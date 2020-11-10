Election wins set favorable landscape for Texas homeschool families

November 10, 2020 (Texas Homeschool Coalition) — Last week marked the end of one of the most historic elections of our time. As most elections go, the results of the 2020 General Election were full of wins and some losses for Texas families.

While pro-family and pro-homeschooling Texas candidates fared well in statewide executive and judicial elections, there were several notable wins and losses for families in local races around the state.

The Biggest Wins for Families

The most notable victories in the 2020 General Election were that Representatives Matt Shaheen, Jeff Leach, Matt Krause, and Tony Tinderholt were re-elected to House Districts 66, 67, 93, and 94 respectively!

Each one of them is a proven advocate for Texas families, and they are eager to continue serving families in their districts and statewide.

Additionally, new candidates Jacey Jetton, Mike Schofield, and homeschool mom Lacey Hull won their elections in House Districts 26, 132, and 138 respectively.

These incoming state representatives are fully committed to actively working to protect the rights of homeschoolers all over Texas and specifically in their districts.

THSC is already anticipating the work that we can do with each of these elected officials on behalf of Texas families.

The Most Disappointing Losses for Families

Unfortunately, pro-family candidates did not come out on top in each race. Most notably, Senator Pete Flores lost his race for Texas Senate District 19. Carrie Issac also lost her race for House District 45.

The New Landscape of Texas Government

Overall, Texas shaped up very well last night for homeschool families.

A large majority of the candidates who were elected last night are very much in favor of family rights and homeschooling in Texas.

This gives us high hopes for making significant progress on legislation that is important to Texas families during the next legislative session which starts in January of 2021.

Two big questions for Texas going into election night were whether Democrats or Republicans would control the Texas House and who the speaker for the 2021 legislative session would be.

Republicans have controlled the Texas house and the speakership for decades, but many wondered whether this would be the year that might change.

With nearly all of the election results in across Texas, it appears that the Republican party will retain control of the Texas House. This knowledge will likely kick off a sprint in the race for who will be speaker of the Texas House.

While the new speaker is not elected until January when the legislative session starts, the race could be essentially over within days or weeks now that it is clear which party will control the Texas House and legislators start taking sides in who they will support.

The speaker has enormous control over how legislation moves through the Texas house, so the results of the race could have a significant effect on legislative priorities for Texas families.

What’s Next for Families?

With the election behind us, THSC and its members can look forward to the 2021 87th Texas Legislature.

This could be one of the best legislative sessions that Texas families have seen. Together, we’ll remain optimistic and continue fighting for the values that are most important to Texas homeschoolers.

Published with permission from the Texas Homeschool Coalition.