Don’t celebrate yet: The WHO could still sneak the pandemic treaty through a back door

Reggie Littlejohn, Co-Founder of the Sovereignty Coalition and President of Anti-Globalist International, traveled to Geneva for the World Health Assembly. She stated:

Negotiating Amendments to the International Health Regulations during the meeting of the World Health Assembly, to be disclosed the day of the vote on those amendments, is a flagrant violation of IHR Article 55, which requires that all proposed amendments be circulated in their final form four months in advance of a vote. The intent of Article 55 is to give national governments and civil society time to review the proposed changes and analyze their impact. The fact that the World Health Organization is willing to violate its own laws and regulations so flagrantly indicates their disdain for the rule of law. If they are willing to toss even their own procedural safeguards out the window, why should we expect them to honor the laws of our nation?