Dr. McCullough demands the EU, US pull out of World Health Organization over COVID response

(American Thinker) — Major American media organizations failed to report on two extremely important presentations delivered on September 13, 2023, to the European Union Parliament at its special session to examine the response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both of the presentations are summarized below, along with links to the presentations, which are highly recommended for viewing in full by all Americans concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones and fellow citizens.

The two presentations are important because WHO international health regulations and policies soon might govern the actions of American health care providers and hospitals if and when the WHO declares another pandemic or health emergency. Among other things, this article maintains that American medical personnel and facilities should never be subject to the dictates of unelected and unaccountable foreign officials of the WHO or any other foreign organization.

Presentation by Dr. Peter McCullough

In his presentation, Dr. Peter McCullough requested that the EU Parliament stop the COVID inoculations and leave the WHO. He described the WHO as part of a complex and complicated biopharmaceutical syndicate that formed over time and is currently scheming a massive power-grab to depopulate much of the Earth and usher in what has been called the Great Reset – having a one-world government.

McCullough stated, “This grouping of non-governmental organizations with governmental health agencies is operating as a unit. They are carefully coordinated, and the impact has been adverse.”

He explained that nearly 30 percent of those who received a COVID inoculation had no adverse effects – not even a sore arm. Likewise, he explained that just under 70 percent seem to have “some moderate side effects, some trouble, but they don’t seem to really have serious events.” However, in 4.2 percent of those who got the shot (and were unlucky enough to get a high-risk batch), McCullough explained, “It’s through the roof: myocarditis, cardiac arrest, blood clots, hemorrhagic stroke, disabilities, sudden death at home in bed.” (A report also links the COVID inoculations to deadly, quickly spreading “turbo cancers” in some people several months or longer after they initially received an inoculation.)

McCullough stated that “everything we’ve learned about the vaccines since they’ve come out is horrifying. It was the worst idea ever to install the genetic code by injection and allow the unbridled production of a potentially lethal protein in the human body for an uncontrolled duration of time. The mRNA vaccine is the code for the potentially lethal spike protein part of the virus.”

Finishing his presentation, McCullough exposed the false narrative that COVID-19 continues to cause illness, declaring that instead, the mRNA shots are causing enormous waves of disease. He urged those who can “stop this madness” to do so, declaring:

The path forward is, clearly, for no one to take another shot – no one. The COVID-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use. I implore you as a governing body, European Medicine Agency, to apply all pressure and due urgency to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from the market. In the United States, it’s going jurisdiction by jurisdiction, probably state by state, will remove them off the market if the federal government doesn’t do so. It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen all over the world. The WHO is standing behind these vaccines. They are far more of a problem than a help to the European Union. And it’s my belief that the European Union, the United States, and all major stakeholders should actually completely pull out of the WHO and leave the WHO to its own endeavors not to have any jurisprudence, any dominion, over what we do in health care. The WHO will never have dominion over what I do as a practitioner with patients in my practice.

Presentation by Dr. David Martin

In his presentation, Dr. David Martin, Ph.D., alleged that WHO officials and its supporters and donors have committed crimes against humanity and bio-terrorism. He explained how the development and introduction of the COVID-19 virus was a criminal act, accomplished by a global criminal cartel that includes various WHO officials, high-ranking officials in the American government, and officials in other governments and organizations worldwide.

Martin explained that evidence of a worldwide criminal cartel responsible for the development and introduction of the COVID-19 virus is overwhelming and unequivocal. He called for total destruction of the WHO and exposed the COVID-19 virus as a bio-weapon.

Martin stated, “Until we treat this as a criminal conspiracy of criminal racketeers, resulting in global terrorism for the purpose of profiteering and murder, until we have that conversation, we’re having the wrong conversation. We did not have a pandemic. We had a genocide.”

Americans who are concerned about the health, safety, and welfare of their loved ones, friends, and their fellow citizens truly need to view in full the above presentations by Drs. McCullough and Martin. The presentations by these highly respected professionals and the supporting data they present should cause all Americans to seriously question receiving any more COVID inoculations and also seriously question America’s continued support of the WHO.

Finally, instead of receiving potentially toxic COVID inoculations, people should consider using highly effective drug therapies such as ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine to ward off an attack of the COVID virus and its derivatives.

