Dr. Robert Malone: ‘Integrity, dignity, community’ are the keys to overcoming COVID hypnosis

You are not powerless. In fact, learning information warfare tactics is sort of like learning martial arts. You can become a powerful weapon. So use that weapon wisely.

(Robert Malone) — Finishing up a podcast focused on my book late last week, an unexpected question dropped. It went something like this: “Many people are starting to feel overwhelmed by what has happened, what has been done to them, and feel that there is nothing that they can do to stop what is going on. What advice can you give them?”

Since then, over the last week, I have had many versions of this question come from a wide variety of interviewers. One easy answer is to fall back on the final chapters of the “Lies My Government Told Me” book, each of which focus on specific action items:

What to do with a problem like HHS?

Groupthink and the Administrative State.

Don’t be brain dead, think for yourself.

Defend your sovereignty.

People helping out one another.

The Victory Garden.

Letter to a coerced mother.

Another is to focus on those three words which were the core of my speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for the “Stop the Mandates” rally a year ago: integrity, dignity, community. And there is always the advice from Saint Augustine, known as a Doctor of the Roman Catholic Church, who famously said: “The truth is like a Lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.”

We do not have to be victims. We can all be “Truth Lions.” Fifth-generation warfare warriors.

Easy words to write. How about some specific actions items, you ask? Let’s start with just three things that everyone can accomplish over the next couple of months.

First task: Learn about fifth-generation warfare

Don’t be intimidated by the new term, you will learn that this is something that you already know a lot about. If you are active on the internet, on social media, you already understand a lot about crowd psychology, trolls, bots, swarm decision making, and the power of influencers to help set the framework for how we see the world, how we interpret the fire hose of information coming at us.

Think of this as akin to learning about how Madison Avenue advertising agencies manipulate you (and your children) to eat processed foods, drink sugary drinks, etc. Learn so that you can recognize their advertising tricks when they pull them. Advertising is typically deployed in corporate media, because that is central to the corporate media business model.

What our governments, the pharmaceutical industry (and our military and intelligence agencies) have been doing to us is like deploying the most powerful advertising campaign in the history of the world on all of us over the last three years. Including paying corporate media, social media “influencers,” artists, musicians to surreptitiously advertise the approved narrative and these (typically unlicensed and relatively untested) medical products. And the starting point to fighting the ability of these “advertising” technologies to influence your mind, your thoughts, your emotions, is to learn how they work, and learn to recognize the tech when you encounter it.

Know your enemy, his strategy, and tactics. His mission and goal is to control what you think, believe, feel. To basically control your soul.

Fifth-generation warfare is what has been deployed on you by your government

Over the last three years, you and everyone around you has been subjected to military-grade psychological warfare technologies, developed for offshore combat to influence the thoughts and minds of state and non-state combatants and the cultures within which they exist, but deployed against the citizens of virtually every western nation by their own governments. All for our own good, of course, to compel acceptance of and thereby protect us with unlicensed, experimental medical products that were neither safe, nor were they fit to purpose – for example preventing infection, replication, and spread of an RNA respiratory coronavirus.

No wonder that, in a world where the entire underlying culture has been fragmented, people have developed chronic, free-floating anxiety and a sense that nothing makes sense, combined with free-floating anger – both of which needed an external enemy to resolve the psychological tension and cognitive dissonance – mass formation or mass hypnosis or mass psychosis or mass formation psychosis (choose your term) developed in a large fraction of the population.

All of us were intentionally, psychologically manipulated by our governments. Some of us, for some reason, were able to break free of the manipulation and psyops, while the minds of others were swallowed whole.

In the case of the United States, this unfortunate fact has been documented in so many ways (including involvement of DHS, FBI, CIA and myriad other agencies), but most recently by the “Twitter Files.”

In the case of Canada, there are a series of remarkable published essays that attest to this inconvenient truth:

From CBC News in June 2021:

Portions of a military information campaign meant to influence the Canadian public during the COVID-19 pandemic continued to operate months after the chief of the defence staff at the time ordered it shut down in the spring of 2020, CBC News has learned. The Canadian military recently conducted four reviews of controversial initiatives. A copy of one of those reviews was obtained by CBC News under access to information legislation. That review shows that even after the then-chief of the defence staff, Jonathan Vance, verbally called off the overall influence campaign in April 2020, some influence activities aimed at Canadians carried on for another six months – until Vance issued a written edict in November 2020. ‘The public affairs, [civil-military cooperation] and influence activities that were taking place, particularly within [Joint Task Force Central], did not stop,’ says the review document, which looked at the origins of the influence campaign.

