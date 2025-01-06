Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to be removed as Reform UK leader. Will he target Trump next?

Elon Musk wants Nigel Farage kicked out of the movement Farage himself created. Consider this Musk's first test of his political power. If he succeeds, he could eventually call for MAGA to remove President Trump.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Consider this Elon Musk’s first test of his political power. If he succeeds, there are strong indications he will eventually call for MAGA to remove President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk did not like the responses during an interview that Nigel Farage gave GB News. Musk is now calling for the Reform U.K. party that Nigel Farage created to remove Farage from leadership. Musk wants Farage kicked out of the movement Farage created…

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

… Why? Because Farage doesn’t support Tommy Robinson with the same ferocity as Elon Musk.

I’ll put the interview below and you can listen to Farage explain his contacts with Elon Musk and his praise for the work Musk did to assist President Trump in the 2024 election. However, due to domestic issues within Great Britain, Farage feels the Reform party needs to keep Robinson out of the movement.

Expecting Nigel Farage to embrace Tommy Robinson in the Reform party would be akin to expecting President Trump to embrace Alex Jones in the new Republican Party. Elon Musk is currently testing the limits of his political demigod status.

I’m not joking when I say that eventually Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, David Sacks, Larry Ellison, and Peter Thiel will likely demand that their newly-controlled MAGA movement, which will by then mostly consist of alligator emoji people, remove and ostracize President Trump.

Their long-term play will be to use JD Vance as the wedge to fracture the MAGA base and install Thiel’s groomed politician. It’s the natural sequence to these events if you play them out looking only at the data visible. That’s the USA part of the dynamic.

At that moment people will realize just how far this crew is taking things.

Here’s the interview with Nigel Farage that has triggered Elon Musk. Watch it in full and see how reasonable Farage is in his position and intents for a Reform party that is surging in the U.K. specifically because Farage is expanding the tent. Farage praises Elon Musk but will not go so far with the Tommy Robinson issue.

Before the interview, Elon Musk was full of praise for Nigel Farage, even considering spending a lot of money to help the Reform party to better organize in the U.K. That praise is now seemingly lost forever as a result of this interview.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

