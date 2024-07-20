Dr. McCullough: People worldwide are increasingly skeptical of ‘pandemic marketing’

Dr. Peter McCullough recently participated in an interview with Australian journalist Melinda Richards, who raised the issue of 'branding exercises' for pandemics, both COVID-19 and now bird flu.

Let’s listen to her perspectives from Australia, a country that irrationally locked down, forced unsafe and ineffective COVID-19 vaccines, and now is seeking a path forward after several years of shame by government leaders, and public health officials.

Now Richards reports there is mass slaughter of healthy chickens because of bird flu “bio-security” measures. These policies will limit good sources of protein and constrain the food supply. Instead, farmers and public health officials should allow natural immunity to H5N1 to develop in animals and humans.

Of course, people can be prepared with dilute iodine nasal sprays and gargles and be positioned to see early treatment with multidrug protocols in kits if more serious cases develop. I emphasized we should never vaccinate animals or people in the midst of a widely prevalent viral pandemic. It will backfire and promote the emergence of resistant strains as it did in the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

