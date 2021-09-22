Dozens of Catholics ask bishop to revoke vaccination recommendation for minors

(LifeSiteNews) — Editor’s note: Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, strongly recommends that all eligible youth be vaccinated. The following open letter to the bishop was provided to LifeSiteNews by the signatories. Among the signatories are two physicians and many concerned parents from Knox County, Tennessee — where not one person under 18 years of age has died from COVID.
September 20, 2021
Dear Most Reverend Richard Stika,
This open letter is in response to a public letter from you, dated August 5, in which you highly recommended that everyone having attained the age of twelve be vaccinated against COVID-19. We, the undersigned, ask you to quickly and publicly revoke this recommendation for youth under the age of 18. Dear Father, some of us are known to you personally. We know your good will, and you should know ours. We entreat you to give this matter your utmost consideration.
We contend that mass vaccination of our youth against COVID-19 is a violation of the Hippocratic Oath to “first do no harm,” because there is no evidence that vaccination yields a better health outcome for anyone under the age 18.
There are many stories across the internet about youth who have suffered harm from the COVID-19 vaccine. It can be difficult to know whether such stories are true. However, for the purpose of determining morality, vaccination of children goes in the “immoral” column merely for lack of proven benefit to the vaccinated children themselves. To the extent vaccination causes harm, the immorality is that much graver, but the onset of immorality is the lack of proven benefit.
Now we set before you some evidence that that children reap no direct health benefit from COVID-19 vaccination.
The first and most accessible evidence is the COVID-19 database maintained by our own Knox County Health Department. As of September 20, 2021, we have had about 70,000 cases of coronavirus in the greater Knoxville area, more than 12,000 of which have been diagnosed in the under-18 population. Yet not a single person from Knox County under the age of 18 has died from the disease.
There are no published scientific studies which demonstrate a statistically better health outcome for COVID-19-vaccinated children vs. unvaccinated.
PETITION UPDATE (9/3/21) -
Following the US Supreme Court's decision to allow Texas' Heartbeat Law to go into effect, Joe Biden made the announcement that he would initiate a "whole-of-government" response against the new pro-life statute which could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
This is yet another, outright confirmation of Biden's openly pro-abortion policies, policies which have the main objective of ensuring that women will continue to be able to kill their own children without impediment.
This anti-life, anti-Catholic stance needs to be urgently addressed and condemned by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
For the good of the Church, for the good of pre-born babies, for the good of the faithful, and, indeed, for his own good, Joe Biden needs to be publicly rebuked by the bishops and excommunicated until such time as he repents from his pro-abortion policies.
Please continue to SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
Thank you!
_____________________________________________________________________________
"No man can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one, and love the other: or he will sustain the one, and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." - Matthew 6:24
In the lead-up to their meeting in mid-June, we call on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to exclude Joe Biden and other “Catholic” politicians (like, Nancy Pelosi) from Holy Communion over their public, obstinate, and scandalous promotion of abortion.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the USCCB to act to stop the abuse of the reception of the Holy Eucharist by politicians who promote the murder of innocent pre-born babies.
We know that making a decision to exclude public figures from Holy Communion is not easy. But, sometimes, this is the only way to make them understand the error of their ways, and to preserve the Church from serious scandal.
Indeed, Canon Law (Canon 915) declares that those who persist in manifest, grave sin should not be admitted to Holy Communion.
Beyond that, at this point, public excommunication appears as the only suitable response for Biden's obstinate, public and grave sin of promoting abortion.
In doing so, we do not hold ourselves up as judges over Joe Biden's eternal soul, but we encourage the bishops to make known one of the consequences of public and obstinate support of abortion by our 'Catholic' politicians.
The fact is, in terms of the manifest, grave sin of abortion, Joe Biden is as bad as he said he would be before the election.
Therefore, it is cold comfort that the USCCB is only preparing to discuss this issue only now.
But even now, if the USCCB publicly excommunicate Biden for his pro-abortion stance (as well as other pro-abortion politicians), the Conference could reclaim some of the moral authority which they lost by their largely silent assent to Biden's candidacy.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition, now.
Since Joe Biden was sworn-in on the 20th of January, he has wasted no time in signing orders and bills which facilitate the destruction of unborn human life.
- In one executive order, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy prohibiting the federal government from spending taxpayer monies on abortion and the promotion of abortion.
- Biden also signed (instead of vetoing) the COVID relief bill, which, for the first time in 44 years, contained funding for abortions in America, using taxpayer dollars.
- Biden said that he wouldn't defend Hyde, and he hasn't.
And, if he and the Democratic Party get their way, a lot more of the same regarding abortion is on the way.
Strong action must be taken lest anyone, especially young people, be confused by the scandal of a "Catholic" in Biden's position aggressively promoting abortion, enabling the killing of innocent human beings.
