the new vaccines is, in fact, the basic problem. Especially conspicuous is the flagrant contradiction: While genetically manipulated foodstuffs are strongly criticized, genetic experiments on humanity are promoted on a massive scale.

Despite warnings by, among others, well-known American geneticists, in the course of a few months people will be offered vaccines prepared in rushed procedures. [36] In these circumstances their use looks like an experiment on human beings. [37]

The results of the carried-out tests were disregarded:

― Apes on which the vaccine was tested could still be infected and spread the infection. [38] This shows that the immunization is inadequate for preventing a new contagion and spread of the infection, even in a vaccinated person. [39] It is important to know these results in order not to be manipulated by psychological and moral pressure through sayings such as, “If you love your fellow human beings, when you want to be responsible, supportive and not egoistic, then you must let yourself be inoculated.” [40] This argument has no basis.

― In as many as 70 percent of experimentees, the Oxford vaccine produced symptoms which could lead to sick leave (exhaustion, malaise, headaches, backaches, chills, fever), but especially dangerous is the neutropenia (pathological changes in the blood: heavy reduction of white blood cells) found in 46 percent of the participants. [41]

The biologist Clemens Arvay has warned the Austrian and German Ministers of Health that they would expose the population to a considerable risk through mass inoculations and with the use of this vaccine they should reckon with 70 percent of vaccinated people being sent into sick leave. Even rare side-effects will multiply by its use on millions and billions of people. [42]

The official protocol of the investigation of the vaccine-duo Pfizer and BioNTech reports that out of more than 7,000 vaccinated people, not more than one person benefited from its effect (in that the vaccine prevented a serious Corona infection in this individual), while over 84 percent of the experimentees, especially younger people, showed more or less heavy reactions to the vaccine; participants in the second dose reported, “partly heavy impairments in their daily routine.” [43]

Fears of the Scientists. Specialists fear that grave longer-term complications and a delayed massive effect of the genetic vaccines could be enormous. They could change the gene sequences of people and corrupt them. The viruses, which under the vaccines’ influence are produced in the organism as an antivirus, could continue multiplying, could even intensify the infection in some people [44] and cause the destruction of the immune system of the vaccinated, by which they would be susceptible to numerous virulent infections. As a possible side effect, the deactivation of the anti-carcinogenic DNA-sequences and a life-threatening activation of oncogenes can occur, thus leading to an increased risk of tumors, autoimmune reactions, infertility in women and men and an earlier death, especially among older people. [45] A vaccination against COVID-19 is most probably more dangerous than the disease itself. [46]

An example: After administering the inadequately tested vaccines against the swine flu, numerous children in Scandinavia developed narcolepsy (a neurological disorder in the regulation of sleep and being awake). The governments (e.g., in Sweden) pay damages to the victims of the untested vaccines. They suffer from permanent disorders up to the present day. [47]

How long does the vaccine protection last? Prof. P. Cullen reminds us, “…we know that after a natural COVID-19 infection the antibody level falls off after two to three months. At present, we cannot say if this is associated with a decrease in immunity. Should that be the case, it could mean that vaccination will have to be repeated at short regular intervals”. [48]

Side-effects and cases of death. Already after one week of mass vaccinations, complications occurred in thousands of cases in various countries. On 19 December 2020, Dr. Thomas Clark of the U.S. public health institute Centers for Disease Control reported that as of 18 December 2020, among the 112,807 people in the U.K. who received a first Covid-19 vaccine dose, 3,150 serious side-effects were reported (unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from a doctor or health care professional). [49]

In Norway, in the wake of the vaccinations (BioNTech/Pfizer), grave side-effects and 29 deaths occurred among the frail, older patients; as a result the health authorities changed their vaccine recommendations. [50] We hear similar accounts of deaths occurring in retirement homes and outpatient care centers in Sweden. [51] A large wave of deaths (53 dead after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination) happened within a few days in Gibraltar. [52] A report has come from France that 50 to 70 percent of health care workers experienced severe side effects after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. [53] In various countries a connection between the deaths of caregivers and the inoculation, which they had received shortly before, is being investigated and discussed. [54]

In Italy since the beginning of this year four people died of cardiac arrest after a COVID-19 inoculation. All of them had worked in health care, were in good health themselves, and younger than 50. [55] On 18 February, a lawyer, Dr. Renate Holzeisen, started an elaborately reasoned lawsuit on behalf of her clients directed against vaccine approval and the shortened approval process. It was submitted to the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU). [56]

In Germany [57] and Spain [58] numerous Corona illnesses have been reported among vaccinated people after the first vaccine dose was administered. These broke out in retirement homes where until then no cases of the disease had been reported. Similar situations have also become known in other countries. [59] In the USA some patients who had received a Covid vaccine developed a rare blood disease which in some cases resulted in death [60]

Countries with the highest vaccination rates have higher death statistics than others. [61] According to a study by the University of Warwick, schools do not have a role in the spread of the Corona virus. [62] It is understandable that a majority of medical personnel in Saarland, Germany, did not want an vaccination with AstraZeneca. [63] India does not permit the BioNTech vaccine. [64]

Despite the uncertainties shown even by the vaccine producers, the national government praises the vaccination for everyone, [65] making no distinctions in its publicity campaigns, advising politicians and dependent scientists, urging clinic and school directors to a vaccination for everybody. [66] Indeed there are growing tendencies to coercive vaccinations (especially in Israel due to inflated supply contracts with the producers) and suspicions of corruption. In the meantime the many calamitous consequences in numerous countries has led to international associations of experts. [67] Thus an international network of critical judges and state attorneys has been formed. In addition, on 19 February 2021 an international virtual conference publicly presented the current vaccination difficulty with experts from various fields of specialization. [68] Later it will be available on the Internet. (Participants included, for example, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, [69] Dr. Leland Stillman, Pamela Acker, [70] Pam Popper, Dr. Eric Nepute, [71] Thomas Renz, Clay Clark, Rebecca Messall, Dr. Marissa Brand, [72] Dr. Pat Castle, Dr. Christina Parks, Brad Bergford, Kristen Meghan M.S. OSH​, and Dr. Teresa Deisher). There are fears of serious injuries to health and cases of death due to unverified vaccines. [73]

The question is what the reactogenicity (unwanted side-effects) will look like in the up-coming period. More to the point, these normally skyrocket after the second vaccination. [74]

4. Are the novel vaccines ethically defensible? [75]

(1.) “Extremely unethical vaccinations.” In their two appeals to the president and the government of their country, a large group of Polish physicians and professors of medicine called the genetic vaccinations “extremely unethical” [76] – due to their approval for use despite shortened testing phases and the possible unforeseeable, negative influences on the person. The unethical character “of a half-finished and ineffective product,” which may “cause massive harm to one’s health,” is also emphasized by the expert for bio-medical ethics, Prof. Paul Cullen. [77] For him these vaccines are dubious for other reasons as well:

(2.) The use of cell lines of aborted children. Especially problematic is the fact that several Corona vaccines were produced (e.g. AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Altimmune, Sputnik V {Gamaleya}, CanSino Biologics, ImmunityBio, NantKwest) or tested (e.g. Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna) by using the cell lines of aborted children. [78] According to a report in Science (June, 2020), cell lines derived from aborted fetuses were used for at least five of the Covid-19 vaccines. [79]

The investigations by the biologist Pamela Acker, author of the book Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective (Kolbe Center for the Study of Creation, 2020) are shocking: The babies who were used for the development of the vaccine were born by Caesarian section and were still alive at the harvesting of the tissue! [80]

The voice of the Vatican. The Note of the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith of December 21st, 2020 [81] and the document Vaccine for all. 20 points for a fairer and healthier world, [82] which the Vatican Covid-19 Commission in cooperation with the Pontifical Academy for Life issued on December 29th, 2020, remain firm in their view that the killing of the unborn through abortion is and remains a grave evil. The Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith emphasizes: It was ethically irresponsible to produce cell lines derived from abortion. It recommends “all vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective” [83] against SARS-CoV-2, especially for the poor countries.

