Durham report on Russiagate hoax confirms the profound corruption of the US gov’t

It not only confirms the witch hunt against President Donald Trump, but also that corruption at the highest levels of American democracy must be addressed.

(LifeSiteNews) — An investigation by special counsel John Durham has concluded that “not a single iota” of evidence existed for the hounding of President Donald Trump over allegations of collusion with Russia.

In a media spectacle known as “Russiagate,” Trump was pursued by the justice system over an issue now known to have no basis in reality. This scandal has now been revealed to be an invention by his political opponents, and one which mobilized the deep state in a process of perpetual lawfare. Twice impeached, and twice acquitted, he spoke to Jon Solomon in the following interview:

Election interference

“This is another element of rigging the presidential election,” said Trump. A reference to the broad series of measures taken to silence and discredit him – a cascade of conspiracies against the truth.

The elements include the suppression by the intelligence community of the Hunter Biden laptop. Its damaging – and genuine – contents were infamously dismissed by 50 members of the intelligence community as “Russian propaganda.” This lie, which was intended to subvert the 2020 presidential election, was spearheaded by CNN pundit James Clapper, pictured below.

With the Durham verdict, however, even CNN admits the game is up.

Corruption that nobody has ever seen before

Trump responded by claiming that deep state actors had controlled the U.S. government and its executive branches, such as the FBI and the Department of Justice, “for thirty years.” In the interview with Solomon, Trump remarked that the use of law and intelligence agencies to discredit a sitting president represented high-level corruption that “nobody has ever seen before.” It is a bold claim, and one which requires a quick fact-check.

The dangers of fact-checking

Donald Trump fails this fact-check, as the intelligence community certainly has form in corrupting the highest levels of American democracy.

For readers minded to recall Watergate, it is notable that, in the words of Encyclopedia Britannica:

Police apprehended five burglars at the office of the DNC in the Watergate complex. Four of the five burglars were formerly active in Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) activities against Fidel Castro in Cuba.

As reported by Politico in June 2022, the Watergate affair that ruined Nixon has itself been misrepresented. According to White House tapes discussed in Jefferson Morley’s 2022 book, Scorpion’s Dance: The President, the Spymaster, and Watergate, Nixon was destroyed by the actions of the director of the CIA, Richard Helms.

The president was beholden to his spymaster. This was a harsh reality of the Watergate affair, not reported by the Washington Post, not uncovered by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The CIA and Helms barely figure in All the President’s Men, or the iconic movie that followed.

Why was Nixon destroyed? A man who won re-election in 1972 by the widest vote margin in history was brought down by “dirty tricks.” He had pressed Helms: “My interest there is solely to know the facts.”

What facts in particular?

“The ‘Who shot John?’ angle.”

This was a fact-check that ruined Nixon.

Caught in the crossfire: ‘The Clinton Plan’ exposed

To his credit, Trump did say earlier this year that this was “a bigger crime than Watergate.” A Fox News report from February 14 mentioned a new legal filing in the Durham case.

The Durham filing showed that

Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid tech workers to infiltrate Trump Tower and White House servers in an attempt to link the former President to Russia.

This was not big news, as “the news” is dominated by the same deep state which has conspired in this subversion of American democracy.

The Durham files establish the facts of Russiagate: It was a plot contrived in 2016 by Hillary Clinton to destroy Donald Trump. What is more, it involved the Director of the CIA, Richard Brennan, and the then-president, Barack Hussein Obama.

Named by these conspirators as “The Clinton Plan,” it was one which also involved Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey.

Despite assuring Donald Trump that he would be protected from these baseless allegations, the FBI had begun its “Operation Crossfire Hurricane.” A reference to the devil’s music could not be more appropriate for the use of the mass media, directed by the agencies of justice and national security to destroy the reputation of the president – for a lie.

‘A witch hunt’

Trump, however, was not fooled. As the New York Times reported in a 2018 summary of “Crossfire Hurricane,” FBI Director Comey had moved to reassure the newly-elected Trump. The FBI was going to protect him – from a plot it had helped to confect.

In a contemporaneous memo, Mr. Comey wrote that he assured Mr. Trump that the F.B.I. intended to protect him on this point.

Referring to documents produced by Christopher Steele, Comey remarked:

‘I said media like CNN had them and were looking for a news hook,’ Mr. Comey wrote of Mr. Steele’s documents. ‘I said it was important that we not give them the excuse to write that the F.B.I. had the material.’

Christopher Steele is a former U.K. intelligence agent. As the Times reported, he had supplied the documents on which much of the allegations of Russian collusion rested. Yet Steele was not working for a friendly security service.

Mr. Steele was gathering information about Mr. Trump as a private investigator for Fusion GPS, a firm paid by Democrats. But he was also considered highly credible, having helped agents unravel complicated cases.

Trump knew this, and he knew the FBI were in on it. The Times report concludes with the observation that Trump had seen through the whole charade.

Mr. Trump was not convinced – either by the Russia briefing or by Mr. Comey’s assurances. He made up his mind before Mr. Comey even walked in the door. Hours earlier, Mr. Trump told The Times that stories about Russian election interference were being pushed by his adversaries to distract from his victory. And he debuted what would quickly become a favorite phrase: ‘This is a political witch hunt.’

The conspiracy theory of reality

As this statement was factually correct, and it contradicted the narrative put forth by the intelligence community through the mass media, it was labeled a “conspiracy theory.”

The Times’ own report naturally repeats this slur whilst sneering at the prescient – and accurate – remarks of Rep. Matt Gaetz:

Mr. Trump’s daily Twitter posts, though, offer sound-bite-sized accusations – witch hunt, hoax, deep state, rigged system – that fan the flames of conspiracy. Capitol Hill allies reliably echo those comments. ‘It’s like the deep state all got together to try to orchestrate a palace coup,’ Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, said in January on Fox Business Network.

The above news piece was published in 2018. Both Trump’s – and Gaetz’s – remarks from five years ago have been thoroughly vindicated.

It was obvious that Russiagate was a smear campaign. Yet the obvious is that which is most fiercely suppressed in an empire of lies.

The Durham investigation has done more than confirm the witch behind the hunt. It reveals the bewitching of American democracy, whose corruption at the highest levels is the most urgent matter of any new administration.

Reality itself has become a conspiracy theory in the most powerful nation on earth. What is at stake is the soul of America, and with it, that of the free world.

