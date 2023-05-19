Electric vehicles prove climate extremists aren’t just wrong, they’re delusional

The people who say they can control the climate forever if we are forced to buy electric cars and give up a lot of other stuff somehow can't figure out how to have AM radio stations without interference from electric vehicles.

AM radios are being phased out of electric vehicles by automakers including BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda, and Tesla due to interference issues from electric engines. Ford, a significant player in the American auto industry, plans to take things a step further and eliminate AM from every one of its vehicles.

But of course, they will be able to run them without a driver.

Does anyone think they can solve all the economic and environmentally harmful issues related to electric vehicles? Here is some information about electric vehicles that the complicit media will not be allowed to see. This information is as censored as the stories showing Biden family corruption.

And the last problem is this. Even if all the predictions were true, and we all changed to electric, the temperature would be reduced by only a few 10ths of a degree in 80 years. Anyone who believes that prediction when the weather can’t be predicted even for tomorrow should see if he has lost their ability to think.

Why would we spend trillions, greatly destroy our quality of life, and destroy industries that directly and indirectly employ tens of millions to supposedly adjust temperatures by a minuscule amount?

24. The main selling point for EVs is their claimed ability to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicle traffic. However, recent Heritage Foundation modeling demonstrated that ‘eliminating all U.S. [GHG] emissions would reduce global temperatures by less than 0.2° Celsius by 2100.’

Here is another article the media won’t allow the public to see because a Federal Reserve governor says that climate change does not pose a significant financial risk to the U.S. economy.

No lesser mortal than Fed Governor Christopher Waller has dared to proclaim that climate change does not pose such “significantly unique or material” financial stability risks that the Federal Reserve should treat it separately in its supervision of the financial system.

Maybe young people would get married and have children if the media and other leftists wouldn’t spend so much of their efforts telling people we have only a few years left.

Everyone should remember that all previous dire predictions have been false. Why would new ones be better?

