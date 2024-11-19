Dr. McCullough praises RFK Jr., urges him to pull COVID shots from the market

Dr. Peter McCullough has responded to the Make America Healthy Again manifesto promised by the incoming Trump administration, praising the selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a video published November 15, prominent mRNA “vaccine” critic Dr. Peter McCullough responds to the Make America Healthy Again manifesto promised by the incoming Trump administration.

Welcoming the “tremendous … team selection” behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, McCullough also pressed the need for deep reform of a “corrupt” system.

“The pandemic has called for a sweep of corruption out of [U.S. government] agencies,” he said, warning viewers that “we don’t want health to be as political as other areas.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been described as a “vaccine skeptic” and charged with being unsuitable for the leadership of the U.S.’s main health agency.

“He is really just a person without a health background who’s already caused great damage in health in the country,” Georges C. Benjamin, former executive director of the American Public Health Association, told the BBC.

The incumbent administration, by contrast, considers the transvestite Richard Levine as unquestionably qualified to be assistant secretary of health.

Levine was described as “a dangerous man spewing potentially deadly information” in support of “the idea that children can change their sex.”

Jennifer Bilek, the leading critic of the “transgender” cult of “synthetic sexual identities,” says Levine is a “quack” who was placed in his influential position by the powerful “Big Pharma” lobby.

Levine, who calls himself “Rachel,” is described by Bilek as “a man dressed as a woman who wants your kid to do what he did.”

His tenure is a case in point of the deep corruption which McCullough says must be swept out by the new administration. McCullough also mentions the growing evidence that so-called “transgender care” is “increasing mortality” – ending lives, despite its supporters claims that puberty blockers and mutilation saves them.

“This is gone now,” said McCullough, citing President Trump’s statement that Medicare and Medicaid will no longer fund “transgender care.”

“We are not going to have children subjected to this,” said McCullough. He concludes by saying that not only should the public be protected from the harmful dominance of health by Big Pharma, but “protecting children from ‘transgender health’” is also a laudable priority for the new administration.

McCullough, who is the chief scientific officer at the Wellness Company and world-leading expert on internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology, stresses the need for leadership of Health and Human Services which can bridge the political divide in America – rather than reinforce it.

“For Health and Human Services – which is Medicare, Medicaid, NIH, CDC, FDA – we want somebody who is going to be able to work with both political leanings,” he said.

He says the new health leadership must work for the American people – and their health – against the vested interests of “Big Pharma.”

McCullough believes the “disruptive force” of RFK Jr. will play a “big role” in restoring the confidence of the American public in its discredited institutions.

“I am behind what’s happening right now,” he said, of the likely inclusion of RFK Jr. and other “disruptors” such as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in the new administration.

“I think the whole nation feels that we are finally getting back on track.”

McCullough puts the issue of the COVID-19 “vaccines” at the top of his list of priorities for RFK Jr.’s health leadership.

He reminds viewers that the “current ones on the market are not FDA-licensed,” explaining that “Biden ended the COVID-19 emergency years ago,” and so there is no public health reason to promote them.

“Nobody in America thinks we have an emergency,” he said, and “COVID-19 is like the common cold, so the vaccine boosters are not clinically indicated.”

Aside from being “medically unnecessary,” McCullough restates the so-called “vaccines” have had “great safety concerns, with injuries, disabilities and deaths.”

He notes that “sadly, the people who are in a sense forced to take them are sadly children – in order to fulfill the vaccine schedule and go to school.”

He called for the new government to “convene a safety review,” with “Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax at the table” with academics and former U.S. health agency leaders. What would be the message?

“They are coming off the market” is what McCullough says should be said about the experimental injections.

“I think America would be overjoyed,” he explained, if these so-called vaccines were taken off the market “for the reasons I have outlined.”

McCullough goes on to say that the issue is not restricted to the novel mRNA treatments, in demanding the removal of legislation which protects all scheduled vaccines from claims of injury.

This, he says, would compel vaccine manufacturers to have to “stand behind their products,” echoing RFK Jr.’s own claim that what he wants to see is the transparent and scientific review of all scheduled vaccines.

McCullough also notes that with the precursor supply chain for U.S. medicines captured by China, a Trump administration could repatriate drug manufacture to the U.S., providing a verifiable and secure provenance for American prescription drugs in future.

His endorsement of Kennedy marks the redemption arc of a man still labeled by U.S. and U.K. regime media as a “crank” for his criticism of the corruption of U.S. healthcare – and the dangers this represents to the American public.

Lambasted as an “anti-vaxxer” for refusing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice to “stick with the science” on vaccines, RFK Jr. was described by a former director of the CDC as “more science-oriented than a lot of his critics,” as what Kennedy is seeking is an evidence based review of vaccine safety.

Kennedy’s former campaign manager Dennis Kucinich said, “[RFK Jr.’s] position is to protect the people, to put people above profit.”

Kucinich explained, “Kennedy is not opposed to vaccines, he’s for vaccine safety. He’s concerned about the health effects of pesticides, about GMOs, which are now populating our agriculture.”

Kennedy warned in a tweet of June 2021 about a published link between myocarditis and pericarditis and the Pfizer and ModeRNA “vaccines.”

In 2023, he followed up with an an extensive list of injury concerns for the same injections, which included Bell’s palsy, blood clotting, and death.

A video from November 10, 2024, saw him explain his position on vaccines to NewsNation.

“I think most people don’t know what my stance is on vaccines. I’ve never been anti-vaccine. And I’ve said that hundreds and hundreds of times, but it doesn’t matter, because that is a way of silencing me,” he said.

RFK Jr. went on to explain how and why he was silenced and stigmatized – a method familiar to any “vaccine skeptic”: “Using that pejorative to describe me is a way of silencing or marginalizing me.”

He said his position was simple – and universally popular.

“I think virtually every American would agree with my stance on vaccines, which is that vaccines should be tested like other medicines.”

Donald Trump’s election victory has delivered a mandate for change, strongly desired by the public, which McCullough welcomes for its potential to safeguard the American people, and their children, from an industry captive to profit and protected by censorship and propaganda.

