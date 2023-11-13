Dr. McCullough: Tsunami of cardiac arrests since COVID jab rollout demands urgent response

If you are involved in a circumstance with a family member or friend with an unexpected cardiac arrest, please push for the fullest autopsy possible. You will only have one shot.

(Courageous Discourse) — We are witnessing an tsunami of cardiac arrests since the advent of the worldwide mass genetic vaccination program. In virtually every case, the COVID-19 vaccination status is not disclosed to the public. Additionally, the general autopsy can be “normal.”

I am commonly asked what should a modern COVID-19 vaccine era cardiac autopsy look like:

Gross inspection, heart aorta, great vessels, lungs, pulmonary arteries. Heart weight <250 g for women, < 350 g for men. Coronary slices for atherosclerosis and thrombus. Myocardial slices for evidence of scar, congenital abnormalities, valvular disease. Myocardial immunohistochemical staining for SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and Nucleocapsid, inflammatory cells, amyloid protein. Buccal swab for Arrythmia and Cardiomyopathy Panel (In Vitae or equivalent). Research assays.

Anatomic coronary artery disease is highly prevalent in adults and it may be a bystander and not the direct cause of the arrhythmic cardiac arrest. Di Michele et al reported that small micro RNA fragments that are known to regulate genes, and in this circumstance, genes that control cardiac ion channels, do vary up or down in blood and cardiac tissue and help distinguish between a coronary event and a primary arrhythmic event.

READ: Trudeau wears ‘Vaccines Cause Adults’ shirt to promote COVID boosters and gets ridiculed

At this time it is possible that mRNA and adenoviral DNA vaccines could influence key miRNA’s in the causal pathway to a primary arrhythmic cardiac death in the absence of clinical myocarditis. So if you are involved in a circumstance with a family member or friend with an unexpected cardiac arrest, please push for the fullest autopsy possible. You will only have one shot.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

Share











