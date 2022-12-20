Dr. Robert Malone: ‘Decentralization’ is the key to overcoming medical, gov’t tyranny

'People are willing to lie and misrepresent and hide behind their conflicts of interest and not disclose them. Somehow, we have to get back to a space where that's not acceptable.'

Note from LifeSite President Steve Jalsevac: This report on Dr. Malone’s crucial new book should be carefully read. Dr. Malone has rapidly grown these past few years to comprehend the depth of “evil” that the world is now facing. The main seeming shortfall of the article may be that it does not adequately emphasize the almost imminent imposition of a global digital ID economic system that poses the greatest danger in history to human freedom. The article could also give more explicit priority to warning about the Great Reset that most national governments, disregarding their citizens, laws and constitutions, and about 1,000 of the world’s largest multinational corporations belonging to the WEF, are all fully committed to and currently furiously working to implement. We recognize there is only so much that can be included in one article but wanted to mention these.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology (the original platform, not the current mRNA COVID shots), has published a new book, “Lies My Government Told Me: And the Better Future Coming,” in which he analyzes the tyranny we currently face, and how to get out from under it.

The first part of the book reviews the reality of censorship of medical and scientific truth during the COVID pandemic, and the emergence of global totalitarianism.

The second part tries to answer the question, “Who or what is behind it all?” Malone believes it’s a combination of bad actors with nefarious intent, and opportunism.

The last part of the book is focused on how to create a better future. A major part of the answer lies in creating decentralized, local intentional communities, and to create the potential for networking between them on a national and international level, while remaining independent and self-governed.

A good way to avoid groupthink that results in policy fiascos is to establish completely separate problem-solving groups that do not interact with each other. Only after each group has independently come up with their own ideas do they come together to share, analyze and find common ground.

(Mercola) — In the video below, I interview Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology (the original platform, not to be confused with the current mRNA COVID shots), and author of “Lies My Government Told Me: And the Better Future Coming.”

In my view, Malone has been one of the most prominent leaders in helping us understand the scientific truth of what’s actually happening with COVID and the COVID shots. Malone and his wife Jill actually published one of the first books on COVID prevention and treatment. They self-published it as an e-book on Amazon in early February 2020. Amazon deleted it the following month.

After repeated inquiries as to why the book was removed, Amazon finally cited “violation of community standards.” “It was the first time we’d ever heard that phrase,” Malone said. Since then, of course, it’s become the key excuse used by tech platforms of all kinds to justify the censorship of plain truth. The removal of that book was just a small foretaste of what was to come.

The gaping disconnect between reality and the narrative

Over the past three years, ever since he appeared on the DarkHorse podcast with Steve Kirsch in June 2021, he’s been publicly defamed, canceled, deplatformed, and had his scientific accomplishments scrubbed from Wikipedia.

As explained by Malone, he was deplatformed from Twitter after posting an entirely fact-based professionally-produced video from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance that documented how Pfizer had committed fraud in its COVID jab trials. Everything in that video was true, and still is. Malone said:

The production quality was excellent and I just retweeted it. LinkedIn at the same time also whacked me. The other day I was noodling around and for some reason clicked on a link to somebody’s LinkedIn… and it brought me to this page that said something to the effect that I should reactivate my account. I thought, well, what do I have to lose? So, I filed for that and did their necessary little paperwork and they came back and said, due to my continuing violations after having been kicked off of LinkedIn, I’m permanently banned. And I’m scratching my head going, ‘What were the continuing violations when I was kicked off of your platform?’ It’s kind of circular, but I mean, none of this has to make sense. It’s whatever they say it is. That’s the big lesson. Reality is whatever they say it is.

The price of being a truth-teller

Malone, like so many others, myself included, has paid a high price for choosing to speak the truth rather than stay silent. He’s sacrificed a great deal since that fateful DarkHorse podcast, which got more than a million views in a short amount of time before it was taken down by YouTube.

He’s lost business ventures, decades-long professional relationships, and much more.

For decades, Jill and I have run a consulting business, and we’ve done so successfully, in part by staying quiet and behind the scenes. That’s what our clients typically like. In order to really speak truth about what was happening here, we had to come out from under cover and go public. As you know, you’re a poster child for this, as soon as you start speaking the truth about these forbidden topics like vaccine safety, we were immediately attacked, which caused us to make the decision to go to alternative media, and now to publish and finally put this book out. It has been a rough road, but we’ve made so many new friends from all over the world that I think that’s really compensation in and of itself. Right now, we’re sustaining ourselves through Substack, and it’s an interesting situation. We’ve never required that anybody pay to subscribe, and so it’s really kind of amazing. We’ve tried to do the right thing and have not focused on commercialization. Some of my colleagues have found themselves forced to do various things to try to keep afloat, and we’ve just tried to do the right thing and speak truth to power. These benefits, such as the subscribers on Substack, have just come and supported us, and we’ve have had donations from other individuals, donations that came through the Malone Institute… that have allowed us to keep going. So, I really try not to complain or whine. One of my core messages is, yep, none of this is fair. None of this is right. None of this is ethical, and you have to get over it. You have to just recognize that this is the nature of the situation we’re in, and it’s not really personal. It’s about a system that has come to the point where the government and corporate media just treat all of us as grist for the mill in order to reinforce whatever the narrative is that they want to push. So, it helps to not take it personally, although it can be a little painful from time to time.

