Ellen DeGeneres: Parents who oppose kids’ sex ‘transition’ don’t love unconditionally

May 5, 2020 (NewsBusters) — On Ellen DeGeneres’s daytime talk show Monday, the liberal comedian brought on celebrity couple, actress Gabrielle Union and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, to praise them for their “supportive” decision to “transition” their pre-teen son into a girl. Along the way, the host and actress had some harsh words for parents who don’t share their same trendy views on parenting.

Although Wade appeared later in the show, Union began the interview talking with Ellen. While lavishing praise on the couple’s decision to let their 12-year-old change genders, DeGeneres encouraged the actress to bash less woke parents as heartless monsters who don’t really love their kids.

“I know this is silly to say because, you know, who doesn’t love their children unconditionally, but I guess a lot of people don’t. But it’s so amazing how supportive you’ve both been,” DeGeneres gushed.

That was all Union needed to humble-brag about how she was only doing what every parent should be doing, in leaving enormous literally life-altering decisions up to their young children to decide. Union also attacked anyone who didn’t agree as wanting to “dispose” of their children. Quite ironic considering the actress has been an activist for Planned Parenthood in recent years:

Yeah, I mean, to us, it’s a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what, you know, you are supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids. So it’s odd to get recognition for that. But unfortunately there are so many people who just don’t. They just don’t. And so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable. If they’re not perfect images of them, they aren’t interested. And it’s heartbreaking. So for us, we are just doing what’s natural to us and loving her.

DeGeneres celebrated how “very very lucky” their child Zaya was to have them as parents, taking another moment to attack parents who don’t agree:

Zaya is very, very lucky to have both of you as parents and it is unfortunate that a lot of people have children thinking they can mold them and make them who they want them to be and have a certain idea of what they are supposed to turn out like. But they all turn out different.

This isn’t the first time Ellen, or the media have celebrated this couple as superior parents over their controversial decision. Back in February, the talk show host had Wade on to celebrate their son “becoming” a girl. The media treated the celebrity couple as heroes when they brought Zaya to an LGBT awards show. ABC’s morning show Good Morning America also cheered them on, calling the pre-teen’s decision to change genders, “courageous” and “wise.”

Read a transcript below:

The Ellen Degeneres Show

5/4/20

3:40:28 - 3:41:57 p.m. Eastern

ELLEN DEGENERES: He was on the show recently and talking about your daughter, Zaya, and her transition. And it’s like, I know this is silly to say because, you know, who doesn't love their children unconditionally, but I guess a lot of people don't. But it's so amazing how supportive you've both been.

GABRIELLE UNION: Yeah, I mean, to us, it's a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what, you know, you are supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids. So it's odd to get recognition for that. But unfortunately there are so many people who just don't. They just don't. And so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable. If they’re not perfect images of them, they aren't interested. And it's heartbreaking. So for us, we are just doing what's natural to us and loving her. There she is! There is our girl. Yeah, we just want happy, healthy, you know, compassionate kids.

ELLEN: Zaya is very, very lucky to have both of you as parents and it is unfortunate that a lot of people have children thinking they can mold them and make them who they want them to be and have a certain idea of what they are supposed to turn out like. But they all turn out different.

Published with permission from NewsBusters.