The use of vaccines derived from embryonic cell lines is labeled morally licit in situations of “grave danger” [84] when no other ethically acceptable vaccine is available. In this context the Vatican documents emphasize the difference between a direct and an indirect (“material”, passive, remote) participation in immoral actions. From this perspective the producer of such “biological materials” has greater responsibility than the recipient of the vaccines and medications. Of course Catholics should continue to show their clear rejection of abortion. The “Note” from the Vatican urgently appeals to researchers and pharmaceutical companies “to produce, approve, distribute and offer ethically acceptable vaccines that do not create problems of conscience.” [85]

According to a statement of the Pontifical Academy for Life in the year 2017, [86] “the cell lines currently used are very distant from the original abortions” so that there is no longer any “morally relevant cooperation between those who use the vaccines and the practice of voluntary abortion.” The Academy somewhat overestimates the significance of chronological distance for its moral assessment, and it seems to lack knowledge that, for example, in China fetuses have been used for cell lines in recent times. In its 20 points, the Pontifical Academy for Life grapples with the main issue in point 13: …it can be considered “morally acceptable”, under precise conditions, “to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.” This is a matter of material passive cooperation (as opposed to formal cooperation), since it is indirect and remote. [87]

Pope Francis, in his Urbi et Orbi address of December 25, 2020, urged, “vaccines for all, especially for the most vulnerable and needy of all regions of the planet.” [88] In his later statements he also criticized the refusal of the Corona vaccinations as a lack of solidarity. The Holy Father has also received the immunization against the Corona virus. [89]

It is important to know that these statements and personal decisions of the Holy Father reflect a process of seeking and thinking in the face of a new challenge. They do not belong to the infallible pontifical teaching ex cathedra, in which the pope as the highest shepherd and teacher of the entire church, irrevocably decides what doctrine of faith and morals is to be kept by all Christians. [90] Neither can one label this as a binding pronouncement of the regular Church Magisterium specifically concerning the problematic vaccines. They are rather recommendations or admonitions. A consensus of bishops and church theologians would be an important indicator for a general obligation, but that is not at all the case for this issue.

It is still valid that there must be no incentives to produce cell lines from aborted fetuses, thereby indirectly promoting abortions. Accepting the vaccination “is not, as a rule, a moral obligation” and must therefore be “voluntary.” However for the sake of the common good, a vaccination is to be recommended “especially to protect the weakest and most exposed,” when there are “no other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic.” [91] However the vaccinations were declared by ethics experts of the Vatican and by the Holy Father himself (in an interview for Italian Television Canale 5 (Tg5) on January 10, 2021), as ethically imperative. [92] The vaccinations were connected with the love of one’s neighbor and the “duty to pursue the common good.” [93] A refused immunization could become a risk for others, especially for the poor. [94]

There is still no obligation to have oneself vaccinated in the Vatican City State despite some restrictive regulations put into effect by the governorship, [95] which are being fiercely discussed. [96]

Statements by an array bishops. On December 12, 2020, a group of bishops [97] issued a common declaration “On the moral illicitness of the use of vaccines made from cells derived from aborted human fetuses.” Starting with the absolute “inviolability of human life” (Christifideles laici, 38), the signers declared:

– The theological principle of material cooperation is certainly valid and may be applied to a whole host of cases (e.g. in paying taxes, the use of products made from slave labor, and so on). However, this principle can hardly be applied to the case of vaccines made from fetal cell lines.

– The “unspeakable crime” (cf. Vatican Council II, Gaudium et spes, 51) of abortion, which should be most resolutely rejected (cf. CCC 2268, 2270-2274), is so enormous that no participation of Catholics in this genocide (regardless of the circumstances, regardless of how remote) can be acceptable.

― Whoever knowingly and voluntarily receives such vaccines comes into a sort of linkage to the activity of the abortion industry, even if it is very remote: His body profits from the “fruits” of the murder.

― The ends must not justify the means. Health does not have an absolute value and is not a false god to which one can bring a sacrifice through “inhuman fetal technologies,” which are based on the killing of others.

― In the use of slain children’s cell lines as medical material, these bishops see a double violation of God’s holy Order of Creation: 1) through the abortion itself, 2) through the heinous business of marketing the remains of the abortion victims. The use of such vaccines strengthens the abortionists (thus the “suppliers” of the “material”) and also the vaccine manufacturers.

― The admittance of such vaccines ― according to the bishops ― would strengthen the enemies of the church and the “increasingly apocalyptic character of the abortion industry” while the last stronghold of resistance to abortion is weakened and the effort for total elimination of abortion is impaired.

― In this context it is important for Christians to remain attentive toward temptations, to which even the elect are exposed (cf. Mk. 13:22), and to give an unyielding testimony to the truth (cf. Phil. 2:15) unto martyrdom, [98] without succumbing to the pressure of governments and international bodies which promote such vaccines as one of their goals. In this case the Biblical maxim is especially important: “…abstain from all appearance of evil” (I Thess. 5:12).”

For their declaration the bishops were advised by physicians and scientists from various countries; they also consulted numerous lay people: “All of those consulted — independent of age, nationality and profession — unanimously and almost instinctively rejected the idea of a vaccine derived from the cell lines of aborted children;” and again “their unanimous response is a further demonstration of the strength of reason and the sensus fidei (the faith instinct among the faithful).” [99]

Numerous pro-life organizations similarly regard the vaccines acquired from the cell lines of aborted children as morally unacceptable. [100] They emphasize that the abortion mentality is reinforced by the use of such “materials,” because the killing of unborn children even appears as something useful.

The pro-life activist Abby Johnson, former head of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, goes one step further. She also considers the vaccines which were tested on cells from the cell lines of aborted children as unacceptable. [101] The confederation of 28 independent pro-life organizations, The Personhood Alliance, takes the same uncompromising stance. The president of Personhood South Carolina, Dr. Matthew Clark, is convinced: Dehumanizing the unborn by every kind of use of their cell lines means working against God’s law and being pro-death instead of pro-life. [102]

Worth considering is the contradiction: The political claim that there is complete freedom and no vaccination coercion and simultaneously the demand for vaccination passes for air travel or for certain professions and the mounting public pressure with the assertion, rejection means endangering others and showing in one’s behavior a lack of solidarity. There are also rumors that CEOs are not having themselves vaccinated, and no liability is taken on by vaccine producers.

