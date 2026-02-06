Eduardo Verástegui: ‘The Church may be wounded, infiltrated, or even betrayed’

In an X post, the Catholic actor said the 'reform of the world always begins with personal conversion.'

Editor’s note: Below is a translation of an X post made by Eduardo Verástegui. LifeSiteNews is republishing it in full.

(LifeSiteNews) — There is only one God, one in essence and triune in Persons. One single truth, one single way, and one single Church founded by Christ: the Catholic Church.

Salvation is personal, free, and non-transferable. Each soul will appear before God to answer for its own actions, not for the sins or virtues of others. Although the Church, in its human dimension, may be wounded, infiltrated, or even betrayed by some of its members, the ultimate responsibility before God remains strictly individual.

No one is saved by mere external membership. No one is condemned for faults they did not commit.

The reform of the world always begins with personal conversion.

Man is born alone. Man dies alone. He takes nothing from this world except his works; and upon them his eternal destiny will depend.

There are only two eternities. Only two. And in one of them we will remain forever: either in communion with God, or in eternal separation from Him.

That is why it is fundamental to understand what our ultimate end is: to know, to love, and to serve God. We have been called to holiness.

Therefore, it is necessary: to pray the Holy Rosary every day; to participate in Holy Mass on Sundays and, if possible, daily; to read Sacred Scripture every day; to cultivate a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, always under her guidance.

To practice fasting and penance, to make spiritual retreats at least once a year, and to help our neighbor, doing good with fidelity and perseverance.

Because God does not abandon those who seek Him with a sincere heart. Grace transforms, truth sets free, and holiness remains possible today. We still have time.