‘The Lies My Government Told Me’

As explained by Malone, the basic structure of “The Lies My Government Told Me” is like that of a physician’s approach to a new patient.

When the patient first comes to you, you want to understand their main problem, their chief complaint, and take a history and do a physical. Then you go through a process of determining a diagnosis. What’s really wrong with them? What’s causing them to have that complaint? Then you come up with a treatment plan. That was the basic idea of the structure of the book. The first third of it is personal anecdotes from people – myself, Meryl Nass, Paul Marik, Pierre Kory, and many others who have experienced directly the censorship, the deplatforming, loss of license, all these things, so that people can have a sense of what it’s really been like at the forefront; what people have been experiencing… The second part is an excursion, trying to get to sense-making, which really started with Bret Weinstein’s DarkHorse podcast, when he posed the question to me and to Steve Kirsch, ‘What’s really behind this? Is there a grand conspiracy, a single conspiracy, or is this an emergent phenomenon? I think in the end, having spent months and months running down all these little warrens, these rabbit holes of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the central banks, Tony Fauci, the DOD and all of that stuff, I’ve come to the conclusion that it is really multifactorial, and that it is a situation where, I’m sure, there were some nefarious bad actors behind this. But in addition, there was a lot of opportunism and people taking advantage of a system in a situation in ways that they had kind of planned before, that when something like this came up they would take advantage of it. Folks like Ed Dowd… [have made it] quite clear that there were major financial liquidity problems going into this, and that that opportunity was exploited to inject massive amounts of capital and restructure the economy in ways that we’re still just beginning to appreciate as we’re encountering inflation and the stagflation cycle we’re in. So, the middle part is about making sense [of the situation].

Creating a better future through decentralization

The last part of the book is focused on the subhead of the book’s title, which is about creating a better, more humane, future. As noted by Malone, after everything we’ve been through during these past three years, it can be difficult to envision a future that doesn’t involve a totalitarian One World Government, replete with forced eugenics protocols, as envisioned by WEF founder Klaus Schwab and his transhumanist philosophy guru Yuval Noah Harari.

But there is a way. The answer is basically the converse of the problem. Since the problem, the driver toward totalitarianism, is centralization and top-down governance, the answer lies in the creation of self-sustainable decentralized systems and self-governance.

How do you envision a better future when you come to grips with the dark mutterings of Harari and Schwab, talking about transhumanism and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the fusion of man and machine, the excess surplus labor, the need for guaranteed basic income, the logic behind ‘You will own nothing and be happy?’ [This] actually has a business model behind it – when you come to terms with the willingness of our government to suspend the Bill of Rights in fundamental ways, and the willingness of our government to disregard the norms of bioethics that have been established for generations… How do you imagine a better future when you’re confronted by what is clearly a thrust towards totalitarian control?… How do you envision a future where there’s such a massive force driving towards a centralized-command economy totalitarianism, based on the concepts of Marxist utilitarianism? The answer is best captured in one of the final chapters from a group in Italy… IppocrateOrg. They, like the World Council for Health under Tess Lawrie, have been very committed to a vision of decentralization and intentional communities. They give some great examples of what they’ve done, which I think are a fantastic opportunity for the world to learn through their experience. The physicians in Italy were censored at least as bad as the docs here in the states. Hundreds have lost their licenses, ability to practice, for the sin of providing early treatment and saving lives. They’ve come together and formed this organization, and they’re now starting their own medical school, Hippocrate, and they’ve done very novel things, like assembled local community groups in cities and towns throughout Italy that are engaging in training. This includes setting up training programs for physicians to de-specialize. So, doctors that had been hospitalists, that had been focused in very narrow specialties, are learning and have set up mentorship with primary care physicians to learn the tools of the trade to allow them to go back to old-school medicine, to treating patients, which is where so much of the joy comes from. All of the things that they’ve been subjected to, just like many of the docs here in the United States, have led them to conclude that corporate medicine is just not the place they want to be… I hope that what we can do is find our souls and move towards a future where we respect the importance of human dignity and commit ourselves to acting in integrity, with transparency. These are the things that we’ve lost. I think what the book really brings to the fore is that all throughout the system of governance… we’ve lost integrity. People are willing to lie and misrepresent and hide behind their conflicts of interest and not disclose them. Somehow, we have to get back to a space where that’s not acceptable.