5. Nota Bene: A few facts

One of the main sponsors of the vaccination lobby and industry is the multibillionaire Bill Gates. Together with his “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” founded in the year 2000 and regarded as one of the most generous foundations in the world, he invested more than 20 billion dollars in vaccines in the past ten years. [103] Already in 2015 at a TED Conference, he warned about a new deadly infectious disease saying, “If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war.” [104] Gates pointed out that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus;” especially respiratory diseases he characterized as “very scary.” In 2016 his foundation invested “20 million dollars in the mRNA technology of Moderna.” [105] In the late summer of 2019, when COVID-19 was not yet an issue, the “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation” publicly emerged as investor in BioNTech.” [106] In the context of COVID-19, the Microsoft founder said in a Fox News interview:

“It is fair to say, things won’t go back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world”. [107]

Bill Gates and his wife had actively promoted the millionfold pre-production of the not-yet-approved vaccine. [108] As Linda Gates herself confirmed, by their personal phone calls to governing leaders in various European countries “regardless of the time of day,” [109] they strongly influenced the worldwide dissemination of the inadequately tested, genetic vaccines. [110]

Together with his wife, Bill Gates has been involved in programs for so-called “population control”, which should “protect” the earth from overpopulation. The Microsoft founder has declared that the world population should be strongly reduced.

“Therefore in 2012 the married couple Gates announced the investment of 450 million dollars into the development of new contraceptive technologies. In this way a subcutaneous contraceptive chip should be brought onto the market by 2018. With remote control and at low prices, it should bring the contraceptive ideology to Africa, Asia and Latin America. The chip should be implanted under the skin, have an operating life of sixteen years, and prevent new life in this period.” [111]

The married couple assists the spread of abortion (among other things by its sponsoring for the largest abortion lobby worldwide, Planned Parenthood). Above all their foundation mobilizes money and contacts in order to push through the killing of unborn children in poor countries. In this context Gates speaks of a “great social engagement.” [112]

6. How do we go farther ― what to do?

From a generally accepted perspective:

― Do not narrow your field of vision. The Corona virus is a health risk which we have to take seriously, [113] but it is “only one of many.” [114] It must not move into the center of our life (and still less should it become the center of world medicine and politics). The number of illness which lead to death is very large! But especially: along with one’s health there are numerous other inner and external values.

― Reduction of mutual resentment. Through the Corona problem many people have been placed under unreasonable pressure. The emerging aggression, connected with fear, contributes to creating a division in society, for instance tested/untested, vaccinated/unvaccinated. The Viennese psychiatrist Dr. Raphael Bonelli sees a great danger in this. [115] It is important that people―exercising civil courage―avoid mutual judgments and judgmental terms (such as “conspiracy theory” for every criticism of shortened approval processes for vaccines, etc.). My fellow citizen is free in his own decision and is entitled to have my respect and appreciation regardless of his preferences in the vaccination issue.

― Seizing the chance. “… In every crisis ― including the Corona crisis ― there is a chance.” [116] Through the present crisis people are confronted with their deficiencies and life needs (also mental needs). They undergo an inner cleansing and verifying. The acceptance of the difficult situation as a challenge opens new possibilities of development and service. [117]

― Try to prevent obviously unjust and unreasonable repressions as much as possible. Caprice of the authorities, political imperiousness, prohibition of religious services, excessive penal ordinances and denunciation seem to be on the increase at present. [118]

From a Christian perspective the question, “What can I do?” turns into the question, “What does God expect of me?” Those who place themselves spiritually into the hand of the Heavenly Father and allow themselves to be led and carried by his word ―they stand on the rock of faith (Matt. 7:25): protected, secure, free.

God’s providence works in such a way that even ordeals will lead to blessings for us. The Corona turbulences have not “gone out of control” for our loving God! Even if my earthly “house” were destroyed, my true house is in heaven, where I am known, loved and expected. The certainty that God has already conquered evil and, that the Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph at the end, are also and especially true for today. Peace, which emanates from the hope in one’s own heart, becomes a gift for others (mission, cf. I Pet. 3:15-16). The Spirit of gratitude and praise in every situation (I Thess. 5:18), the striving for unity in the family and the Christian community are the strongest “medicine.”

From time immemorial the Eucharist above all else has been regarded as the medicina mentis et corporis, the medicine for soul and body. In the history of the Church Eucharistic adoration, pilgrimages, and processions have proven their effectiveness. This was sometimes completely self-evident in the most severe epidemics. The plague in Mailand caused the death of about one-third of the urban population. The governor fled to his country villa, but even there the pestilence caught him; St. Charles Borromeo (1538-1584) [119] supplied the stricken with medicines and foodstuffs and brought them the sacraments; he made the hygienic precautions stricter and admonished people: they must not fear, “the plague contagion of the soul” less than “the plague of the body.” After a single year, the danger was warded off―in compete contrast to other cities. And there are many outstanding examples of trusting in God as opposed to widespread “heathen fears.” Thomas Aquinas points out the greater dangers of infecting the soul by heresies. [120] At present, reliable statistics make the prophesies of a “killer virus” and a large “excess mortality” appear as downright preposterous. [121]

And how to conduct oneself when one is asked about the vaccine? ― If the questioners are honestly asking for advice with an inner openness, one can tell them what one has decided for oneself and the reasons which speak for this decision, without putting them under pressure to be of the same opinion. However, if they already know what they want and are only trying to provoke us, then it makes no sense to speak about the topic. Then it is better to pray for them.

Editor’s note: This article, originally in German, was completed on the 22nd of February, 2021. The English Version was completed on the 17th of March, 2021.

Prof. Johannes Stoehr ThD, Humboldtstr. 44, D-50676 Cologne, Germany

Dr. Alfons Adam JD, Stoessing 32, A-3073 Stoessing, Austria

Dr. Johann Wilde MD, Eichelhofstrasse 2/6/3, A-1160 Vienna, Austria

Translated from German: Dr. William R. Gallagher PhD

1. Cf. Karina Reiss, Sucharit Bhakdi, Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures, Chelsea Green Publishing, White River Junction, Vermont/London UK, September, 2020, 99 (Kindle edition); Clemens G. Arvay, Wir können es besser: Wie Umweltzerstörung die Corona-Pandemie auslöste und warum ökologische Medizin unsere Rettung ist, Bastei Lübbe / Quadriga, Cologne 2020 (Kindle-Edition), 20, 51, 139, 141-142, 204; Bayrischer Rundfunk (2020), RKI: Ohne Impfstoff keine Rückkehr zur Normalität, https://www.br.de/nachrichten/deutschland-welt/rki-ohne-impfstoff-keine-rueckkehr-zur-normalitaet,RwmN6bN (viewed 10 Feb. 2021); Österreichischer Rundfunk (2020): CoVExperte: Rückkehr zu Normalität hängt von Impfung ab, https://orf.at/stories/3162359/ (viewed 8 Feb. 2021); I. Bifarini, Il grande reset. Dalla pandemia alla nuova normalità, Phasar Edizioni, Firenze 2020; https://corona-ausschuss.de/dokumente/; https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/ (viewed 7 Feb. 2021).

In the footnotes, the viewing-dates of on-line sources usually differ between the German version of this article and the English, since the translator into English checked the sources at a later date. Sometimes sources cited in the German article are replaced by English sources. This is done when an English version of the source exists, or when an English source is largely identical in content to the German (Translator's Note).

2. Berlin, 15 February, 2021: The survey results of the Deutsche Psychotherapeuten-Vereinigung (DPtV -German Psycho-therapist Association) among its members showed that the need for psycho-therapeutic counsel rose to an extreme degree in comparison to other years (in January by 41%, in private practices 61%) – Paul Podolay, Ausschuss für Gesundheit (Health Committee).

