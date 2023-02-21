Dr. Robert Malone: Science is in desperate need of ‘ethical guardrails’

Just because something can be done, that does not mean that it should be done.

(Robert Malone) — What is the role of science?

If science has “matured” to the point where it “can” change nature, should it?

In the 21st century, society has come to the point where it has allowed the scientific endeavor to operate under the premise that if a scientist can do something, he or she should be able to do that thing. I will say it outright: this is wrong and in some cases it is immoral.

As an example, let’s take the transgender movement. This group of people believe that they have the right to change the biological reality of gender through the use of science and medicine; that scientists and physicians, working with the transgender movement, have the right to remold society, to the point where gender is considered by many to be a fluid concept.

This movement has found willing partners (and financial beneficiaries) in physicians, bio-tech, hospitals, Big Tech, and Big Pharma who have profited tremendously from this movement by providing drugs, surgeries, and services to the supposedly “transgender” individual.

The concept of gender fluidity has been pushed on societies and nations across the world in a harmonized and coordinated fashion. This has morphed into the idea that it is a government’s duty to teach children, starting as soon as they are able to conceptualize gender, that gender is something that can be changed through the use of surgery, drugs, hormones, education, behavioral training, and conditioning. That it is the “right” of every child to move from one gender to another, regardless of the long-term consequences to individual health, longevity, happiness, and the family structure.

This concept of gender fluidity is tearing apart the very fabric of society without any evaluation of the scientific progress that has made it possible for this new concept to be pushed to the mainstream. Even worse, these globalized efforts are have been highjacked by transnational corporations, which are making billions off of pharmaceutical products to support what are largely scientific experiments being conducted on a massive scale on humanity across the world.

Sound familiar? Where have we seen this mentality and medical (non)ethics before?

This should not ever have been the role of science or medicine to enable this. It is evil, truly evil.

Creating a large minority of the population to look, act, speak and behave as a different gender is an experiment. It involves trying to change the very nature of biology. Physicians who are prescribing drugs to suppress hormones as well as the hormones themselves, to create an illusion of a different gender, are violating a sacred oath to do no harm. Physicians who are performing “cutting edge” surgeries that involve removing and modifying genitalia are harming people. It needs to stop.

In 2002, the results of a large relevant study were reported in a paper entitled “Risks and benefits of estrogen plus progestin in healthy postmenopausal women: principal results From the Women’s Health Initiative randomized controlled trial.” The results of this study literally shut down hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in the United States and elsewhere for many years. All it took was a study to highlight the small increases in cardiac, stroke, and cancer rates in women taking HRT to shut down an entire industry.

It wasn’t until many years later that safer formulations, at decreased dosages, entered the marketplace again. The truth is that even small amounts of excess hormones can negatively impact the body in myriad ways. Yet, without any long-term studies and regardless of consequences, there is a “revolution” in progress which seeks to change men to women and women to men. This is irresponsible and wrong, and the long term medical harm is unknown.

Sound familiar? Where have we seen this mentality and medical (non)ethics before?

A brief analysis of the hormone suppression drugs, hormones, and a multitude of other drugs being administered to gender “fluid” individuals is horrifying. As we all know, these “medications” aren’t just being prescribed to adults, they are also being administered to children.

The Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine: Department of Medicine has published “Practical Guidelines for Transgender Hormone Treatment,” which is frankly shocking. The drugs listed in the guidelines have myriad side effects and adverse events. No one seems to care.

But this is just one example. Other examples include:

The injections of baby blood products into a wealthy elite population, so that they can live longer is occurring across the world

Gain-of-function research to create new and different viruses continues throughout the world at a break-neck pace.

Bioweapons development programs continue, with almost no oversight.

The agricultural science of factory farming, which has created breeding grounds for new viruses and toxic bacterial strains, has become normalized.

Then there are the weather modification programs, which governments are utilizing with increasing frequencies.

There is even “talk” that head transplant research in humans continues to be conducted in China.

Science knows no bounds. Literally, it has no bounds. No moral or ethical guardrails.

Is a lack of morality in science an immorality? I believe resoundingly, the answer is yes.

There is no Hippocratic Oath for scientists or science. Yet, science has radically changed culture, society, nature, biology, even the world. Science and scientists act as if the practice and practitioners of “Science” were a Godlike entity, free of moral constraints. The ethics of “Science” (or scientism) have all too often been twisted to seek to replace the role of God in society.

Science and scientists need a declaration of appropriate behavior and guidance.

A code of ethics. A tradition of “do no harm.” I fully understand that this oath has not stopped some physicians from doing harm, but at least it is something and it acts as a partial barrier between good and evil, that has stood the test of time.

Just because something can be done, that does not mean that it should be done. Pandora opened a jar left in her care containing sickness, death, and many other unspecified evils which were then released into the world. In the absence of clear accepted boundaries between the possible and the ethical, once Pandora’s box has been opened, it becomes impossible to reverse the consequences.

Scientific endeavors designed to describe and illuminate the amazingly intricate complexity of the physical world, and to define and describe the truth therein, are essential to comprehending and interacting with that world in a responsible manner.

Scientific endeavors seeking to enable modification of man and the natural world, to enable a transhuman fourth industrial revolution where man and machine become one, where man assumes control of his own evolution via synthetic means, these types of activities must have guardrails. Man is not God. Those who advocate for a second bite of the apple demonstrate a profound, narcissistic lack of wisdom and perspective.

It only takes one Pandora to destroy paradise. As both Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Malone have learned, once the genie has left the bottle, the Jinn travels on the wind and can never be returned. The consequences cannot be predicted.

Reprinted with permission from Robert Malone.

