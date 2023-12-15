Driving to dystopia: Whistleblower exposes coordinated plans for tracking and disabling your car

Linked to digital ID, the electric cars of the near future will be all but mandatory. An anonymous source from the German insurance industry claims that 'within the next 10 years, it will basically be impossible to insure old cars.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A whistleblower from the German insurance industry has warned this month of an alarming trend – which may see all cars in the near future capable of being remotely disabled.

In a letter initially sent in response to a YouTube channel concerned about digital ID, the unnamed insider said: “I work in the IT department of a very large, renowned insurance company – headquartered in Germany. Unfortunately, what I tell my circle of friends and relatives about my projects, they dismiss as ‘conspiracy theory.'”

He continues with a warning of public ignorance over this significant factor in the increasing application of artificial intelligence in a rapidly developing technological world: “Many people don’t see or understand what will happen to us with this great digitalization revolution – especially the possible dangers or misuse.”

The whistleblower documents a number of “pilot projects” that he is working on in “the IT department of a very large, renowned insurance company quartered in Germany.”

Project Remote Control

So what is planned for the future of motoring? The pilot projects referenced in the letter clearly demonstrate the dangers of the advancing digitalization of private life.

Linked to digital ID, the electric cars of the near future will be all but mandatory, as the anonymous source claims that “within the next 10 years, it will basically be impossible to insure old cars.”

With drivers compelled to switch to digitally-enabled electric vehicles, this means their data will be used to calculate insurance premiums in real time.

According to the source, this data will include location tracking, healthy or unhealthy eating patterns in the driver’s locale, individual driving style, and will involve the monitoring of a built-in breathalyzer. The car will be remotely disabled if alcohol is detected, it is claimed, even if the driver’s alcohol level is below the legal limit.

Shockingly, the anonymous source also claims that “politically exposed” persons may see any vehicle they use remotely disabled. Speaking of a project scheduled for 2025, his letter notes a “cooperation” between the insurance giant he works for and “the Federal Ministry of Defense and National Security.”

The source goes on to say that “if a vehicle is registered to a politically exposed person and there is a suspected case, this person will no longer be able to start their vehicle (it will be deactivated via remote monitoring).”

This will not be restricted to the affected person’s own car, he says. “This applies to all private vehicles in which the politically exposed person sits (except officially registered ones, e.g. police cars).”

Claims checked out

The claims of this letter are astonishing, and first began to circulate following their appearance on the Survival Lilly YouTube channel. A dedicated “prepper,” the eponymous Lilly read out the letter in its entirety on November 25th.

Following its circulation on the internet, a U.K. car enthusiast decided to test the explosive claims made in the letter. What he found confirmed that car manufacturers, insurers, and bodies such as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are indeed working to realize this dystopian future.

On his own YouTube channel, Number27, British classic car enthusiast Jack Pegoraro addressed every point made in the anonymous letter. He began with the planned integration of breathalyzers into all electronic cars, saying “I’ve done a little bit of research because I thought that sounds ridiculous.”

His incredulity was corrected by the discovery that such measures were already underway. He began by citing a 2021 article from USA Today, titled “Automakers must install technology in new cars to combat drunk driving.”

The article showed how the U.S. Congress passed a law to mandate the installation of this technology in the next two years: “Under the legislation, monitoring systems to stop intoxicated drivers would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026, after the Transportation Department assesses the best form of technology to install in millions of vehicles and automakers are given time to comply.”

Pegoraro went on to cite sources for every one of the whistleblower’s claims. He referenced an article from the U.K. motoring organization RAC, which in 2019 reported that similar measures had been mandated by the European Union.

The only difference? That new cars must have the capacity to contain breathalyzers by 2022. The same year was also the deadline for the installation of mandatory speed limiters in every new car in the U.K. and in Europe – a measure also demanded by the NTSB in the United States last month.

A disturbing data future

The source claimed that data would be collected on the driver’s shopping habits, using RFID location tracking to determine the relative healthiness of their diet. As the letter went on to note, digital integration between the vehicle and the owner’s digital identity will result in real-time monitoring of driving and other behaviors, including eating habits.

Artificial intelligence linkups with globalist Big Tech giants are also mentioned, with the nameless author noting that “our pilot projects with the connection to AI are particularly interesting – here in ongoing cooperation with Google and Microsoft.”

The scope of this partnership between remote authority and advancing technology is illustrated by a sobering reminder: “These cars are ‘online’ 24/7 and in real time in touch with the insurance and traffic authorities for remote surveillance and surveillance of the authorities and that’s no joke!”

Financial penalties will apply, he claims, if the data collected provides any justification: “Depending on your driving style, the time and the speed, the type of the driver, your insurance premium will automatically adjust.”

He goes on to list examples of behaviors which will attract higher premiums and fines from local law enforcement: “If you drive too fast or are too risky, you not only pay a fine to the magistrate, but your insurance premium automatically increases.”

Of course, if you refuse to pay – or are unable to do so – you will no longer be able to drive your own car. “If you register as a night driver -> higher premium. If you have more passengers in the car -> higher premium. If your premium is not paid -> you will no longer be able to start your car.”

Data abuses in the present

Pegararo found evidence to support all these claims, with his only reservation being with the term “politically exposed.” He substitutes the phrase “criminally exposed,” but the case remains that the German state is planning to exercise the power to disable anyone’s car at will.

He also cites the fact that Tesla (and new Volvo) cars currently monitor passenger activity with inbuilt video cameras. This data, he says, is supposed to stay within the car “unless there is a safety issue.” Real-time monitoring without knowledge or informed consent is already here.

What is more, he goes on to mention the 2016 digital driver’s license project of Anglo-French technology firm Thales.

Piloted in four U.S. States, and now adopted by over fifteen, the scheme effectively introduces a digital ID into the lives of U.S. citizens, whose data will be combined with that produced by their driving habits to render a near-total picture of their behavior and consumption patterns.

Power and technology

What Pegararo found not only confirmed the claims in the letter as genuine, but also revealed that plans had long been underway to realize not only remote control of driving, but to ease the introduction of the total surveillance system enabled by digital ID.

Whilst Pegararo himself argued that these changes are largely due to technological advancement, used by private companies and not driven by some government agenda, the result is the same regardless of the actor and their intention.

Without your intervention there will be nothing to stop our lives being dominated in a digital dystopia. Politicians are desperate for popularity. Your messages of protest and of concern can popularize the cause of freedom against data-hungry corporations, whose pursuit of the bottom line without any accountability will result in a permanent democratic deficit.

This is not only about who is permitted to drive. It is about the control and limitation the technology which will drive our lives. It is up to us to hold our politicians to account, to ensure that the destination is a future worth living in.