3. There are false results of testing positive, false Corona diagnoses (while simultaneously downplaying other illnesses), etc. Cf. K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona False Alarm?, 17ff., 120-121; Im LAUFPASS-Gespräch: Dr. Dietmar Benz, https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/die-corona-datenlage-ist-eine-katastrophe-die-meisten-positiv-verstorbenen-weisen-andere-todesursachen-auf/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); B. Sprengel, Corona-Tote meist über 80 Jahre alt, in: Flensburger Tageblatt 21.12.2020; A. Dey, Corona-Tote: weltweit einzigartige Untersuchung aus Hamburg, in: Hamburger Abendblatt 21.12.2020, https://www.abendblatt.de/ hamburg/article231193144/ corona-virus-hamburg-impfungen-dezember-todesfaelle-pandemie-biontech-infektionenAltenheime-Pflegeheime.html (viewed 8 Feb. 2021).

4. Prof. Andreas Sönnichsen, M.D., Vorwort, in: C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 10.

5. Cf. the assessment of the PCR-Test signed by a group of 22 internationally renowned experts on 27 Nov. 2020: Review Report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020, https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/?fbclid=IwAR2CQxPzDZJmH52mwsQj9aer6AZt5c6Fo_YWjHQdBtB6PxVa1jGzdSo7ApI (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); cf. Wissenswertes zur Corona-Impfung, Mandelzweig, Berlin 2021, https://christen-im-widerstand.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ciwi_Impflyer_A5_final_gr.pdf (viewed 22 Feb. 2021), 18-20.

6. Offener Brief an die Akademie der Wissenschaften Mainz von Prof. Dr. Thomas Aigner, https://respekt.plus/offener-brief-an-die-akademie-der-wissenschaften-mainz-von-prof-dr-thomas-aigner/ (viewed 7 Feb. 2021).

7. “Are the academies not the keepers of uncorrupted science as well as the freedom of the sciences. … Where is the usual, broad discourse of earlier times with a balanced appreciation of the―in part―very contrary contributions by scientists and physicians of diverse specializations, lawyers, psychologists, sociologists, economists and philosophers? Why is there no reaction from the academies when voices of qualified specialists (often of international standing), who articulate assessments which deviate from the unified narrative, which sometimes even diametrically contradict it ― when these scientists are repeatedly ignored, excluded, and yes, even defamed, censured, and deleted in social media in the past months?” ― ib.

8. Cf. M. Meyer, Spanien führt Register mit Corona-Impfverweigerern ein, in: Ärztezeitung, https://www.aerztezeitung.de/Politik/Spanien-fuehrtRegister-mit-Corona-Impfverweigerern-ein-415962.html (viewed 9 Feb. 2021).

9. Cf. Steve Watson, https://summit.news/2021/02/08/report-uk-government-considering-knocking-on-doors-of-vaccine-refusniks/ (viewed 15 Feb. 2021).

10. Cf. https://www.waz.de/politik/corona-impfung-reisen-nachweis-impfpass-reisepass-einreise-id231489955.html (viewed 15. Feb. 2021); https://www.aerzteblatt.de/nachrichten/120866/Schweden-will-bis-zum-Sommer-digitalen-Impfpass-einfuehren (viewed 15 Feb. 2021); https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/sweden-vaccine-passports-will-probably-be-required-for-shopping-eating-out-travel-meeting-loved-ones (viewed 15 Feb. 2021); Denmark: Protesters march against 'vaccine passport' in Copenhagen, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOKtDu2LUHo (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

11. Cf. R. Bonelli, Zwang ist eine schlechte Lösung. Bei Testung wie bei Impfung?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeCZZ5ZTb7s (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

12. Quotation from a letter.

13. Cf. Achtung – Gemäß Johns Hopkins University können Impfverweigerer mittels PCR-Test geimpft werden! https://madmimi.com/s/7bace11 (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

14. K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona Fehlalarm? Ergänzung: Immunität gegen COVID-19, Berlin 2020, 9 (Not in English Kindle edition); cf. ib., Corona Fehlalarm? Zahlen, Daten und Hintergründe, 116-119; W. Wodarg, Man will uns die Immunität aberkennen!, https://www.wodarg.com/ (viewed 9 Feb. 2021); id., Risikoanalyse der Covid-19 Infektion; id., Interview im BITTEL TV: Kinderimpfung u. Corona Tests, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJaG8bA_Qdg (viewed 9 Feb. 2021).

15. The prestigious Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke recommended to his countrymen, “As much fresh air and activity as possible.” – K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona False Alarm?, 24 (Kindle edition).

16. Cf. U. Gröber und Prof. H. Spitz, Vitamin D, A und C, Selen, Zink und Omega 3 bei Viralen Atemwegsinfekten, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcY44HDHz1E (viewed 22 Feb. 2021); Wissenswertes zur Corona-Impfung, https://christen-im-widerstand.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ciwi_Impflyer_A5_final_gr.pdf (viewed 23 Feb. 2021), 28.

17. Cf. AC Wimmer, Only Frequent Church Attendees Avoided Downward Mental Health Trend in 2020 https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/only-frequent-church-attendees-avoided-downward-mental-health-trend-in-2020-83426 (viewed 9 Feb. 2021).

18. On the contrary, life under constant stress, fear and pressure, economic insecurity and lack of exercise also ruins the immune system and exposes people to dangers of loneliness, impaired quality of life, psychological problems, emotional strain, heart attacks, strokes, educational deficits, loss of meaning in life, aggression, physical violence, thoughts and acts of suicide. Cf. Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatrie am AKH überfüllt, ZIB 1, 27 Jan. 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gqeIPirj1g (viewed 10 Feb. 2021); K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona False Alarm?, 73-86; C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 167ff; R. Bonelli, Zwang ist eine schlechte Lösung. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeCZZ5ZTb7s (viewed 20 Feb. 2021); id., Schwächt die Angst vor Corona mein Immunsystem? https://www. youtube.com/watch?v=fyX8QT0tKwo (viewed 10 Feb. 2021); Dr. Josef Thoma, Noch nie so viele Patienten mit Depressionen – CORONA [PI POLITIK SPEZIAL] – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0iQo-pmh8c&feature=youtu.be (viewed 10 Feb. 2021).

19. Cf. https://www.jpost.com/health-science/tel-aviv-hospital-cures-29-of-30-covid-19-patients-in-days-it-says-658024 (viewed 15 Feb. 2021).

20. His book Corona-Impfstoffe: Rettung oder Risiko? Wirkungsweisen, Schutz und Nebenwirkungen der Hoffnungsträger, came out in February, 2021.

21. Cf. C. Arvay, Genetische Impfstoffe gegen COVID-19: Hoffnung oder Risiko?, in: Schweizerische Ärztezeitung, https://saez.ch/article/doi/saez.2020.18982 (viewed 10 Feb. 2021); id., Wir können es besser, 139, 143, 158; Interview with the German toxikologist und immunologist Prof. Stefan Hockertz on the vaccine question, https://clubderklarenworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Neue-Impfstrategie-Transkript-.pdf (viewed 10 Feb. 2021).

