Dr. Malone: RFK Jr. told me why Susan Monarez is a good pick for CDC director

Don't judge a book by its cover. Apparently there is a lot of resistance to change at the CDC, and Susan Monarez is taking on and overcoming all resistance.

(Robert Malone) — President Trump has nominated Susan Monarez for the position of the director of the CDC. Let’s just focus on the facts and her CV for a moment. You can make your own assessment and draw your own conclusions from there.

Who is Dr. Monarez?

Monarez obtained her Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where her research focused on infectious disease technologies, particularly those affecting low- and middle-income countries. She then did a postdoc at Stanford University School of Medicine, focusing on infectious disease research.

Despite this research background, PubMed only lists one publication, a recently published paper, under her name. So she is an administrator, not a researcher.

READ: Trump nominates establishment official Susan Monarez as CDC director

Monarez was a fellow at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She then held roles in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. National Security Council, where her work included initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance, expand wearable technology for health monitoring, and improve pandemic preparedness efforts (that would include biodefense). She worked in the Obama, Trump 1.0, and Biden White Houses. During Trump’s first term, she held health technology and biosecurity roles, including positions at the Department of Homeland Security and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. So she was already known to the Trump chief of staff team of Susie Wiles.

At the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Monarez served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategy and Data Analytics, where she oversaw the research portfolios for the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency (HSARPA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). More spooky stuff.

In January 2023, Monarez was appointed Deputy Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), where she led initiatives to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance health outcomes. Under her direction, the ARPA-H program included research on healthcare accessibility and affordability, expanding mental health interventions, combating the opioid epidemic in the United States, and maternal health “disparities.” Much of her research has been focused on DEI-related research and health outcomes. However, I believe it likely her work with artificial intelligence-related solutions applied to public health that has propelled her through the ranks to be nominated as Director of the CDC.

Monarez became Acting Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Acting Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry on January 23, 2025, after being named as the agency’s Principal Deputy Director. She was nominated on March 24, 2025 to be the director.

Will she survive the nomination process?

I predict that she will garner bipartisan, overwhelming support from the Senate and her nomination will be smooth sailing. Remember, she first worked for Obama and Biden, so the Democrats and the administrative state love her. There is a lot of speculation that she has strong ties to intelligence, and she worked in biodefense, so the warhawks will adore her. As I wrote above, I predict support for her – will be overwhelming from both sides of the aisle.

She was selected to head the CDC because of her work with AI. The use of AI applied to VAERS and MMWR will be critical in overhauling the adverse events reporting system. I speculate that Sec. Robert Kennedy Jr. went along because she has the skill set to apply a team of AI experts to MMWR and VAERS and is already working with DOGE. The recent cabinet meeting most likely included thoughts on her nomination. Frankly, this is a candidate that Musk would support.

What about Kennedy?

I can’t see President Trump blindsiding Kennedy on this nomination – it is too big.

However, given her background, I can see why Kennedy might not object to her nomination. In fact, he nominated her!

Having done the due diligence above, I better understand why she was selected.

Postscript: Quite literally immediately after I pushed the button to publish this, Secretary Kennedy called me. The interpretation above is correct. Susan Monarez is apparently a dynamo, is working closely with DOGE, and is doing great work as acting director. She has strong support from Bobby. Apparently there is a lot of resistance to change at the CDC, and Monarez is taking on and overcoming all resistance. I am shocked, shocked that there is so much resistance to oversight and reform <sarcasm>. In any case, don’t judge a book by its cover. The energetic Susan Monarez may be just what the doctor (or perhaps surgeon would be a better metaphor) ordered for treating a very sick CDC.

Reprinted with permission from Robert Malone.

