Dr. McCullough: World Council for Health issues safety warning against childhood vaccines

(Courageous Discourse) — The World Council for Health is the first international body of physicians, scientists, and health professionals to issue a cautionary statement on the ever-expanding routine childhood vaccine schedule. This is in response to growing concerns over the safety of many vaccines given early at life during the same administration.

Here is what the Council said:

The number of vaccines given to babies and children has increased dramatically without the necessary due diligence by regulatory authorities. Parents are urged to adopt a common-sense, ‘Safer to Wait’ approach.

Growing international concerns about vaccine regulatory processes and vaccine safety have emerged following the widespread regulatory failure of COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated that regulatory bodies, once public protectors, have been deeply corrupted by vaccine industry interests.

In the context of emerging revelations of regulatory body incompetence and corruption, e.g., The Perseus Report, the WCH Health and Science Committee notes that:

Several research studies now indicate that vaccinated children have far worse health outcomes with higher rates of many chronic diseases than non-vaccinated children.

The integrity of scientific research and the regulatory process of childhood vaccines, including the new nasal “flu” vaccine, now being administered en massein schools is in question.

Pharmaceutical corporations have a long-standing history of misrepresenting products that cause injuries and deaths. Pfizer, for instance, has paid the largest criminal settlement in history for drug fraud. The childhood vaccination schedule provides these unscrupulous corporations with unregulated access to the bodies of our children.

Modern society is experiencing unprecedented rates of autism, asthma, allergies, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, obesity, depression and more, for which the root cause/s have not been established.

Much of what we have been told about the success of early vaccines, including smallpox and polio vaccines, is emerging as untrue. Clean water, modern plumbing, hygiene, refrigeration, and improved nutrition are real factors that have correlated with the dramatic reduction in many infectious diseases over the past century.

National regulatory agencies have neverdone the necessary evaluation to determine whether vaccines given to children alone or together according to the ever-expanding childhood vaccination schedules are associated with poor health outcomes compared with children who are not vaccinated.

National regulatory agencies have been turning a blind eye to the mounting evidence linking childhood vaccination with autism that has emerged since a possible link was first suggested in 1998.

National regulatory agencies have also been turning a blind eye to the mounting evidence linking childhood vaccination with other diseases, including asthma, allergies, bowel disease.

The vast majority of children find vaccination with needles painful and long-term psychological harms, including disruption to breastfeeding and maternal bonding, have not been properly evaluated.

There are serious concerns among experts that existing childhood vaccines will be converted to mRNA technology, which has never been proven safe for use in vaccines for adults let alone children, and that this will be done without public awareness, consent and a robust research and regulatory process.

With regard to Covid-19 vaccination, evidence from independent experts and official international databases show that the Covid-19 vaccines are not effective and are not safe, raising serious questions around the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccines for babies and children.

In addition to these specific considerations, the burgeoning vaccination schedule for children needs to be viewed in the context of the World Health Organization seeking dominion over of human health:

WHO and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complexhave financial and ideological interests in the provision of vaccines and has committed to providing 500 vaccines by 2030.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complexis creating legislation that would give it power to mandate injections by force.

The WHO supports gain-of-function research, facilitating the creation of dangerous pathogens as well as the vaccines to combat newly created pathogens, thus creating a self-perpetuating vaccine industry based on fear.

Thus the World Council for Health urges parents to consider childhood vaccination very carefully and adopt a common-sense, “Safer to Wait” approach to the vaccination of healthy children.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