22. Prof. Paul Cullen, MD, Probleme der Massenimpfung gegen SARS-CoV-2, https://www.tichyseinblick.de/gastbeitrag/massenimpfung-gegen-sars-cov-2/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

23. Ib.

24. Cf. K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona False Alarm? Ergänzung: Immunität gegen COVID-19, 15 (not in English Kindle); Sucharit Bhakdi: „CoronaImpfstoff ist zum Scheitern verurteilt!“, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sogphrBrRDo (viewed 15 Feb. 2021).

25. Cf. C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 146-148.

26. Cf. ib., Biologe analysiert mögliche Gefahren der Corona-Impfung! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pv6tzWfDK-w (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

27. Prof. Dr. S. Hockertz notes, “This is about a vaccine which for the first time in human history changes the genome of the person.” Interview with the German toxikologist und immunologist Prof. Stefan Hockertz on the vaccine question, https://clubderklareanworte.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Neue-Impfstrategie-Transkript-.pdf, p. 25.

28. Cf. ib.; Prof. Bhakdi: Impf-Nebenwirkungen sind nicht vorhersehbar, in Radio München. Kultur und alles, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wJQrkwlptA (viewed 10 Feb. 2021).

29. Cf. id., Schützt eure Kinder sonst werdet ihr es bereuen, https://www.bitchute.com/video/vKALXR1nA5rx/ (viewed 15 Feb. 2021); Wissenswertes zur Corona-Impfung, https://christen-im-widerstand.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ciwi_Impflyer_A5_final_gr.pdf (viewed 23 Feb. 2021) 31-33; “According to John Hopkins University more than 91 million people worldwide have become infected with the SARS-CoV-2-virus up to January[, 2021]. In the same period more than 1.9 million people died ‘of and with’ COVID-19. Following this, the worldwide lethality rate amounts to 2.1 percent. By comparison, in the SARS epidemic of 2002 the lethality rate amounted to 9.6 percent and in the MERS epidemic of 2012 it was 34.4. For the 2009 «swine flu» triggered by the H1N1 virus, the lethality rate was 0.02 percent. It is clear that with a lethality rate of 2.1 percent, the risk of becoming seriously or even mortally ill from Covid-19 is obviously not equally high for everyone” – S. Rehder, Müssen wir uns impfen lassen?, Die Tagespost, 21 Jan. 2021, https://www.die-tagespost.de/leben/glauben-wissen/muessenwir-uns-impfen-lassen;art4886,215327 (viewed 10 Feb. 2021).

30. Cf. Sucharit Bhakdi: „Corona-Impfstoff ist zum Scheitern verurteilt!“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sogphrBrRDo (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona False Alarm?, 107-112.

31. Cf. C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 151; cf. ib., 141; 152.

32. Cf. id., Biologe analysiert mögliche Gefahren der Corona-Impfung! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= Pv6tzWfDK-w (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

33. W. A. Haseltine (2020), The risks of rushing a COVID-19 vaccine, in Scientific American, 22 June 2020, https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-risks-of-rushing-a-covid-19-vaccine/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

34. P. Cullen, Probleme der Massenimpfung gegen SARS-CoV-2, https://www.tichyseinblick.de/gastbeitrag/massenimpfung-gegen-sars-cov-2/; “Every curtailment of the subsequent testing stages is associated with a higher risk of side-effects and a limited assessment of immunogenicity” – ib. (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

35. Cf. Clemens Arvay, Biologe enthüllt massive Gefahren der Corona-Impfung, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlR8eOaEExM, (viewed 22 Feb. 2021).

36. Cf. Id., Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 155f.

37. Cf. Prof. Bhakdi, „Der Corona mRNA-Impfstoff ist gefährlich!“ (ACU mit Dr. Heiko Schöning), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NqPJL_BpFY (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); K. Reiss, S. Bhakdi, Corona Fehlalarm? Ergänzung: Immunität gegen COVID-19, 18.

38. W. Haseltine, Did the Oxford Covid vaccine work in monkeys? Not really, in Forbes, 16 May 2020, https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/05/16/did-the-oxford-covid-vaccine-work-in-monkeys-not-really/?sh=4756dc043c71 (viewed 17.02.2021); C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 151.

39. Cf. https://www.wochenblick.at/impfstoff-zulassungsprotokoll-beschreibt-lebensbedrohliche-nebenwirkungen/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

40. In Poland an additional argument is made, “If you are a patriot (a true citizen) ….”

41. Cf. P. Cullen, Probleme der Massenimpfung gegen SARS-CoV-2, https://www.tichyseinblick.de/gastbeitrag/massenimpfung-gegen-sars-cov-2/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); Fabian Schmidt, COVID-19: Schwierige Abwägungen bei der Entwicklung von Impfstoffen, https://www.dw.com/de/covid-19-schwierige-abw%C3%A4gungen-bei-der-entwicklung-von-impfstoffen/a-55123033 (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); Clemens Arvay, Biologe analysiert mögliche Gefahren der Corona-Impfung, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= Pv6tzWfDK-w (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); id., Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 152-155.

42. Cf. ib., 140; also id., Biologe enthüllt massive Gefahren der Corona-Impfung, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlR8eOaEExM, (viewed 22 Feb. 2021).

43. DM, Wochenblick, 4 Jan. 2021, https://www.wochenblick.at/impfstoff-zulassungsprotokoll-beschreibt-lebensbedrohliche-nebenwirkungen/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021). “Even those who are vaccinated can still remain carriers of the infection to other people“ – RKI, COVID-19 und Impfen: Antworten auf häufig gestellte Fragen, https://www.rki.de/SharedDocs/FAQ/COVID-Impfen/gesamt.html; quoted in Wissenswertes zur Corona-Impfung, https://christen-im-widerstand.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Ciwi_Impflyer_A5_final_gr.pdf (viewed 23 Feb. 2021), 13.

44. Cf. A. Haseltine, The risks of rushing a COVID-19 vaccine, in: Scientific American, 22 June 2020, https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-risks-of-rushing-a-covid-19-vaccine/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

45. Cf. W. Wodarg, „Impfung“ ist ein neuartiger gen-technischer Eingriff mit minimalem Nutzen aber maximalem Risiko, https://www.wodarg.com/impfen/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); P. Doshi, Neue Bedenken über die berichteten Wirksamkeitsergebnisse der COVID-19-Impfstoffstudien, ib.; P. Gulisano, Fertilità a rischio coi vaccini? Uno studio getta ombre, https://www.lanuovabq.it/it/fertilita-a-rischio-coi-vaccini-uno-studio-getta-ombre (viewed 31 Jan. 2021); C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 154-161; Prof. Bhakdi: „Der Corona mRNA-Impfstoff ist gefährlich!“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NqPJL_BpFY (viewed 17 Feb. 2021). Cf. also studies by Prof. R. Zielinski with 40 years of practice in the field of genetics – Prof. zw. dr hab. Roman Zieliński o szczepionce genetycznej Pfizera i testach PCR, https://stolikwolnosci.pl/wywiad-z-prof-romanem-zielinskim/?fbclid=IwAR3lZXHi1bfBKns-jqGN2ERpEwfI47HtwKkYEsbdAM3TFIJQw0duD0SFxQk (viewed 2 Jan 2021).

