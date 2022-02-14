Dr. Robert Malone to Freedom Convoy truckers: Defend your country from the globalists

Canada is your country. You own this amazing gift, but you must defend it if you wish to keep it, or the Globalists will take it from you.

(Robert Malone) – My name is Robert Malone, and I am a United States-based Physician and Scientist. We all stand on the shoulders of giants. The simple truths are what matter most. Honest words, spoken from the heart, can change the world.

We should not have politicized the public health response to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. And Justin Trudeau should have focused on managing the actual ground truth of COVID-19 instead of following the script provided to him by the leadership of the World Economic Forum.

I am a physician and a scientist now, and I am highly trained and experienced in developing vaccines and other medicines.

But I have also been a carpenter and a farm hand, and I still work my farm. I drive a GMC diesel flatbed, a Kubota farm tractor, and can run a skidloader or drive a team of Percheron horses. I have shown my Percheron foals at the Royal Winter Fair. By the original meaning, I am a teamster.

I come to you with an open heart, committed to healing, bringing three simple words: Integrity, dignity, community. These are three simple words that ring like bells in the heart of honest people.

Benito Mussolini once said “Fascism should more properly be called corporatism, since it is the merger of the state and corporate power.”

In the actions of the governments of Ottawa and Canada, we are now able to clearly see the previously hidden face of global Fascist totalitarianism, by which I mean the fusion of the power of large corporations with the power of the State- as Facism has been defined by Mussolini.

We are now seeing shocking signals of desperation from our globalist, corporatist opponents. The incompetence of the Party of Davos is becoming plain for all to see.

1) For the first time, we can clearly see that they are willing and able to collude with Silicon Valley to weaponize the banking system against us. Taking 10 million US Dollars from a political fundraising campaign is something that most of us could not have imagined two years ago.

Clearly, this has backfired, because it exposed to everyone that there is an unnatural coordination between government, the information technology sector, and the banks. And now we have direct video evidence of this collusion from the infamous Zoom call recording documenting the involvement of the Government and Mayor of Ottawa.

2) The censorship is ramping up, and our opponents are no longer really trying to justify it.The attacks on Joe Rogan are truly a desperate act. To attack the most beloved media icon in North America has so much downside and again, shows they are coordinating.

Did you know that Spotify and Moderna share the same #1 investor? “Bailey Gifford” asset management owns 11.5% of both companies. And now we know that Neil Young has a financial conflict of interest because of the large investment bank that owns about half of the financial rights for his song catalog.

This strategy is backfiring – Joe Rogan is still strong, and the central pharmaceutical and banking system hated more than ever. It will take more than Neil Young to shut down Joe Rogan.

3) So desperate are these conspirators, they’ve now literally asked the US Department of Defense to commit a felony; changing data in the Defense Medical Epidemiological Database.

Stupidly, it had already been released – and is now being studied by the medical community. They were caught with their pants down, changing data after the fact. My guess is that this deserves criminal investigation.

This will also backfire, because now people are personally exposed and will run for the hills or become whistleblowers. I hear that lawyer Thomas Renz is being inundated with new whistleblower actions and information releases.

4) It’s time to end the FAKE Emergency powers which have been used to suspend your constitutional and natural rights. There is no Emergency! Treatment strategies for curing COVID-19 using repurposed drugs were discovered by March 2020. Omicron is not a killer. The censorship must stop.

As the deeply academic book of Dr. Mattias Desmet titled “The Psychology of Totalitarianism” reads:

“Alternative voices are stigmatized by a veritable Ministry of Truth, which is crowded with “fact checkers.” Freedom of speech is curtailed by various forms of censorship and self-censorship; people’s right to self-determination is infringed upon by coercive vaccination strategies, which impose heretofore unthinkable social exclusion and segregation upon society.”

Turning now to Integrity, human Dignity, and the importance of Community

Integrity is a commitment to truth, in what you say, how you live, and how you treat others. Saint Augustine, a doctor of the Roman Catholic Church, famously said “The truth is like a Lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself.”

Dignity flows from respect, for ourselves, for each other, and for the world we live in. Community is what binds us together, to each other, and gives our lives purpose and meaning.

Regarding the genetic COVID vaccines, the science is settled

They are not working to prevent infection, replication, and spread to others, and they are not completely safe. In our daily lives, with our friends, with our families, with our co-workers we all know that this is true.

They are not completely safe, and the full nature of the risks remain unknown. In contrast, the natural immunity which healthy immune systems develop after infection and recovery from COVID-19 is long lasting, broad, and highly protective from disease and death caused by this virus.

Now we have Omicron. These vaccines were designed for the Original Wuhan strain, a different virus. These vaccines do not prevent Omicron infection, viral replication, or spread to others, and there are data suggesting that they make the risk of infection and disease higher.

These genetic vaccines are leaky, have poor durability, and even if every man, woman, and child in the United States and Canada were vaccinated, these products cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID.

If there is risk, there must be choice

This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics. All medical procedures, vaccines, and drugs have risks.

All of us have the right to understand those risks, and to decide for ourselves whether we willingly accept those risks. To deny this is to deny human dignity.

Evil has many roots. A willingness to deny human dignity is one of the largest. In our hearts, and in our souls, we all know this is true.

Regarding our children

Although I am a physician who is deeply committed to the Hippocratic oath, I am above all a husband, father, and grandfather. I ask that you allow me a moment to speak to you about our children, and about our fundamental responsibility to protect them.

If nothing else, we must nurture and protect our children. This is job one; it is your job, it is my job. It is not their job to protect us. And during the last two years, our society and our public health response has failed to protect them. Many of the things that our public health system has demanded we do to our children have directly harmed them.

Self-harm, suicide and drug abuse in children have taken off all around the world. Anxiety, bullying, intimidation, coercion have become the norm. Measured IQ in the very young has dropped, fundamental childhood delays are easily measured, and physical damage to children from injecting them with genetic vaccines in order to protect the elderly from a virus is occurring.

As a parent, it is ultimately your responsibility to protect your children. If they are harmed by these genetic vaccines, you are the one that will have to take care of them. And you will carry that burden for the rest of your life and theirs.

On average, between one in two thousand and one in three thousand children that receive these vaccines will be hospitalized in the short term with vaccine-caused damage. Only with the passage of time will we know what long term damage may occur. The vaccines do not protect our children from becoming infected with Omicron, and do not prevent infected children from infecting others.

In contrast, the pharmaceutical companies and the government are almost fully protected from any damages these products might cause to them. If your child is damaged by these vaccines, you will be left alone with both your grief and the burden of care.

These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brain, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. And many of these types of damages cannot be repaired.

So I beg you, please, get informed about the possible risks that your children may be damaged by these experimental medical products. Don’t let anyone tell you what to do. Think for yourself. Because it is your responsibility to protect and nurture them. If they are damaged, no regional authority, no government public health official, no television doctor will be there to help you. You, your family and your child will have to carry the load yourselves.

When I was still a child, a brilliant young American President said “ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

Canada is your country. You own this amazing gift, but you must defend it if you wish to keep it, or the Globalists will take it from you. They promise that in the future you will own nothing and you will be happy. Do you believe them?

Today, I ask all of you to keep the words of President John F. Kennedy in your minds and hearts. We can all be leaders, and you have stepped up to the task. Thank you for your service to Canada and to the world.

We will survive this, and we will overcome these hardships, if we can just keep these three simple words in our hearts:

Integrity

Dignity

Community

Reprinted with permission from Robert Malone

