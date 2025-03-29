Elon Musk reportedly receives invite from CIA to discuss ‘government efficiency’

According to Catherine Herridge, current CIA public information manager John Ratcliffe has invited DOGE head Elon Musk to discuss the feasibility of making the CIA more efficient.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: Will this be dangerous for Musk to go to? Should he instead invite them to come to the White House to meet him?

(Conservative Treehouse) — Just an interesting placeholder given all things related to the IC (intelligence community’s) control over government.

Yes, factually and taking an objective review of all datapoints as they continue to assemble in the big picture, almost all roads of compromise and corruption trace a path back to Langley, Virginia, home of the CIA operation.

READ: Exposed secret NSA group chats include transgender fantasies, anti-Christian hatred

As people are aware, the CIA is an unaccountable, uncontrollable, self-activated and self-authorized power within the core of the intelligence apparatus. Their operations are unknown, their source of their financing (government and private) is unknown, their networks and affiliations around the world are unknown, and every branch of government defers to their power and authority.

CIA operations both domestic and foreign are carried out by a network of people who are siloed within the main silo structure, keeping everyone in the dark as to how their activity interconnects to the activity of others. It is a large system of control and corruption, and arguably no CIA Director in recent memory — at least since the 2001 shift to automate the continuity of government- has control over the operation.

READ: Trump’s DOGE is exposing the evil machinations of the American Deep State

According to Catherine Herridge, current CIA public information manager John Ratcliffe has invited DOGE head Elon Musk to discuss the feasibility of making the CIA more efficient.

SCOOP: I’ve learned that @CIADirector Ratcliffe has invited @elonmusk to CIA on Monday to discuss government efficiency @DOGE

at the Agency. Developing… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) March 28, 2025

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

Share











