Evidence for COVID vaccine shedding is mounting. Here’s how you can protect yourself

Dr. Mark Trozzi has recommended intermittent fasting, nattokinase, ivermectin and quercetin as effective ways to combat the toxic effects of the COVID vax spike protein.

(LifeSiteNews) — Data evidencing shedding of the spike protein produced by the COVID mRNA “vaccine,” and potentially even the shedding of its genetic mRNA, is mounting. The symptoms of poisoning by spike protein — the ultimate culprit of COVID virus, shot, or shedding-induced disease — vary greatly: from heart attacks to diabetes, menstrual problems to rashes.

Shedding is not a crazy conspiracy theory, but a possibility acknowledged by the medical establishment. The Food and Drug Administration has admitted to the possibility of shedding by those who receive gene therapy products, and Pfizer’s own protocol for testing their COVID shot mandated that a healthcare worker in the trials report any pregnancy “after having been exposed” to the jabbed “by inhalation or skin contact.”

Since a large portion of the population has been injected with at least one COVID shot, it is impractical to avoid the jabbed, to say nothing of our duties of charity. We do not want to be like the vaccinated who shut out their own family from gatherings during the pandemic, in so many heartbreaking cases. We have, thankfully, recourse to a few different ways by which we can stop the spike protein, with all of its accompanying damage, in its tracks.

According to several doctors, sensitivity to such shedding varies greatly, with the most sensitive of the affected claiming the shedding of the jabbed is continuing indefinitely. A practicing physician and Substack writer known as The Midwestern Doctor has pointed out that numerous studies show that after a COVID shot, spike protein production in the blood peaks, “and then declines but never reaches zero and appears to continue for months afterward.”

The fact that the most sensitive to shedding are claiming it occurs indefinitely suggests that this is indeed happening, with no observable symptoms in many, perhaps the majority of people. The esteemed Dr. Peter McCullough has also pointed out that a study from Harvard shows that those suffering from long COVID “probably have circulating spike protein from the virus” in their bloodstream.

The following protocols, then, are not only for those suffering symptoms due to spike protein exposure but for those who simply want to take precautions, especially given the frequent reports of blood-clotting experienced by the jabbed, as well as the menstrual clotting abnormalities experienced by who have been jabbed, infected with COVID, or exposed to the jabbed.

Medical freedom champion Dr. Mark Trozzi has shared three methods by which one can help rid the body of the spike protein and minimize its effects:

Accelerating the process of autophagy through intermittent fasting

Ingesting Nattokinase, which “digests” the spike protein

Taking substances which block the uptake of the spike protein, such as ivermectin and quercetin

Intermittent fasting

Autophagy, the process by which the parts of our cells are essentially recycled to create new cells, is always taking place in the body, as Dr. Trozzi has pointed out. This process breaks down protein cells such as spike protein, and so a practice like intermittent fasting, which speeds up autophagy, can help the process of detoxing the spike protein. In fact, according to Dr. Trozzi, fasting is the quickest and most powerful way to stimulate autophagy.

The doctor recommends eating within, ideally, a six-hour window, although one can start with an eight or 10-hour window and potentially work toward a six-hour time frame. A helpful way to fast is to skip breakfast while drinking a lot of quality water. Drinking tea or coffee within this time frame is permissible; coconut oil, since it is pure fat, and stevia in the coffee won’t interrupt the autophagy process, although sugar must be avoided.

Fasting has other tremendous health benefits, such as combating diabetes and cancer.

Nattokinase

Dr. Trozzi explains that Nattokinase, which can be purchased for ingestion through pill form, basically “digests” proteins, breaking them down into their amino acid components so that they can either be reused for new protein synthesis or eliminated from the body.

Not only does Nattokinase digest spike protein, it digests blood clots and inhibits their formation. Thus, it is an especially powerful remedy for those afflicted with spike proteins.

Dr. Trozzi recommends a dose of 100 to 200 milligrams of Nattokinase daily, either as an individual supplement or in combination with other nutraceuticals.

Nattokinase has many other reported health benefits, including reducing blood pressure, reducing chronic sinusitis, relieving COPD, and improving gut microbiome health, according to the doctor.

Ivermectin and quercetin

Dr. Trozzi and others have pointed out that in order to damage our cells, the spike protein must bind to our cells, mainly through ACE2 receptors. Certain substances bind to this receptor so that the spike protein cannot, which according to Dr. Trozzi, “stops spike proteins from marking our own cells as foreign and targeting them for attack by our own immune system.”

Ivermectin and quercetin reportedly do this effectively, making them a helpful part of a spike protein detox program.

