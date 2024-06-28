Dr. McCullough: Apparent link between COVID jabs and Alzheimer’s must be further researched

A new study from Korea highlights a cognitive risk associated with vaccination with the mRNA COVID shots in those aged 65 or older, with Dr. Peter McCullough urging further research.

(Courageous Discourse) — I have multiple patients who appear to develop a rapid decline in cognitive function after COVID-19 vaccination. The Spike protein is produced in large quantities and for a long duration of time after mRNA injection has been found in the brain at autopsy. Additionally, the Spike protein can fold and create amyloid plaques, which are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

First reported by TrialSite News, Roh et al. published a large study from Korea demonstrating higher rates of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease among the vaccinated over age 65 years.

Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (Odds Ratio [OR]: 1.225; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 1.025-1.464; p = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; CI: 1.845-3.064; p < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group. No significant relationship was found with vascular dementia or Parkinson’s disease.

There should be an urgent call for research into this association to identify additional determinants and potentially protective factors. For the elderly, this should be a strong source of data suggesting deferral of any additional boosters.