How to win on an uneven playing field

Like Malone, I believe we can win by creating new decentralized systems to replace, on our own terms, the systems that are now falling apart. A sure-fire way to lose our freedoms and everything else is to do nothing and simply wait for the eugenics-centered cabal to replace them for us. Because they will.

They’re decades ahead of us in terms of planning and they already have new top-down centralized systems ready to go. Programmable central bank digital currencies, digital identity, and an international vaccine passport are just a few examples that will be implemented very soon.

The playing field is by no means even. But we can still overcome their plans, for the simple reason that “average people” outnumber the globalist cabal by millions to one. They need our cooperation, or their new enslavement system won’t work. We saw this with vaccine mandates.

No one, at least not in the U.S., was ever held down and injected at gun point. They used every conceivable and inconceivable method of coercion, yes, but they couldn’t use physical force.

One reason for that is because there’s too many of us. They need us to enter their system by choice, even if it’s a coerced choice. So, our greatest weapon is simply refusal, to say no, even if it costs us in the short-term, and to instead enter into and support emerging parallel alternative systems.

One example of this is the emergence of alternative free-speech social media platforms and online payment systems to replace Google, Facebook, Twitter, PayPal, GoFundMe, or EventBrite.

No one actually “has to” use any of those platforms anymore, because there are alternatives that won’t mine and sell your personal data, censor your viewpoints, fine you for wrong-think, or dictate who you can and cannot send money to. So, make the switch sooner rather than later. Support the alternatives that are cropping up rather than feeding a beast intent on swallowing you whole.

Our immediate challenges

Granted, some of our immediate challenges will indeed be significant and will require our active participation. Coming right up is the planned implementation of an international vaccine passport. The World Health Organization is also seeking to attain the sole authority to dictate the global response to declared pandemics. Can a decentralized model be successful in the face of the global cabal continuing their efforts to eliminate our freedoms? Malone responds:

I’m being hit with multiple requests for press commentary about this new position that the G20 has taken in favor of personal ID health certificates to restrict global travel. I fear that things have progressed to such a point that we may not be able to overcome the momentum that confronts us. The modification of the international health regulations is proposed to be backed by the World Trade Organization as the enforcement arm for the World Health Organization, so that they’ll be able to impose sanctions on noncompliant countries. Had we had a major red wave [in the midterm] elections, I would’ve been more optimistic. But I fear that this will get pushed through under this administration this summer… I’m of the opinion that to a significant extent, they will have their way with us. So, what do you do in the face of that? What do you do in the face of this profound evil?… I’ve just come back from a three-day meeting in Mexico City with a group of very intelligent folks that are very active in business and investment, and many of them are establishing their own local intentional communities. My sense is that there is a reasonable chance that we will see these local consortium collections of intentional communities pop up all over the world. The opportunity is to create some way for them to come together and form their own network, their own matrix. My concern is that right now we’re so dependent on an internet that is subject to arbitrary and capricious modification from the ICANN [the Internet governance] committee or others. There are some fundamental problems we have to solve, but I think there are ways that we can approach this. The solution cannot be imposed or created by any one person or even a small group of people, because then we’ll end up falling into exactly the same trap. I think that it has to emerge organically, from many different groups from all over the world, interacting with each other. But I think what we can do is envision a process to enable it. I think that process starts by defining what the need is. What it is that we as a community of independent thinkers and networks need? I think we can envision a process where key people come together, representing their communities, and define what it is that we want to see in a decentralized world, and what the problems are in getting there. Once we define what those are, then we can start working on coming up with solutions to that problem set.

How to avoid groupthink traps

Malone suggests we learn the lessons presented in Irving Janis’ book “Victims of Groupthink,” in which he points out that the most effective way to avoid the kinds of policy fiascos the U.S. government finds itself in on a regular basis is to create completely separate problem-solving groups that do not interact with each other.

Each group is given a common set of problems (which is why our problems need to be defined), and each group then comes up with their own solutions. Only then are the groups brought together to share their ideas.

Malone stated:

That way you have independent solutions coming from a diverse array of different people from different cultures and nation states. Then, [we] come together and see if we can find common ground among those. I think that’s a process that could work. But I’m very wary of anybody who thinks they have the answer right now. I think I might be able to help facilitate [such] a process, so, what I’m trying to focus on is, how could we get there? Not saying, ‘Oh, I know the answer, we need to do this or do that.’ There are a lot of classic traps that the medical freedom movement is starting to find itself in, and one of those is the trap of cults of personality. It’s easy to get caught up in the fame and adulation, but I think we really have to fight that and come together in a way that does not set up any one person to be the leader, but rather enables all of us to be leaders.

Reprinted with permission from Mercola.