46. Cf. DM, Wochenblick, https://www.wochenblick.at/impfstoff-zulassungsprotokoll-beschreibt-lebensbedrohliche-nebenwirkungen/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); Pamela Acker interview, The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction: The origin of the abortion-tainted vaccines will sicken you, https://www.lifesitenews.com/ blogs/ the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

47. Cf. Jürgen Salz, https://www.wiwo.de/unternehmen/industrie/vorschnelle-impfstoff-zulassung-wie-war-das-damals-bei-der-schweinegrippe/26721486.html (viewed 22 Feb. 2021); https://www.pei.de/DE/newsroom/veroffentlichungen-arzneimittel/sicherheitsinformationen-human/narkolepsie/narkolepsie-studien-europa.html;jsessionid=2C258ADB5A1C30E45478BBBD2F39FED0.intranet222?nn=170518#doc170114bodyText1 (viewed 22 Feb. 2021); Riskante Impf-Experimente. Dr. Wodarg und Dr. Yeadon beantragen den Stopp sämtlicher Corona-Impfstudien und rufen zum Mitzeichnen der Petition auf, https://www.wodarg.com/impfen/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021); P. Cullen, Probleme der Massenimpfung gegen SARS-CoV-2, https://www.tichyseinblick.de/gastbeitrag/massenimpfung-gegen-sars-cov-2/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

48. Ib.

49. Thomas Clark, MD, MPH, Anaphylaxis Following m-RNA COVID-19 Vaccine Receipt, https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf (viewed 22 Feb. 2021).

50. Cf. https://deutsche-wirtschafts-nachrichten.de/508937/Norwegen-Anzahl-der-Toten-nach-Corona-Impfung-steigt-von-23-auf-29 (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

51. Cf. https://2020news.de/auch-in-schweden-sterben-die-alten-menschen-nach-der-impfung/ (viewed 14 Feb. 2021).

52. B. Shilhavy, https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/53-dead-in-gibraltar-in-10-days-after-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injections-started/ (viewed 18 Feb. 2021). This explosion in Covid death statistics „confirms a conjecture, which is also becoming increasingly obtrusive in England, that the increased incidents of death at present (or at least a significant portion of them) do not at all concern Covid victims of the „second wave,“ but rather deaths due to the vaccinations.” “… they are being relabeled as dying of Covid … in order to continue to constantly perpetuate scaremongering and lockdowns.” – D.M., https://www.wochenblick.at/ein-massaker-53-tote-in-gibraltar-seit-beginn-der-impfungen/ (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

53. Cf. https://unser-mitteleuropa.com/frankreich-50-70-der-mit-astrazeneca-geimpften-pfleger-mit-schweren-nebenwirkungen/ (viewed 18.02.2021); https://charismatismus.wordpress.com/2021/02/18/50-bis-70-per-astrazeneca-geimpfter-pfleger-erlebten-schwere-nebenwirkungen/ (viewed 18.02.2021).

54. Cf. the Italian article, https://www.secondopianonews.it/news/cronaca/2021/01/27/un-altro-infermiere-muore-nel-sonno-infarto-aveva-fatto-la-seconda-dose-di-vaccino.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021); L. Wienand, https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/id_89330198/uelzen-behoerden-untersuchen-tod-von-pflegekraft-nach-corona-impfung-.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021) – This article has a death statistic for Germany from the start of the vaccinations up to January 17th, 2021.

55. K. Kirchweger, Schock in Italien: Bestürzende Serie von Todesfällen nach Corona-Impfung, https://www.wochenblick.at/schock-in-italien-bestuerzende-serie-von-todesfaellen-nach-corona-impfung/ (viewed 11.02.2021).

56. Cf. The Epoch Times, Interview with Renate Holzeisen, https://www.epochtimes.de/politik/deutschland/nicht-abschaetzbare-risiken-anwaeltin-reicht-nichtigkeitsklage-gegen-impfzulassung-beim-eugh-ein-a3452003.html?fbclid=IwAR1qdoEeCSzCsnrHRc8TsvCP9OllrcgbauPeu4sAH7BbMwhwpE_hQM3GAxY (viewed 27 Feb. 2021 ― supplementary footnote of the translator).

57. In Germany 113 people died after the vaccination against the corona virus, https://philosophia-perennis.com/2021/02/11/deutschland-bereits-113-menschen-nach-covid-impfung-verstorben/; Corona-Ausbruch in Pflegeheim in Itzstedt, https://www.ndr.de/nachrichten/schleswig-holstein/coronavirus/Nach-Impfungen-Corona-Ausbruch-in-Pflegeheim-in-Itzstedt,pflegeheim352.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021); Rödinghausen: Corona-Ausbruch in Seniorenheim nach Impfungen, https://www1.wdr.de/nachrichten/westfalen-lippe/corona-ausbruch-altenheim-roedinghausen-nach-impfung-100.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021); Corona-Ausbrüche trotz erster Impfung in Dortmunder Altenheim, https://www.ruhrnachrichten.de/dortmund/corona-ausbrueche-trotz-impfung-in-awo-altenheim-kirchlinde-plus-1592496.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021). The district of Leer in northwestern Lower Saxony stopped the vaccinations with the AstraZeneca: vaccine: https://charismatismus.wordpress.com/category/causa-corona-virus-krise/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021). In a retirement home in Berlin-Spandau a multitude of deaths and illnesses occurred among people who had tested negative for the virus; without the risks being explained beforehand. Was force also used for this? Uniformed soldiers were present: https://2020news.de/whistleblower-aus-berliner-altenheim-das-schreckliche-sterben-nach-der-impfung/ (viewed 12 Feb. 2021).

58. Cf. https://uncut-news.ch/tragoedie-in-spanien-761-aeltere-menschen-starben-in-einer-woche-in-pflegeheimen-die-meisten-von-ihnen-nachdem-sie-geimpft-worden-waren/ (viewed 18 Feb. 2021); https://uncut-news.ch/heimbewohner-in-spanien-nach-der-covid-19-impfung-ist-die-haelfte-der-bewohner-mit-corona-infiziert-regierung-muss-eingreifen/ (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

59. Cf. Tage nach erster Impfung erneut Corona-Ausbruch in Seniorenheim auf Mallorca, https://www.mallorcazeitung.es/lokales/2021/01/04/coronavirus-mallorca-ausbruch-seniorenheim-impfung/79819.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

60. Cf. A few Covid Vaccine Recipients Developed a Rare Blood Disorder, https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/08/health/immune-thrombocytopenia-covid-vaccine-blood.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

61. Peter F. Mayer, https://tkp.at/2021/02/17/laender-mit-der-hoechsten-impfrate-haben-hoehere-sterbefaelle-als-andere/.

62. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.02.10.21251484v2 (viewed 27 Feb. 2021).

63. https://www.epochtimes.de/politik/deutschland/mediziner-impfung-im-saarland-54-prozent-kamen-nicht-gesundheitsministerin-veraergert-a3449604.html (viewed 10 Mar. 2021). FAZ: Mediziner-Mehrheit wünscht keine Impfung mit AstraZeneca: https://charismatismus.wordpress.com/2021/02/17/saarland-mediziner-mehrheit-wunscht-keine-impfung-mit-astrazeneca/ (viewed 10 Mar. 2021). At a senior center in Dudweiler, Saarland, all 75 vaccinated people became ill with Corona. Eleven of them died.