American rank-and-file Catholics don't want any more compromise and equivocation from the Bishops Conference on this "pre-eminent" life-and-death issue.
We want clear action, not twenty more years of dithering and "dialoguing."
50 million babies have been lost to abortion in the U.S. since Roe!
So, we will NOT accept any more lives lost as a result of dithering and "dialoguing." [**Please see "Notes" below about how it has been reported that some senior U.S. clerics are trying to prevent this discussion from even taking place.]
And, we will especially NOT accept one life lost to abortion by politicians who claim the Catholic Faith, but who promote grave evil. God forbid!
With all due respect to these bishops, they diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by not imposing public canonical penalties on a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
The bishops are now at a crossroads and must choose either God or mammon.
We call on them to choose God and choose Life!
And we also continue to encourage those brave, true and good bishops who have done well to warn Amercian Catholics about the perils to the unborn and the Faith resulting from Biden's promotion of abortion!
SIGN and SHARE this petition, which asks the bishops of the United States to act in unison to exclude Joe Biden from Holy Communion for his scandalous promotion of abortion - the murder of the innocent.
After signing, please take a moment to CONTACT the offices of the USCCB to politely, but firmly, encourage the Conference to take the necessary steps to exclude from Holy Communion public officials who continue to show blatant disregard for innocent human life and the Church's teaching.
The USCCB's Office phone number is: 202.541.3000
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Joe Biden: I support abortion ‘under any circumstance’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/joe-biden-i-support-abortion-under-any-circumstance
Biden administration has opened the way for ‘abortion by mail on a massive scale’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-administration-unleashed-by
‘Catholic’ Biden marks Roe v. Wade anniversary with pledge to make abortion available for ‘everyone’ - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-biden-marks-roe-v-wade-anniversary-with-pledge-to-make-abortion-available-for-everyone
BREAKING: DC archbishop affirms he will give Holy Communion to pro-abortion Joe Biden - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-dc-archbishop-affirms-he-will-give-holy-communion-to-pro-abortion-joe-biden
Vatican puts brakes on US bishops confronting problem of pro-abortion Biden receiving Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-puts-brakes-on-us-bishops-confronting-problem-of-pro-abortion-biden-receiving-holy-communion
Abp. Aquila backs call for pro-abortion ‘Catholic’ Joe Biden to be denied Holy Communion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-aquila-backs-call-for-pro-abortion-catholic-joe-biden-to-be-denied-holy-communion
Cardinal Burke floats ‘excommunication’ for Biden over his ‘aggressive’ abortion promotion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cardinal-burke-floats-excommunication-for-biden-over-his-aggressive-promotion-of-abortion
Biden’s HHS is lying about Title X to push abortion - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/bidens-hhs-is-lying-about-title-x-to-push-abortion
List of US bishops for and against denying Communion to pro-abortion politicians like Biden, Pelosi - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/list-of-us-bishops-for-and-against-denying-communion-to-pro-abortion-politicians-like-biden-pelosi
Notes about USCCB's June Meeting:
For nearly twenty years, the US bishops have been dithering about whether or not to excommunicate pro-abortion politicians by formally withholding Holy Communion from them.
Their indecision on this gravely scandalous matter is a scandal in itself, but one of the biggest obstacles has been internal opposition from senior U.S. bishops.
And, although the faces have changed in the last 20 years, their morally-and-intellectually-challenged arguments against excommunication have not changed.
Liberal bishops of the USCCB say that excommunicating Biden (for example) would divide the Church, divide the bishops, and would politicize the reception of Holy Communion.
Indeed, in the name of “unity,” it is reported that some senior U.S. clerics, including Cardinal Blase Cupich (Chicago), Cardinal Wilton Gregory (Washington, DC) and Cardinal O’Malley (Boston), have been working overtime to prevent any substantial discussion of so-called “Eucharist coherence” (that is, what qualifies as worthy reception of Holy Communion).
It is also reported that at least 57 other American bishops allegedly joined these Cardinals in a recent letter to the Head of the Bishops Conference, Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, to try to pressure him to drop the planned discussion at the full meeting of bishops in June.
And now, even the Vatican is getting involved, with the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith suggesting that even more “dialogue” is needed.
These same clerics may mistakenly believe that any attempt to suppress the objective connection between a politician’s promotion of abortion and his unworthy reception of Holy Communion will fool anyone.
But, it will not.
Rank-and-file Catholics are not stupid and can smell compromise a mile away, and we’ve had enough.
With all due respect to the Cardinal, bishops, and the Vatican…those who fail to act diminish the Holy Eucharist and their high office, as well as cause grave scandal to the faithful, by “dialoguing” with a man who is promoting mass murder of the unborn against the constant teaching of the Church.
Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging the bishops Conference to take action at their June meeting to exclude pro-abortion Joe Biden and other abortion-promoting “Catholic” politicians from Holy Communion.
