Dr. McCullough: Excess mortality rates of adults age 25-44 are still ‘very worrisome’

Reports demonstrating increasing death in young adult groups are very worrisome because this group should be thriving. Our CDC has the equivalent of a five-alarm fire going in the house of public health.

(Courageous Discourse) — As an epidemiologist, I can tell you that reports demonstrating increasing death in young adult groups are very worrisome because this group should be thriving. We know that people ages 25-44 years, had a far less than 1 percent mortality rate from acute COVID-19. However, the draconian lockdowns and contagion control measures occurred in 2020 and then the vaccines rolled out in 2021 and beyond. Wrigley-Field et al have published a stunning report on rapidly increasing death rates in the years running up and into the pandemic.



Wrigley-Field E, Raquib RV, Berry KM, Morris KJ, Stokes AC. Mortality Trends Among Early Adults in the United States, 1999-2023. JAMA Netw Open. 2025 Jan 2;8(1):e2457538. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.57538. PMID: 39888620.

Early adult excess mortality was 34.6% higher than expected in 2019 and then further accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, all-cause excess mortality was nearly 3 times what it had been in 2019 (116.2 vs 41.7 deaths per 100000 population). In 2023, excess mortality decreased, but only to approximately midway between its 2019 and 2021 levels (79.1 deaths per 100000 population). As a result, early adult mortality was 70.0% higher in 2023 than it would have been had pre-2011 trends continued, reflecting 71124 excess deaths (Table).

Our CDC has the equivalent of a five-alarm fire going in the house of public health. These data should be a strong impetus to merge the COVID-19 vaccine administration with all-cause death data. Vaccine deaths could easily be concealed in the top categories including COVID-19, drug poisoning (e.g. iatrogenic mRNA), and other natural causes.