64. Cf. https://2020news.de/gefaehrlich-und-unwirksam-indien-laesst-biontech-impfstoff-nicht-zu/ (viewed 27 Feb. 2021).

65. Cf. the announcement of 19 Feb. 2021 in FAZ, p. 5, with its uncritical propaganda for the three permitted vaccines, fully concealing the hidden underlying problems. The propaganda was bought with vast amounts of tax money without the citizens exerting any possible influence over it. About 2.5 million first vaccinations were carried out in the first weeks; about 1.5 million have already received the second vaccination (as of 16 Feb. 2021). There are reputedly no serious side effects, only “normal,“ which will disappear soon.

66. Cf. 2020 News, https://2020news.de/biontech-keine-impfempfehlung-fuer-alte-kranke-leute/ (viewed 28 Feb. 2021).

67. Cf. Corona-Ausschuss, 40. Sondersitzung: The Great Recall – International: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-9mIzS-Gq0 (viewed 28 Feb. 2021).

68. Cf. https://www.lifesitenews.com/unmasking-vaccines/ (viewed 28 Feb. 2021).

69. Bishop A. Schneider desires a new worldwide pro-life initiative: “The global pro-life movement must 'protest clearly and unambiguously against abortion-tainted medicines, against the abuse of the body parts of the unborn”. He points to a fourfold crime: “The first crime is the murder, the assassination, of the unborn child. Then there is the extraction of the cells – it’s a crime, it’s horrible. And then there is the recycling of these body parts. And then there is the commercialization, and so on. And then there is the fabrication of medicines and the fabrication of the vaccines.” “These are all connected. You cannot separate them,” he said. “When you take this medicine in your body or this vaccine, you cannot say, ‘Oh, all these evils disappear, and I am very far away [from them all].’ This is not true. You are entering this chain.” ― https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-bishop-calls-for-new-pro-life-movement-to-protest-abortion-tainted-medicines-like-covid-vaccine (viewed 28 Feb. 2021).

70. Cf. fn. 80.

71. Dr. Nepute noted that the 17 approval criteria for an emergency use authorization (EUA) had not been fulfilled in the least. Data for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show at least 653 deaths and 12,044 serious after-effects of Covid-19 vaccinations as of 4 Feb. 2021. Cf. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-injuries-covid-vaccine-cdc-data/ (viewed 1 Mar. 2021); See also https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html (viewed 1 Mar. 2021), which is regularly updated. The CDC denies any connection between the inoculations and the deaths.

72. M. Brand reviewed numerous vaccines, some of which were derived from fetal cell lines from the year 2015. She detected a relationship between vaccinations and autism.

73. Cf. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doctors-expose-untested-covid-vaccines-warn-of-cascade-of-harmful-effects-and-deaths (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

74. Cf. C. Arvay, Impfstoff-Update, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbKXuEzW1CU (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

75. S. Kummer published an ethical viewpoint on the question of production (12 Jan. 2021) https://www.imabe.org/imabeinfos/covid-19-impfstoffe-ethische-stellungnahme-zu-fragen-der-herstellung (viewed 1 Mar. 2021). Cf. Rafael Serrano, Covid-19: Ist es legal, alte Schwangerschaftsabbrüche zur Herstellung von Impfstoffen zu verwenden?, Aceprensa, 15. June 2020, https://www.collationes.org/recurso/22/491/covid-19-es-licito-aprovechar-abortos-antiguos-para-fabricar-vacunas (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

76. Apel naukowców i lekarzy w sprawie szczepień na SARS-COV-2, in http://apelnaukowcowilekarzy.pl/?fbclid=IwAR2-EpaFPvPkq_5VAAgPcgzlhI4usQ-Rw6AOmgbUWJrmL9sMP_Emdg6AERk (viewed 6 Jan. 2021); Drugi Apel naukowców i lekarzy w sprawie szczepień na koronawirusa SARS-COV-2 i powrotu do normalności. List otwarty do Prezydenta i Rządu RP, http://apelnaukowcowilekarzy.pl/drugi-apel-naukowcow-i-lekarzy-w-sprawie-szczepien-przeciw-covid-19.html (viewed 8 Feb. 2021); cf. P. Cullen, Probleme der Massenimpfung gegen SARS-CoV-2, https://www.tichyseinblick.de/gastbeitrag/massenimpfung-gegen-sars-cov-2/ (viewed 17 Feb. 2021) .

77. Ib.

78. For a list of such vaccines, see D. Prentice, COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates and Abortion-Derived Cell Lines, https://lozierinstitute.org/update-covid-19-vaccine-candidates-and-abortion-derived-cell-lines/ (viewed 18 Feb. 2021); S. Rehder, Dichtung und Wahrheit, in: Die Tagespost, 3. Dezember 2020, 5; cf. Piero Maresca, htps://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vaccine-specialist-details-which-shots-are-really-abortion-tainted (viewed 22 Feb. 2021).

79. M. Wadman, Abortion opponents protest COVID-19 vaccines’ use of fetal cells, https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/abortion-opponents-protest-covid-19-vaccines-use-fetal-cells (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

80. “They will actually deliver these babies via cesarean section. The babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue; to the point where their heart is still beating, and they’re generally not given any anesthetic, because that would disrupt the cells that the researchers are trying to extract. So, they’re removing this tissue, all the while the baby is alive and in extreme amounts of pain. So, this makes it even more sadistic” ― Interview with Pamela Acker, The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction: The origin of the abortion-tainted vaccines will sicken you, https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction (viewed 17 Feb. 2021).

81. Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Note on the morality of using some anti-covid-19 vaccines, http://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html (viewed 1 Mar. 2021), signed by Luis F. Card. Ladaria and S.E. Mons. Giacomo Morandi.

82. Vaccine for all. 20 points for a fairer and healthier world, by The Vatican Covid-19 Commission in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy for Life, https://www.preziosine.it/sps/en/2021/01/20/just-in-vatican-lays-out-20-points-for-universal-fair-destination-of-vaccines/ (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

83. Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Note on the morality of using some anti-covid-19 vaccines, para. 3 (fn. 81 above).

84. Ib.; Cf. Vatikan: Covid-Impfstoffe sind ethisch vertretbar, https://kath.net/print/73847 (viewed 29 Jan. 2021).

85. Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Note on the morality of using some anti-covid-19 vaccines, http://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html (viewed 1 Mar. 2021), par. 4.

86. Pontifical Academy for Life, Nota circa l’uso dei vaccini (31 July 2017), http://www.academyforlife.va/content/pav/it/the-academy/activity-academy/note-vaccini.html (viewed 20 Feb. 2021); cf. also the earlier note from 2005: Pontifical Academy for Life, Moral reflections on vaccines prepared from cells derived from aborted human foetuses, 5 June 2005. At present The PAL is quite controversial in its composition. Its authority is not to be compared with that of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

87. https://www.preziosine.it/sps/en/2021/01/20/just-in-vatican-lays-out-20-points-for-universal-fair-destination-of-vaccines/ (viewed 1 Mar. 2021) point 13.

88. Pope Francis, Urbi et orbi, 25 Dec. 2020, http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/messages/urbi/documents/papa-francesco_20201225_urbi-et-orbi-natale.html (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

89. Cf. the CNN article: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/14/europe/pope-francis-covid-19-vaccine-intl/index.html, (viewed 18 Feb. 2021).

90. Cf. H. Denzinger, Compendium of creeds, definitions, and declarations on matters of faith and morals, Ignatius Press: San Francisco 2012, No. 3074.