***Photo Credit: Claire Chretien / LifeSiteNews
The grounds on which Pfizer applied for emergency-use authorization (EUA) for youth vaccination were extraordinarily flimsy. The clinical trial enrolled 2,260 adolescents, 12-15 years old, about equally divided between vaccinated and placebo groups. Did they find that children in the placebo group were sicker than their vaccinated counterparts at any time following injection? No. They pursued and achieved EUA based on their findings that (1) the vaccine caused the production of antibodies in the vaccinated group, and (2) that 18 adolescents in the placebo group (1.6%) tested positive for COVID-19. (If we were considering vaccination against any other common respiratory virus, our collective rational response would be: So what?) Moreover, Pfizer observed side effects in the vaccinated group, but dismissed these as “generally consistent with those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.”
Two young men from Tennessee, ages 14 and 15, have been hospitalized for acute chest pain and severe myopericarditis within 48 hours of COVID-19 vaccination. The 14-year-old began having symptoms on the same day as vaccination with the Moderna vaccine (VAERS ID 1396461-1). The attendant for the 15-year-old described him as “at risk for life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias until myocarditis resolves” after just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The suffering of this 15-year-old is particularly heartbreaking, because he already had COVID-19 immunity due to prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection in September of 2020 (VAERS ID 1490330-1). We wonder who on earth advised this poor young man to get vaccinated?
Your Excellency, we are persuaded that public health authorities have recommended the vaccination of children, not for the sake of children themselves, but for the sake of the adults in their communities. Little Suzy may not need vaccination herself, but we’re going to vaccinate her anyway so that she is less likely to transmit the disease to her teachers or grandparents. But this is unethical medicine—it violates the Hippocratic Oath to “first do no harm.” If it happens to benefit the community that a child be vaccinated, that’s all to the good. But a vaccine must first benefit the child, or it should not be given at all. That’s basic medical ethics. We believe the assertion of protecting children is a facade to justify using children to protect adults. In fact, some are brazenly admitting the true reason for vaccinating children. One columnist for The Washington Post recently wrote: “Aside from protecting children themselves, vaccination makes sense for the greater good—to help reduce community transmission.”
Wherever did we get the idea that we can use children’s bodies “for the greater good?” Children have a right to bodily integrity. A child’s body should never be deliberately invaded for any purpose except the child’s own benefit, and the expectations of such benefit must be based on robust scientific evidence. The present COVID-19 vaccinations do not come anywhere near this evidentiary threshold.
Your Excellency, you have put your great moral authority behind the project to vaccinate children. Thus, you have an obligation to find out for yourself whether such vaccinations actually serve children, or whether this is really being done with the aim of protecting adults. You might begin by consulting us signatories who are medical professionals. Indeed, all of us remain
Your servants,
Dr. John and Jennifer Hay, St. John Neuman Parishioners
Brian and Cara Wright, All Saints Parishioners
Stacy Dunn
Steven J. Smith, MD
Susan D. Smith
Keri McFarlane Bentley MD
Suzanne Fisher, RN, BSN
Daniel Drapp
Jeanne Duffy
John W Duffy, Jr., concerned practicing Catholic of seventy (70) years
Armantine K Williams, RN, PNP
Jim Keller
Clifford Frana
Dr. John Michael Coulter and Ashley Coulter
Andrew and Kelly Lenzi
Matthew Greiner, Physician Assistant
Fran Markiewicz
Mindy Samuelson, Knox County Parent
Elena Petzold, Knox Country Resident, Mom
Clara Hay
Skyler Hay
Bert and Carmen Tondo
Seth and Lisa Sinclair
Barbara Sommer, RN
Michael Konrad, DDS
Mr. Thomas Horan
Michelle Horan, Clinical Laboratory Technologist
Mr. Robert and Mrs. Tina Shields
Christine Kear, PT (Holy Ghost Parishioner)
Stephanie Settlemyre, Teacher
Allison Gohn
Dr. Jake Parrish D.C.
Rachel Parrish
Catherine S. Pfeffer, CNA
Lydia Greiner
Mrs. Christina Gouge, SJN parishioner
Lindy Crace
Mr. Bradley DeBusk and Dr. Melanie DeBusk
Ryan & Megan Price
Paula Suchomski
Casey Lane
Molly Breaux, RN, CEN, CFRN – St John Neumann
David Wade
Jeff & Sarah Bryant
Priscilla McKinney
John McKinney
Tamara Benton
Marie Doty
Greg and Rachael Witkemper
Inna Ivanov
Eugene Ivanov
Mary Ann Fennell, professional violinist and grandmother
Brandon & Carly O’Connor
Nathan Hodges, business owner
and Rachel Hodges, FNP-BC
Sean and Tracy Metz, Holy Ghost Parishioners
Carolina DuPont
Mandy O., mother of five