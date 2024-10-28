EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Viganò’s reaction to the Synod: ‘Wh*re of Babylon’

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has warned that the Synod on Synodality is a vehicle for the ‘globalist agenda,’ supplanting the Catholic Church with ‘the Whore of Babylon that is subservient to the New World Order.’

Editor’s note: Below follows a short reflection from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò following the close of Pope Francis’ multi-year Synod on Synodality.

(LifeSiteNews) — The “Synod on Synodality” that has just concluded is a perfect icon of the duplicitous and fraudulent nature of the conciliar and synodal church.

The usual promotion of the globalist agenda is all too evident. The hierarchical subversion of gender equality is at the origin of the surreal discussion about the “ordination” of women, of which a “pastoral experimentation” has already been approved to begin that will serve in the near future as an alibi for the official modification of doctrine on the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

In the same way, the acceptance of LGBT ideology, which is also a globalist objective, was obsequiously transposed to the synod after the premise was laid in Fiducia Supplicans. The Deep Church acts in total rupture from and in opposition to the ecclesial body, exactly as the Deep State governs against the interests of citizens.

Regardless of the individual articles of faith that the synod tampers with pastorally, it is also evident that the ultimate goal that Bergoglio has set for himself is to destroy the Catholic Church by distorting the nature of the papacy as Our Lord established it. The church of Jorge Mario Bergoglio is a “synodal church,” therefore it is neither monarchical nor divine, but democratic and human. Its authority is not vicarious of the sacred power of Christ but rather a false and deceptive expression of a supposed “will of the people,” or even worse it is a “sign of the Spirit” that a subversive organization is hiding behind. The people of God are being deceived by false shepherds and mercenaries.

Everything in the words and actions of the synodal church is a lie. Because its purpose is to impose by authority, under the guise of a request from the grass roots, things that no faithful Catholic has ever asked for, because they contradict the teaching of Our Lord. This authority, which has been usurped for the opposite purpose to that for which Jesus Christ established it, is completely illegitimate, and it is now the duty of each and every successor of the apostles to denounce this synodal farce, the final phase of the conciliar revolution, with which the Bride of the Lamb has been replaced by the Whore of Babylon that is subservient to the New World Order.

There are those who believe that the alarm about Bergoglio’s subversive intentions is excessive and unfounded, citing as an example of his intermittent orthodoxy his latest “encyclical” on devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This document represents a diversion to deceive the faithful, according to the well-tested strategy of deception typical of the Jesuit and Peronist Bergoglio, confirming his duplicity and intellectual dishonesty.

The argument made in Dilexit Nos – treated in an apparently anti-modern key – constitutes a clumsy attempt at fraudulent reappropriation by the Society of Jesus of the cult of the Sacred Heart, of which it has been the historical custodian.

This devotion, which arose to counter the Jansenist heresy, will inevitably be distorted to give the appearance of theological rigor to the opposing heresy, that is, to a form of doctrinal and moral laxity that admits everything as morally permissible because it has supposedly already been healed and forgiven by the infinite Mercy of God. Such false devotion is perfectly consistent with the synod’s aim.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Domini Nostri Jesu Christi Regis

October 27, 2024

