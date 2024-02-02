EXCLUSIVE: How a Donald Trump second term could finally end the American Deep State

Dr. Sumantra Maitra, a former National Security Fellow at the U.S. Center for the National Interest, explains to LifeSiteNews how Donald Trump's second term could be radically more effective than his first.

(LifeSiteNews) — Shocked headlines appeared last October, warning that Trump was going to “abandon NATO.” Citing the work of a British academic, Dr. Sumantra Maitra, a report in Rolling Stone on his “Dormant NATO” paper claimed his influence had pushed Trump to consider withdrawing from NATO completely.

🚨 CRA Sr. Fellow Sumantra Maitra’s #AmericaFirst foreign policy doctrine has global media in a tailspin. Read his ‘Dormant NATO’ paper HERE: https://t.co/aDvZ6zV6mA pic.twitter.com/xFogIXTt7j — Center for Renewing America (@amrenewctr) January 29, 2024

Maitra, a former National Security Fellow at the U.S. Center for the National Interest, is a senior editor at the American Conservative.

He is a fellow of the Center for Renewing America , whose website states its purpose as:

To renew a consensus of America as a nation under God with unique interests worthy of defending that flow from its people, institutions, and history, where individuals’ enjoyment of freedom is predicated on just laws and healthy communities.

These are the values he promotes in his work, which according to Rolling Stone now informs Trump’s “inner circle.”

As the liberal establishment and its media woke up the strong likelihood of a Trump win in November 2024, I spoke to Maitra to ask him to explain some of the ideas behind the incoming Trump administration.

Here he explains some of the reasoning behind the new realism of the incoming Trump administration.

It is important to note that Maitra has stressed he does not speak directly for Trump.

Escaping the fantasy trap

Many of the globalist crises facing Americans – and the West – are a result of the extraordinary moment of “unipolarity” – the moment after the fall of the Soviet Union, where the U.S. was left in the position of global supremacy.

In place of the ideology of fantasy of liberals, Maitra presents realism.

“The foundation of realism is to see the world as it is, rather than as it ought to be,” Maitra tells LifeSiteNews.

His assessment of the state of the U.S. and its problems is not only a strong indication of the platform of the coming Trump government, but also an analysis of how the U.S. came to make what he calls so many “expensive mistakes,” and replace its interests with those of large-scale international bureaucracies.

Renewal in a new reality

The unipolar moment has passed, but its legacy, says Maitra, fuels the repetition of these “expensive mistakes” – which have also enabled the rise of competing powers to balance that of the U.S.

Its legacy is soaring costs, damaging commitments and the creation of a massive self-serving domestic bureaucracy, which is currently fighting for its life.

“Now the problem is unipolarity has got three very interesting points, but three very interesting problems. Number one, when you’re unipolar, by definition, you’re taking the burden of various trade routes and sea routes and you’re spending money on policing missions,” explains Maitra.

“Which means other rival powers are not spending money. Which means they have time to grow,” he adds.

Maitra continues to explain the legacy of three decades of permanent “liberal interventions”:

Number two: unipolarity leads to [global] policing missions, which means you’re spending money on parts of the globe that you shouldn’t otherwise. This means you’re losing money.

Pride flags in Kabul

What could have been done instead of “policing” Iraq and Afghanistan?

“So if America was a smart power, for example, it would have gone to Afghanistan gone to Iraq, decapitated, came back. But it didn’t. It had this sense of history. We have to see pride flags in Kabul,” Maitra says. “This means you’re spending vast amounts of money to be in a geo-strategic blackhole – a backwater.”

He concludes his assessment with a remark on how this has led to a sort of regime change in the West.

“Number three – and this is the most important part – unipolarity leads to a domestic bureaucracy. Which one lives for its own sustenance and growth,” Maitra assesses, referring to NATO as an example of this tendency, all centered around one familiar agenda.

An ideological bureaucracy

“NATO is an ideological bureaucracy,” says Maitra. “If you look at its website, you can see it has many non-military commitments.”

The NATO website on “partnerships” here lists many of these ideological projects, including “countering disinformation,” “public opinion research,” women’s and “gender” rights, and the echoes of carbon “Net Zero” in “environment, climate change and security.”

In addition to Europe’s defense, this is what the U.S. is also funding through NATO: censorship, liberal fantasies and the agenda of other NGOs.

So how did NATO become just another “ideological bureaucracy”?

It grew hand-in-glove with a faction whose power now dominates U.S. foreign policy – the neoconservatives.

Their ideology, says Maitra, is driven by the revolutionary ideas of the Bolshevik Leon Trotsky, whose actions and philosophy first inspired Irving Kristol, “Godfather of Neoconservatism.”

So what drives the neocons? A fanaticism with global ambitions.

“Neocons are fanatical. They are ideological creatures in that neoconservatism is fundamentally Trotskyism,” says Maitra. “In the 1960s it was the Trotskyists who wanted to have a global revolution and spread equality. Yes, they [the neocons] still want to have a global revolution and spread equality – just under the banner of NATO and America.”

The impulse to impose ideology on subject nations, he argues, remains the same.

“You change the flag from a red flag to an LGBT flag, and you see the exact same instincts,” he nots.

The banner of Satan known as the “Pride” flag has been flown at U.S. and U.K. embassies worldwide, including those in the United Arab Emirates and at the Holy See.

A policy introduced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May 2021 saw it displayed alongside that of “Black Lives Matter” at some embassies, including in South Korea.

The neoconservative fanaticism is partnered with NATO, which, with other NGOs, pushes the global agenda of “rights,” namely the rights of anti-natalist sexual extremism, carbon “Net Zero” and censorship.

