Don’t forget that the liberals lifting COVID restrictions stole your freedoms for 2 whole years

Note from LifeSiteNews president Steve Jalsevac: This article raises valid concerns considering how crucial the vaccine passports are to the globalist Great Reset scheme to which most of the world’s top CEO’s and many political leaders have expressed a strong commitment. It is hard to believe they are suddenly dropping their many years planning and massive financial investments in this scheme. We can be certain they have something in the works to continue the fear campaign to maintain cooperation with their plans.
(American Thinker) – As we approach day 673 of “14 days to slow the spread,” it seems the left is finally coming around to the position that most conservatives have held for the past two years.
Following a few weeks of tentative support for less draconian mask mandates from mainstream media outlets and the massive Freedom Convoy of truck drivers in Canada who have simply had enough, blue states like New York, California, Virginia, and Massachusetts are beginning to ditch the mask mandates.
While they should be encouraged to continue ending the mask mandates (especially in schools) along with coerced vaccinations, it would be wise to note that the inspiration is not based on some new scientific discovery that the masks don’t work.
They have no intention of giving up this position permanently. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer spoke with the outlet’s medical analyst, Dr. Leana Wen, where she called for the end of mask mandates in order to “preserve the ability of public health authorities to reinstitute mandates in the future” the next time a new variant is discovered.
In the coming days, we will see many Governors and local leaders lift mask mandates. This is the right step, and marks a needed shift from government-imposed requirement to individual decision. It helps to preserve public health authority for when it’s needed again. @wolfblitzer pic.twitter.com/66zwIw6vgH
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 7, 2022
Health officials have irreparably damaged their reputations and positions of public trust. Just because they backpedal now does not mean that anyone should start trusting them again. They did not suddenly become political pawns during the coronavirus situation. The mask of “apolitical scientist” was just removed, revealing what they always were: unaccountable leftist partisans.
Their policies already have had an irreversible negative impact on children in schools, setting many kids back and even causing speech developmental problems in young kids. Data have always shown that children are the least at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. Actions by our governments and school administrators have always been politically motivated, and they cannot be let off the hook for that.
Homeschooling has jumped from 5.4 percent to 11.1 percent, and this is a very good start. Just as we should no longer put our full faith and trust in “the experts” in government departments of health, we should also remain skeptical of public schools and their motives.
The pandemic gave parents a unique opportunity to see what schools are teaching their kids, and what they found was segregationist-style racial politics and extreme liberal sex and gender theory.
To prevent this from happening again, there are a few steps the average person can take. First is to hold your representatives accountable. Boot out those who supported the draconian mandates. Put pressure on even those who have already relented to continue rolling back their overreach.
UPDATE (2/7/2022):
Since launching our petition in support of the Freedom Convoy truckers less than one week ago, we've managed to obtain more than 65,000 signatures from freedom-loving people in every corner of the world!
This is an excellent show of support for the international cause of freedom from intrusive medical mandates, but Canada's truckers still find themselves a foremost target of their government, at both the federal and, now, local levels.
In fact, Mayor Jim Watson has even instituted an entirely unnecessary and politically-motivated "state of emergency" in Ottawa simply due to the truckers' presence there.
So if you haven't already, please SIGN this important petition, which calls on Prime Minister Trudeau and his pro-mandate allies to acknowledge the medical autonomy of working people by reversing course in the federal strategy to combat Covid.
If you have already signed this petition, please consider SHARING it on any of the following social media platforms by clicking on their respective links:
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!
These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!
But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy, which is why we're asking you to show your support for these brave, hardworking men and women by adding your name and your voice to their cause.
Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.
These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.
In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:
While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.
In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.
So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?
Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.
With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.
This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.
In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.
This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.
Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.
The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...
He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."
But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.
And they need our support.
This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Canada’s trucker convoy has shown the world it’s possible to push back against COVID tyranny': https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/canadas-trucker-convoy-has-shown-the-world-its-possible-to-push-back-against-covid-tyranny/
**Photo Credit: YouTube (screenshot)
Second is to ask candidates running for office in 2022 and beyond tough questions about where they stand on issues like masking and coerced vaccination, and what they plan on doing about it.
In terms of our unelected officials, Dr. Fauci has been particularly egregious with his misleading of the public and murky background as the leader of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with some evidence pointing to him having a direct role in the funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles recently presented a method to hold Fauci accountable: the “Michael Knowles Federal Public Health Protection Pledge” — a pledge that candidates can sign that solidifies their commitment to vote to subpoena Fauci for his role in the pandemic and vote for legislation that would reduce his salary to zero.
Any candidate who balks at the idea of holding Fauci and others accountable for the damage to this country is an unserious candidate who should be ignored in favor of another who will, whether by a pledge like described above, or other tangible results-oriented means. Words alone are not enough.
I repeat: do not forget that these people have been revealed as tyrants for the past two years. They leveraged their positions of trust to gain power and by all indications appear willing and eager to do it all again when it suits them next. The media will once again help them do it. Only “We the People” can stop it.
Reprinted with permission from American Thinker