91. Ib. par. 5.

92. Cf. his statement quoted in L’Osservatore Romano, https://www.osservatoreromano.va/en/news/2021-01/ing-003/the-world-needs-br-unity-and-fraternity.html, 15 Jan. 2021 (viewed 19 Feb. 2021): “It is not an option; it is an ethical action, because you are playing with your health, you are playing with your life, but you are also playing with the lives of others.”

93. Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Note on the morality of using some anti-covid-19 vaccines, (see fn. 81 above), para. 5.

94. Cf. ib., Concerning the scientifically confirmed fact that the vaccination does not protect people from still becoming infected and spreading the infection, see the statement in the introduction, 3rd paragraph: “We do not intend to judge the safety and efficacy of these vaccines, although ethically relevant and necessary, as this evaluation is the responsibility of biomedical researchers and drug agencies.”

95. Cf. Jeanne Smits, 17 Feb. 2021, https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-city-state-issues-decree-suggesting-those-who-refuse-covid-vaccine-may-lose-their-jobs (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

96. Cf. ib., https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/new-note-vatican-employees-might-not-be-fired-for-covid-vaccine-refusal (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

97. Cardinal Janis Pujats, Archbishops Tomash Peta, Jan Pawel Lenga, Bishops Joseph Edward Strickland and Athanasius Schneider, Covid Vaccines: ‘The Ends Cannot Justify the Means:’ On the moral illicitness of the use of vaccines made from cells derived from aborted human fetuses. The full text is in https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/covid-vaccines-the-ends-cannot-justify-the-means (viewed 19 Feb. 2021).

98. The possibility of martyrdom more fully developed by Bishop Athanasius Schneider in an interview with Life Site News, https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-christians-must-refuse-covid-vaccine-derived-from-aborted-babies-even-if-it-means-martyrdom (viewed 19 Feb. 2021); Bp. Schneider calls for ‘new pro-life movement’ to protest ‘abortion-tainted’ medicines like COVID vaccine, https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-bishop-calls-for-new-pro-life-movement-to-protest-abortion-tainted-medicines-like-covid-vaccine (viewed 22 Feb. 2021); Unmoralische Impfstoffe: Bischof (Joseph Strickland) weigert sich, ermordete Kinder zu gebrauchen – gloria.tv (viewed 21 Feb. 2021).

99. Card. J. Pujats, Archbishops T. Peta, J. P. Lenga, Bishops J.E. Strickland and A. Schneider, Covid Vaccines: ‘The Ends Cannot Justify the Means:’ On the moral illicitness of the use of vaccines made from cells derived from aborted human fetuses, https://www.crisismagazine.com/2020/covid-vaccines-the-ends-cannot-justify-the-means (viewed 19 Feb. 2021).

100. Cf. The Personhood Alliance's official position on vaccine ethics, https://personhood.org/positions/vaccines/#_ftn15 (viewed 19 Feb. 2021); https://personhood.org/media/press-releases/personhood-alliance-responds-to-dismissals-of-covid-vaccine-abortion-link/ (viewed 19 Feb. 2021); Impfstoffe und Abtreibung, Impfstoffliste Deutschland und Kennzeichnung von Impfstoffen, https://aerzte-fuer-das-leben.de/fachinformationen/schwangerschaftsabbruch-abtreibung/impfstoffe-und-abtreibung/ (viewed 19. Feb. 2021).

101. Abby Johnson blasts USCCB for ‘cowering to Big Pharma’ on abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines,

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abby-johnson-blasts-usccb-for-cowering-to-big-pharma-on-abortion-tainted-covid-19-vaccines (viewed 19 Feb. 2021).

102. “Let’s not allow sophistry to cloud the obvious issue. Baby-murder was the source of cells used to test most of the currently available COVID vaccines. Every Biblically-minded Christian should reflect deeply on this fact. To ignore or minimize this fact is to be pro-death, not pro-life” – https://personhood.org/media/press-releases/personhood-alliance-responds-to-dismissals-of-covid-vaccine-abortion-link/ (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

103. Bill Gates über die Corona-Pandemie. „Es ist Wahnsinn, dass wir nicht längst weiter sind“, https://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/bill-gates-im-spiegel-gespraech-ich-habe-das-coronavirus-nicht-erschaffen-a-b37f0211-15a2-4fa8-8452-e808b2b46adf (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

104. Derek Muller, I Asked Bill Gates What's The Next Crisis?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Grv1RJkdyqI (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

105. C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 157.

106. Ib.

107. Bill Gates: We Will Not Go Back To “Normal Until” A Vaccine Has “Gotten Out To The Entire World,” https://realfarmacy.com/corona-bill/ (viewed 20 Feb. 2021). On Easter Sunday Bill Gates said, “… this is a vaccine we’re going to give to 7 billion people, so we can’t stand much (?) the side-effects seeming(?) a problem, and yet we will make that decision with less data than we would normally have to go forward with it.” https//www. tagesschau.de/ausland/gates-corona-101.html (A dubbed-in German voice makes Gates’s exact words difficult to understand, viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

108. “How can it be that a not-approved vaccine has already been pre-produced a millionfold? Must we expect the vaccine to be forced through at any price?” ―C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 157.

109. Süddeutsche Zeitung (2020), Bill und Melinda Gates über die Coronakrise: „Wäre ich Bürgerin von Deutschland, ich wäre schrecklich stolz“, https://www.sueddeutsche.de/wirtschaft/melinda-gates-coronavirus-deutschland-1.4894066?reduced=true; quote in C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 212.

110. Cf. C. Arvay, Regie?, Umsetzung, Störung, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eEMWsuOUiM (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

111. S. Rochow, Verhütung um jeden Preis, in: Tagespost, 28 Dec. 2016, https://www.die-tagespost.de/aktuelles/forum/ Verhuetung-um-jeden-Preis;art345,174936 (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

112. Cf. ib.; also C. Arvay, Regie?, Umsetzung, Störung, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eEMWsuOUiM (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

113. For example, by minimal distancing as a measure with a scientific basis, cf. C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 199, 205.

114. Ib., 195.

115. Cf. R. Bonelli, Zwang ist eine schlechte Lösung, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeCZZ5ZTb7s (viewed 20 Feb. 2021).

116. G. Hüther, Intermezzo zum Innehalten, in C. Arvay, Wir können es besser (Kindle-Ed.), 165.

117. On the topic, “What each of us can do,” cf. ib., 204ff.

118. Cf. Churches & Covid-19, https://lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/covid-19/churches-covid-19/ (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).

119. Cf. H. Jedin,3 LThK Bd. 2, Freiburg 1968, p. 612-613. C. Melchers, Das große Buch der Heiligen,4 Munich 1980, 718-722.

120. Thomas: Haeresis est infectivum vitium. Heresies are an especially grave offense and are as contagious as cancer. Aquinas quotes II Tim. 2:7 (In Sent. IV d 13 q 2 a 3).

121. Many misleading comparisons did not take the growth in population and the age structure into account, so they contributed to the panic. Neil Ferguson’s death projections for Sweden were inflated by a multiple of 75. (https://tkp.at/2021/02/16/online-kampagnengruppe-agitiert-im-ausland-gegen-schwedens-coronapolitik/). Cf. https://2020news.de/analyse-der-sterbezahlen-2020-war-ein-normales-jahr/ (viewed 1 Mar. 2021).