Similar articles appeared in the Ottawa Citizen: “Military leaders saw pandemic as unique opportunity to test propaganda techniques on Canadians, Forces report says,” and “Military violated rules by collecting information on Canadians, conducting propaganda during pandemic: report.”

Likewise an October 11 article by Emma Briant, “Briant: Canadian military’s bungled propaganda campaigns should be a lesson across NATO,” highlighted fifth-generation warfare tactics:

Several Canadian Forces investigations into domestic propaganda and influence operations recently concluded with the results pointing to findings that should concern both Canadians as well as members of the public in other democracies. Those investigations focused on a series of oversight and policy failures on military ‘influence’ activities aimed at Canadians. Among the questionable activities were the monitoring of Black Lives Matter organizers and their peaceful protests. In addition, the Canadian Forces conducted data mining of the social media accounts of members of the public in Ontario to try to determine their views of the Doug Ford government. Both activities were supposedly in support of the military’s mission to help the elderly in long-term care homes during the pandemic, although it is difficult to see how these initiatives are remotely linked to such a mission. Today’s military campaigns inhabit a world where digital technologies allow state actors to easily obscure operations that promote falsehoods, fear or partial information, confusing audiences about their intent and advancing a hidden agenda. In such an environment public trust in the officials in charge, and transparent, clear communications that secure such trust, are vital. All the activities investigated by National Defence were of course on the face of it, introduced to make Canadians safer. Yet, when democratic governments ‘innovate’ rapidly, in the process failing to ensure adequate guidance and oversight, not only do they risk violating citizens’ rights – they fuel the dangerous propaganda that they aimed to counter. This blundering approach should be taken as a lesson across NATO on how important it is to communicate openly with citizens, tolerate criticism, and foster a meaningful conversation over new tactics. When faced with ‘bad news’ and criticism, militaries often see journalism exposing their blunders as the problem. Negative coverage is often seen by commanders as undermining their goals and can quickly lead to heavy handed solutions. The United Kingdom is currently making that mistake, where the government is responding to critical coverage by profiling journalists, denying Freedom of Information requests and proposing legislation to control information. Measures like these will further undermine public trust at a time when paranoid conspiracy theories are being weaponized.

Now that you can see what has been done to all of us, how can you learn to recognize fifth-generation warfare strategies and tactics when they are deployed on you? Fortunately, there are resources.

Here are a couple of introductory Substack essays:

Twitter is a Weapon, not a Business

In the information war, nothing is what it seems, and your mind is the battleground Welcome to Fifth Gen (Information) Warfare

The battleground is consensus of the swarm and your own mind

That should get you started.

Here are more detailed texts that I recommend:

Second task: Find a way to forgive those around you that have been hypnotized

As far as I am concerned, those who seek revenge should first dig two graves. I am absolutely not advising that we should have a truth and reconciliation commission and just forgive and forget those who have done this to us. And as shown by the recent full court corporate media propaganda push triggered by the unfortunate case of Damar Hamlin, they may talk the talk of forgiveness and reconciliation, but those that have cooperated with the government in deploying these thought weapons on us will continue to do so in the future unless we find a way to stop them.

I am speaking about your brother, sister, mother, uncle, grandfather, and your fellow workers. The ones that have not been as able to penetrate the fog of information war as you have. You can never help them, never persuade them of the truth, if you just want to hit them over the head with your version of truth. Or with a large stick. That just does not work. It requires a lot of time and patience to de-program someone who has been immersed in a cult. So learn to park your anger when you engage with others who are not yet “awake.”

My secret weapon in these information war battles is that I generally come across as cool, calm, rational, data-based. If you think that I am ready to forget those that have tortured me, think again. I am still mad as hell about the violence that has been done to all of us, and particularly to innocent children. But I keep a lid on it. Please, steal my weapon, use and improve on it. Teach me through your actions how I can do better.

Third task: Learn to deploy fifth-generation warfare strategies, and then do so

Practice makes perfect.

Here comes the best part of all of this. In fifth-generation warfare, there are no identifiable leaders, and the goal is to penetrate the mental space of one’s opponent without them even being aware that this is being done. It is the maximal embodiment of decentralized, asymmetric warfare. In fifth-generation warfare, the goal is maximal impact with minimal energy. What this means is that all you need is your ability to discuss and persuade others of the truth as you know it. In line at the grocery store. At work when you are just chatting with a colleague. On social media. Each and every one of us can be fifth-generation information warriors.

All I ask is that you keep those three little phrases in your mind and you begin to master these new methods:

Commitment to integrity, Respect for human dignity, Always striving to build human community.

You are not powerless. In fact, learning information warfare tactics is sort of like learning martial arts. You can become a powerful weapon. So use that weapon wisely.

But don’t allow yourself to be victimized. That is how they win.

