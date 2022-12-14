Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ will never reveal the full truth about gov’t, Big Tech collusion: here’s why

If TikTok is a national security threat in the U.S., then TikTok is to Beijing as Twitter is to Washington D.C.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Tucker Carlson was interviewed on Tulsi Gabbard’s podcast Tuesday, in which Carlson retold the story of the National Security Agency (NSA) conducting surveillance on him during a prior attempt to gain an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After recounting the NSA story, Tucker then went on to outline a conversation with Rep. Mike McCaul after the Texas Republican and incoming chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee described Carlson as an agent of Russia.

When Carlson got into an argument with McCaul over the accusation, the legislator went on to tell Carlson his intelligence community briefers were the ones who provided the information.

The U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) has a vested interest in keeping the public unaware of the details behind the surveillance state. All of the institutions that were created after 9/11 – specifically including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice National Security Division, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) – would go to extreme lengths, under the auspices of national security, to maintain the framework of the surveillance state they represent.

Penetrating this matrix is almost impossible, as you are seeing from the executive branch (DOJ) and judicial branch (federal courts), as the institutions have an umbrella of protection by shouting for a “national security” shield. There are trillions of dollars at stake, and the system of utilizing social media to conduct internal domestic surveillance is part of the process.

Former President Barack Obama specifically enveloped the social media sphere by recruiting Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google, Microsoft, and Apple into the DHS system. Essentially what formed as an outcome of the mutually beneficial agreements was a Big Tech oligarchy (a monopoly of sorts). The construct was intentional, because within an oligarchical system no rogue oligarch will be permitted to put the group at risk.

Knowing the same DHS systems are all operating within Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google, Microsoft, Apple etc., you can see how a risk vector is presented to the group if any individual partner were to go rogue. This reality forms the baseline to understand that Elon Musk would never be permitted to put the larger DHS surveillance system agreement at risk.

No matter how much people might advocate for Elon Musk’s purity of motive, the one motive that does not exist is the motive to expose the government link to the all-inclusive DHS/FBI surveillance state using social media platforms. The peer group, essentially fellow tech oligarchs and the U.S. government, would simply not allow it.

To be clear, I am generally pro-FBI, recognizing, of course, that no organization is perfect, including FBI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

This reality is why there is a disconnect between what has been released in the Twitter Files and the absence of evidence/information specific to the DHS/FBI portal. The government side of the network will always be protected under the guise of “national security.” Musk, who is not directly in control of the data being released to show bias within the platform, is never going to be permitted to show how the DHS/FBI surveillance operation is conducted. It’s just not going to happen.

The “Twitter Files” represent a gateway of discovery into how government assisted in creating “Oligarchical Systems.” Surveillance systems delivering mutual benefits called public-private partnerships were formed. Readers here are months ahead of where the arc of this story is destined. However, oligarchical beneficiaries will always defend the system against rogue oligarchs who become a threat. There will never be an end that includes the national security state being exposed.

Surveillance of domestic communication, to include surveillance of all social media platforms, is now the primary mission of DHS. The information is gathered by social media, funnelled by direct portals into the DHS network, then distributed to DOJ–NSD, and FBI officials, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

This communication surveillance and information control network is the primary mission of the DHS; they are not going to let Musk put that at risk. That is why the focus of any Twitter File release can only be Twitter internally. Musk is not in control of these decisions. The DHS national security apparatus is in control.

The four pillars of the Fourth Branch of government are: DHS, ODNI, DOJ–NSD, and the revised, political FBI. All four pillars were created as an outcome of the Patriot Act. These institutions – as specifically named – represent the domestic surveillance state. Their subsidiary institutions, like TSA etc., exist under their authority.

There is no oversight or counterbalance to this created system. The Fourth Branch exists using the shield of “national intelligence” to hide their activity. Domestic surveillance is done by the intelligence apparatus under one big connected system, operated by the ODNI and DHS.

Put simply, DHS stakeholders, to include the DOJ, FBI, and ODNI, are mitigating any consequential public exposure of their domestic surveillance activity by controlling and feeding Musk selected information about their prior Twitter operations.

The larger objective of U.S. involvement in social media has always been monitoring and surveillance of the public conversation, and then ultimately controlling and influencing public opinion.

Everything we are watching unfold is a DHS controlled, and FBI mitigated, release of information.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

