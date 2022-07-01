Dr. Vladimir Zelenko was a true hero and patriot who saved many lives with his COVID treatment

The media will pretend that Dr. Zelenko and his true deeds did not exist, but we must tell the world who he was.

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

(LifeSiteNews) — I was in Ottawa on June 30, 2022 concluding the Canada March with veteran James Topp at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. Topp had just marched across Canada in protest of the COVID-19 mandates and I joined him at points.

As we made our way to the Tomb where James partook in a ceremony with other veterans and soldiers, people were asking us to sign flags, etc. As I put pen to the maple leaf, a family member (they said of Zev) gave me the sad news of the passing of Dr. (Vladimir) Zev Zelenko. I froze at the shock.

After reporting in my substack just the day before that Dr. Zelenko was doing better, I was startled by this sad tragedy. It seemed fitting that I heard of Dr. Zelenko’s death in the environment that I was. The tomb honors the thousands who died and will die for their country. Like these brave patriots, Dr. Zelenko lived his life with bravery and courage. He cut and went against the grain to save so many lives. Thousands are alive today due to Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko.

I remember the first time I spoke with Dr. Zelenko. I had called him and conveyed to him that someone was in need of COVID treatment and were very sick, were recently symptomatic and that their doctor would not treat them. They reached out to me to say they think they would not live as were deteriorating fast.

It was then I realized how angry and disappointed Dr. Zelenko was with the medical doctors who were choosing to not do the right thing, namely treating their COVID patients to recovery. He said there were so few brave doctors in the U.S., in Canada, in many nations and he was devastated. He wanted be a part of that group of health professionals e.g. Risch, McCullough, Ladapo, Urso, etc. who were defying the mainstream sanctions and helping to save lives. He told me how much he had lost and how many death threats he got daily too.

He helped many people that I personally had referred to him. He was a great human being with the will and drive to be virtuous. His development of the early treatment protocol was groundbreaking and I had the pleasure of being part of this. If only more physicians and public health officials would have embraced it, more lives could have saved due to COVID.

Dr. Zelenko was determined and fearless. Where others would have turned their back on the Hippocratic oath, Dr. Zelenko could have done the same but instead chose to show great fortitude and passion to help those in need. He often did this with no financial gain, reaching into his own pocket to help, showing his benevolence. He did this not for glory, praise or recognition, but merely out of the kindness of his heart. You did not know so I am telling you.

Many times, I would call him and write him and tell him of someone whose doctor refused to treat, and they were desperate and wanted early treatment. At first, he would go through me, but then he got comfortable and he would just ask me to give him their telephone numbers and address.

I grew to know (as many were all over the world and even clinicians who did not want it to be known they were reaching out to me for early treatment drug algorithms as we had published lots, for their patients or to connect with a clinician) that Zev was packaging the treatments up and shipping to the people I linked him to, with his money. He gave it to them and became their doctor. He took no money from them. I was shocked and it happened over and over. Some were people I knew and they told me. He may have treated 80-90 folks I referred to him, and today, I can say all lived! All recovered!

There is a special place in heaven for the great Dr. Zelenko. They are welcoming him home with open arms. To you, Zev, my dear friend and colleague, may you rest in peace. It was an honor for me that our paths in life crossed. I had this fortune and even for a moment. A brief touch.

Sometimes people say better they be spared the pain in loss. I have realized that the pain is worth it for the brief dance we had with him. That dance, that beautiful dance. It is good we do not know the way life would go and end, for we would choose to not have the pain of meeting. But then we would miss the dance. God bless you, Zev!

Dr. Zelenko made this short video.

Some additional pieces he put out:

‘Poison death shot’: Dr Zelenko testifies before Israeli Rabbinical court

Zelenko challenges informer rabbi to debate

‘Current Israeli government reincarnation of Josef Mengele’: Avi Abelow interviews Dr Zelenko on latest about COVID-19 and the shot

Dr Zelenko in letter to editor answers attack on COVID shot cautiousness

Watch explosive interview with Dr Zelenko: ‘We need to inform the world’

Zelenko: Arrest Schwab, Soros, Fauci

Zelenko Protocol discoverer calls COVID-19 ‘bioweapon’, vaccine ‘poison’

Dr Zelenko calls child vaccine mandate ‘coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity’

Dr Zelenko: ‘Israeli government uses coercion against own citizens to force them into human experimentation’

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Dr Zelenko calls hydroxychloroquine opposers ‘guilty of mass murder’

Dr Zelenko emerges from ‘Twitter jail’; encourages supporters

‘Mortality dropped 8-fold with use of those two drugs’

‘Media hostility to hydroxychloroquine fuels hysteria about supposed dangers’

Dr. Zelenko: Masks don’t stop COVID

Share











