Dr. Robert Malone: World Economic Forum ‘agents’ must not be allowed to penetrate American politics

Graduates from the World Economic Forum's leadership programs who are allied with the globalist organization should register as foreign agents instead of entering American politics.

Editor’s Note: Dr. Malone is asking readers to help him compile and expand his ‘WEF Graduate Master List’ in order to keep a current record of elected officials with ties to the globalist World Economic Forum.

(Robert Malone) – I need your help.

A new crop of elected officials and those running in the November primaries were selected by United States citizens yesterday.

World Economic Forum (WEF) graduates, many of whom are now in American politics, have their primary alliances with a foreign entity, that being the WEF. They should register as foreign agents in my opinion. Are these the ones that “we the people” really want running our country?

The WEF believes that the concept of independent nation states is obsolete and must be replaced with a global government which controls all. They are fundamentally anti-democratic, and their views are both fundamentally corporatist and globalist, which is another way of saying that they are for totalitarian fascism – the fusion of the interests of business with the power of the state – on a global scale.

These people do not represent the interests of the nation-state in which they reside, work, and may hold political office, but rather their allegiance appears to be to the WEF vision of a dominant world government which has dominion over nations and their constitutions.

In my opinion, in the case of those trainees and WEF members who are in politics, and particularly those who have been used to “penetrate the global cabinets of countries,” these persons should be forced to register as foreign agents.

So here is the job: please compare the list of World Economic Forum (WEF) graduates below to any new elected official(s) that you are aware of from the June 7 elections. If there are any changes to the existing politicians’ careers or electoral status, please leave the changes in the comments here.

If any of the people listed below are up for re-election in 2022, please also make note of that in the comments section here. Let’s see if we can’t generate an updated and complete list of those we need to work to ensure their electoral loss!

Thank you everyone for your help in this – it means a great deal to me.

Full WEF Graduate List Link

Please search this list for newly elected politicians in the U.S. (note additions in the comments here).

List of U.S. Politicians:

Huma Abedin – U.S. Department of State: Deputy chief of staff and aide to Hillary Clinton (2009– 2013) and vice chair of Hillary’s presidential campaign.

Penny Abeywardena – Mayors office, New York City.

Robert E. Andrews – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from New Jersey, 1st District.

Ruben Barrales – Office of the President of the United States: Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Evan Bayh – U.S. Senate: Senator from Indiana (1999–2011).

Karan K. Bhatia – Office of the U.S. Trade Deputy: Trade Representative.

Matt Blunt – Republican Governor of Missouri.

David A. Bray – Atlantic Council: GeoTech Center Federal Communications Commission.

Aja Brown – Mayor of Compton, California.

Carol M. Browner – Office of the President of the United States: Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change Policy (2009–2011).

George P. Bush – Texas General Land Office: Land Commissioner (2015–Present).

Pete Buttigieg – U.S. Secretary of Transportation (2021– Present).

Julian Castro – U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (2014 –2017).

David Chiu – City Attorney of San Francisco, California.

Jim Cooper – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Tennessee, 5th District (32 years).

Tom Cotton – U.S. Senate: Republican Senator from Arkansas.

Daniel Crenshaw – United States Congress: Republican Rep. from Texas, 2nd District.

Artur Davis – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Alabama, 7th District.

Brian Deese – Director of the National Economic Council.

Joshua DuBois – Executive Office of the President of the U.S.: Head of Faith Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (2009–2013).

Sophal Ear – Crescenta Valley, California: Town Council Member.

Mike Espy – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1993–1994).

Daniel C. Esty – U.S. Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (2011–2014).

Jon Favreau – Office of the President of the United States.

Steven Fulop – Mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Tulsi Gabbard – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Hawaii, 2nd District.

Kate Gallego –Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona.

Pete Geren – Texas Cultural Trust; Former Democrat Rep. from Texas, 12th district.

Gabrielle Giffords – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Arizona (2007–2012).

Garlin Gilchrist II – Democrat Lieutenant Governor of Michigan.

Cyrus Habib – Society of Jesus (Jesuits); Lieutenant Governor of Washington (2017–2021).

Nikki Haley – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2017–2019).

Rachel Haot (Sterne) – Executive Director of the Transit Innovation Partnership, New York City.

Jaime Herrera Beutler – U.S. House of Representatives: Republican Rep. from Washington, 3rd District.

Benjamin Jealous – Former President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Bobby Jindal – Governor of Louisiana.

Patrick J. Kennedy II – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Rhode Island, 1st District (1995–2011).

Joseph P. Kennedy III – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Massachusetts, 4th District (2013–2021).

Kwame Kilpatrick – Mayor of Detroit (2002–2008).

Adam Kinzinger – U.S. House of Representatives: Republican Rep. from Illinois, 16th District.

Mark Lippert – Boeing Vice President for International Affairs; former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea (2014–2017).

Kathleen McGinty – Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania: Chief of Staff (2015); Environmental advisor to Vice President Al Gore and President Clinton.

Kimberly A. Moore – Chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Seth Moulton – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Massachusetts, 6th District.

Vivek Murthy – Vice Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Nicole Nason – Former Administrator, Federal Highway Administration (2019–2021).

Michael R. Nelson – Mayor of Carrboro, North Carolina.

Gavin Newsom – Governor of California.

Jared Polis – Governor of Colorado.

Samantha Power – Administrator of the U.S. Agency for international Development; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights on the National Security Council; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2013–2019).

Adam Putnam – Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services: former Commissioner of Agriculture (2011–2019).

Luke Ravenstahl – Former Mayor of Pittsburgh (2006–2014).

Julissa Reynoso – U.S. Embassy: U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra.

Nilmini Rubin – Senior Adviser, U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Richard L. Scott – U.S. Senate: Junior Republican Senator from Florida; former Governor of Florida (2011–2019).

Kunihiko Shimada – KS International Strategies, Inc.; former United Nations Mediator on Peace and Security Issues.

Kristen Silverberg – Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union (2008–2009).

Edward Smith – Attorney with DLA Piper, LLP; Department of Commerce under President Obama.

Elise Stefanik – U.S. House of Representatives: Republican Rep. from New York, 21st District.

William Steiger – USAID, Director of the Office of Global Health Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Lawrence H. Summers – Harvard University Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs.

John E. Sununu – U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP); former Republican Rep. and Senator from New Hampshire.

Lauren Underwood – U.S. House of Representatives: Democrat Rep. from Illinois, 14th District.

Heather Zichal – White House Deputy assistant to President Barack Obama for Energy and Climate Change.

Jeffrey Zients – Presidential Counselor; former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator (2021–2022).

(For the complete list of WEF graduates, please click on this link to download the file)

