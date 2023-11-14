Dr. Robert Malone: It’s time to bury government-sponsored medical tyranny

Never forget the wisdom of St. Augustine; the truth is like a lion – you do not need to defend it. Set it free, and it will defend itself. Be a lion, not a victim.

(Robert Malone) — Friends, physicians, citizens – lend me your ears.

I come not to praise the top-down regulation of medicine endorsed by the mandarins of finance, governments, globalist organizations, and massive non-governmental organizations, but rather to bury it.

It has now been four full years since a novel coronavirus first infected the human community. Laboratory engineered for enhanced human infectivity and disease, development of which was funded by the U.S. government and performed by the U.S. medical-industrial complex working in cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party.

Let’s consider the most recent findings regarding the damage done by this top-down, centralized approach. Skilled data scientists have recently estimated that excess U.S. deaths associated with the combination of non-pharmaceutical interventions and imposed medical interventions (which were neither safe nor effective) exceed 500,000 U.S. citizens.

Propagandists in the U.S. government and CIA-influenced Johns Hopkins University tell us that there have been approximately 1 million U.S. deaths from disease associated with “Wuhan Seafood Market Virus” infection. These propagandists, in cooperation with a modeling team lead by Dr. Neil Ferguson from the Imperial College in the U.K., have repeatedly told us that the case fatality rate of COVID-19 disease is 3.4 percent.

This case fatality rate has been weaponized to justify jamming various drugs and “vaccines” through a highly abbreviated and corrupt “Emergency Use Authorization” regulatory process, and then imposing these products (which have proven to be neither safe nor effective) onto medical practitioners and the general public. These experimental products have been imposed in a centralized, top-down manner by a combination of censorship, psy-war propaganda, perverse financial incentives, suppression of bottom-up medical treatments developed and field tested by practicing medical professionals, and targeted harassment and weaponization of the medical licensure process to attack and prevent anyone who raised scientific and medical concerns from practicing medicine or participating in valid scientific discussions.

In stark contrast to these centralized authoritarian policies, data from Sweden, a country which refused to mandate these top-down policies, and which was repeatedly ridiculed for not following these centralized globalist-endorsed policies, demonstrates a SARS-CoV-2 case fatality rate of approximately 0.026 percent. Not the 3.4 percent coincidentally used in both the original fall 2019 Hopkins/CIA/Gates Agenda 201 “plandemic” war gaming, as well as in the biased modeling results of the Imperial College modeling. Taking the actual Swedish data into consideration, skilled data analysts have estimated the actual total U.S. deaths from COVID disease at 171,000, not one million.

Let’s take a moment to consider the history and current data concerning the recently Emergency Use Authorized “booster” products.

There is no medical emergency at this time. The incidence of both disease and death associated with COVID-19 has essentially reached baseline. The declaration of medical emergency was formally terminated in May 2023.

These products were designed based on advice from the FDA VRBAC committee which last summer predicted that the SARS-CoV-2 strain dominating the upcoming fall season would be the fearsomely named “Kraken” isolate.

By the time these products were ready to be jammed through FDA regulatory authorization, the “Kraken” variant had been made extinct by the “Eris” variant, which was more infectious, less susceptible to antibody “neutralization,” and was associated with clinical symptoms virtually indistinguishable from the “common cold.” Confronting the paradox of vaccine strain mismatch between “Kraken” and “Eris,” FDA and CDC relied on immunized mouse serum samples and an unvalidated “serum neutralization test” to assert that the Kraken boosters were sufficiently cross-reactive to the Eris variant (without actually sharing the data and analyses with external reviewers) to justify authorizing and marketing this product to infants, children, adolescents, and adults.

Just a short period after introduction of these products, a government-coordinated propaganda campaign has resulted in 7 percent uptake of the products in U.S. adults, and 2-3 percent uptake in the pediatric population.

And now, under the selection pressure associated with global administration of these leaky “vaccine” products, we see evolution of a newly dominant variant: HV.1. This variant now paradoxically incorporates an element (epitope) from the distant Delta strain, and is highly resistant to neutralizing antibodies. There are no data indicating that HV.1 is neutralized by antibodies elicited by the current booster.

What this history demonstrates is that the modified mRNA vaccine platform, even with an FDA willing to bypass safety and efficacy norms developed over decades of experience and willing to jam products through regulatory authorization using “emergency use authorization,” cannot keep up with a rapidly evolving RNA respiratory virus which – as predicted – has become both highly infectious and relatively non-pathogenic.

The centralized, authoritarian global response to the entry of this engineered virus into the human population four years ago has clearly been an abysmal failure.

Now let’s consider the latest information about this technology and the purity of the “vaccine” products.

When confronted by reporters from Trial Site News and The Epoch Times, the FDA has resorted to stonewalling.

FDA has issued a categorical denial of adulteration and risk, stating that “no safety concerns related to the sequence of, or amount of, residual DNA have been identified.”

The claim that the FDA is required to take any of the authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines off the market is false. With over a billion doses of the mRNA vaccines administered, no safety concerns related to the sequence of, or amount of, residual DNA have been identified. With regard to the FDA-approved mRNA vaccines, available scientific evidence supports the conclusion that they are safe and effective.

In contrast, Moderna U.S. Patent #2019/0240317 A1 discloses that Moderna is aware of the genotoxicity risks of DNA when delivered into patients by highly active non-viral lipid nanoparticle delivery systems includes the risk of genotoxicity, resulting in “problems including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.”

In contrast to the perverse and obscene tragedy associated with this centralized top-down approach – which has been endorsed and promoted by the mandarins of finance, governments, globalist organizations and massive non-governmental organizations – today you will hear presentations and testimony from physicians and scientists demonstrating that the traditional “bottom-up” approach of focusing on treatment of symptoms by repurposing the existing pharmacopeia to prevent disease and death from a highly inflammatory respiratory virus was far superior to the centralized top-down approach.

If nothing else, due in large part of those with the courage to speak scientific and medical truth to power, the world is increasingly becoming aware that the propaganda of the COVID crisis and the centralized top-down approach has been a fraud.

In an attempt to weaponize this fraud for a variety of purposes, we have all been subjected to the most amazing, centralized, and globalized propaganda and psy-war campaign in modern history.

Going forward, we are emerging into a post-modern surrealist information landscape where truth has become subject to a post-modern golden rule: those with the gold make the rules. Permitted “truth” has become entirely subjective, a distorted narrative propagated by public-private partnerships between governments, NGOs, the intelligence community, and corporate media. A “Mockingbird” campaign.

This is our opponent. Medical freedom and personal autonomy is certainly important. But even more important is freedom and personal sovereignty. When governments are willing and able to deploy modern psy-war capabilities on their citizens, then election integrity becomes completely moot, and we are all at risk of becoming functionally lobotomized, indentured servants rather than independent individuals empowered to pursue our own destiny.

It is past time to resist and bury these totalitarian, authoritarian policies which are being deployed to advance corporatist globalist interests. And defense of medical freedom is a pretty good place to start.

Never forget the wisdom of Saint Augustine; the truth is like a lion – you do not need to defend it. Set it free, and it will defend itself.

Be a lion, not a victim.

Reprinted with permission from Robert Malone.

