European Commission crackdown coming against nations that don’t recognize ‘rainbow families’

NEW YORK, November 27 (C-Fam) – The European Commission intends to unleash a barrage of policies to impose LGBT uniformity across the European Union, including the threat of sanctions.

The powerful European Commission announced that it wants to make “hate speech” and “hate crimes” EU crimes by 2021 and to impose mutual recognition of “rainbow families” across the European Union by 2022.

The EU Commission made the announcement in its first-ever EU-wide strategy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, non-binary, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ) equality on November 12.

Alongside the pledge to legislate “hate crimes” and “rainbow families,” the strategy sets forth a sweeping set of social engineering measures to impose uniform LGBTIQ policies across the European Union. It also promises to ramp up EU diplomatic and foreign aid efforts to promote the LGBTIQ cause across the globe.

The strategy covers health, education, culture, sport, medical and social research, marriage, online regulation of “hate speech,” employment, and other policy areas. The target of the strategy is primary Poland, Hungary, and other Eastern European countries that have socially conservative laws and do not recognize homosexual marriage.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced the policy at the State of the Union address at the European Parliament last month.

“LGBTQI-free zones are humanity-free zones. And they have no place in our Union,” she told EU Parliamentarians. She was attacking municipal resolutions in Poland to protect the family and children from gender ideology.

EU commissioner for Gender Equality Helena Dalli said the Commission would “make full use of the tools at its disposal” to enforce LGBTIQ equality across the world.

“Targeted actions will be combined with enhanced equality mainstreaming,” she added. Dalli imposed sanctions on Poland this summer because of the municipal resolutions against gender ideology.

Most the of the changes proposed in the strategy would not require new regulation. The commission describes the strategy as “intersectional.” It will integrate LGBTIQ issues in existing EU policies to address racism and gender equality.

They will leverage the funding the EU Commission provides to EU member states through existing EU programs and directives. And it builds on the EU Gender Equality directive, which required non-discrimination on the grounds of LGBTIQ status in employment and the ability of individuals to change their gender.

One of the initiatives that could be affected is the EU Rule of Law initiative. Non-discrimination would come under its purview. Poland and Hungary have recently vetoed the EU budget, including a joint European debt of up to $2 trillion for COVID-19 relief because the EU Commission could attach conditionality to funds based on the Rule of Law initiative of the European Union.

The objectives and actions in the strategy “radically depart form the limited competence of the organs of the European Union,” according to an analysis of the strategy by the Centro Studi Livatino, an Italian legal think tank. It described the strategy as a coercive tactic that exploits the COVID-19 pandemic to promote LGBT issues.

“They are an illegitimate intrusion in the exclusive sphere of sovereignty of EU member states,” the analysis concludes.

The European Commission denies the claims that it is overreaching. In a press release about the new strategy, it said policy areas linked to improving LGBTIQ equality are only “primarily” national responsibilities.

“The EU has an important role in providing policy guidance, coordinating actions by Member States, monitoring implementation and progress, providing support via EU funds, and promoting the exchange of good practices between Member States,” the press release said.