NATO works to further this agenda which is arguably against the national interest of any nation. Why? To keep itself alive by expansion, says Maitra.

“As a bureaucracy, you grow or die. You know, you cannot shrink a bureaucracy. You have to cut it out.”

The necessity of war

How far would NATO go to justify its own existence? Recent warnings of a war with Russia may offer some indication.

This week NATO warned of “all out war” with Russia “within 20 years.” NATO member Germany says “5-8 years,” and fellow member Norway says two to three.

In a realist assessment of the “Russian threat,” which completely contradicts the recent scaremongering in the U.S. and U.K. press, Maitra wrote in February last year:

If threat is will plus capability, then there is no evidence thus far to indicate that Russia either has the will or capability to launch an expansionist push into the rest of Europe, given their performance so far in Eastern Ukraine. While the invasion violates a feeble norm against state versus state war over territory, it is not clear why a peripheral war in the far eastern reaches of Europe would affect core American strategic interests.

This is also what the “two Europes” want America to pay for. A self-serving bureaucracy which invents threats to justify itself – whilst pushing an ideology of rainbow flags, climate change and censorship.

So what can be done with such a cancer? Cut it out, says the Maitra, as he notes the parallels with a Soviet Union paralyzed by the same problem.

“The Soviets had to cut out 72 percent of the entire bureaucracy in 1992. You cannot reform it, you have to cut it out.”

This happened too, he notes, with the British Empire, which he says at one point spent 36 percent of its budget on the Royal Navy.

“When you’re spending that amount of money – and others aren’t – you are giving them an advantage.”

Far from damaging America’s interest, the realist ideas of Maitra are informing a Trump policy to save it from ever-expanding national debt – currently totaled at $34 trillion – which hands competing states a strategic advantage.

This is a debt to finance commitments, which both men argue, are not in the U.S. national interest at all.

Realism under Trump would mean scaling back the influence of NGOs like NATO, whose woke missions far exceed its military brief.

What is more, Trump has prepared to replace a hostile administration, to fulfill his vow to “demolish the Deep State” and “end forever wars.”

Ending neocon ‘forever wars’

The neoconservative project sought to exploit the “unipolar moment,” using the absence of a competing power to enforce their revolutionary ideology through a doctrine of “forever war” – which Trump has vowed to stop.

None of these wars have been won, but that does not stop a faction which runs on “muscle memory,” as Maitra says. This is the reason, he asserts, they continue to make the same extremely costly mistakes.

The neocons rose when U.S. power allowed for the making of “expensive mistakes” says Maitra, such as those in Iraq and in Afghanistan. These are mistakes Trump has vowed never to make again.

So how expensive were they?

On the matter of the Middle East, Trump himself said in Laconia, New Hampshire last month:

Here we go again with the Middle East. What did we get? We killed millions of people – spent nine trillion dollars – our blood and treasure–- and our blood is more important than our treasure – and you know what we got? Nothing.

In the same speech Trump vowed to stop the forever wars and “demolish” the Deep State, whose entire platform of open borders, “rainbow” flags, critical race theory “rights” and permanent war is under serious threat from an incoming administration far better prepared than that of 2016.

Europe vs. US interests

Maitra explains the difference between U.S. and European interests. NATO means the U.S. is simply paying for Europe’s neglect of its own security.

“Trump understands that European interests are very different. The East wants America to fight Russia, the West wants to pass the security burden to America.”

So what does Trump want?

“Trump doesn’t want to pay for either side. He doesn’t want to go to war for Eastern Europe, he doesn’t want to pay for Western European defense. But I don’t think he actually wants to come out of Europe.”

Trump repeated the point recently that the U.S. pays for most of NATO – asserting that it would not help America if the U.S. was attacked. NATO exists, in his view, to guarantee European security at the expense of Americans.

Maitra suggests the following stragetic reason for Trump’s hard line:

But what [Trump] understands is if he takes a maximalist position than that enhances his bargaining power, to make Europe afraid of a world without American protection.

It is therefore not a “withdrawal,” but an attempt to get Europe to take its own security seriously.

European armies are depleted and few countries have honored their budgetary obligations to NATO.

Maitra foresees a Trump policy in which Europe relies on its own armies, but with continued support from U.S. air and sea power. Yet this would mean that European governments would have to take their own defense seriously.

No ‘withdrawal’ from NATO

Nor did Maitra recommend a U.S. withdrawal.

In the paper seen by Trump’s inner circle, Maitra says, “I didn’t ask for America to come out of Europe. What I said is, America should have a position of offshore balancing.”

This means the U.S. should remain in control, and supreme, but with a restored European commitment to its own defense.

“Obviously I do not speak for President Trump himself, but I recommended the nuclear power would still be American, the naval power which is positioned in Europe would still be American – but the logistics, infantry, armor, intelligence, human intelligence, signal intelligence, these are all going to be under European Command and Control.”

“In which case America would still have preponderant power and influence over Europe,” Maitra says.

In effect, the outcry in the press is against the idea that the U.S. “…should not take the burden of European power, because Europeans are the ones who should be doing that,” he continued. “It should not be American Stryker vehicles going to Lithuania, it should be Germans.”

Overall, Trump’s policy on NATO is clear: America first. Europe should consider securing its own interests itself – which are not those of the American people.

National and international renewal

The realism of the Trump camp is a platform of renewal. This could encourage a new interest in realist diplomacy – in place of the endless talking up of wars present and future which Europe cannot fight alone.

The world has changed, and that is a matter of reality – argues Maitra.

The simple reason that a Maoist China, a Christian reactionary, Russia, and an Islamic theocracy, like Iran are coming together and exchanging that technology… [is that] they feel they have a threat from the United States. You balance against what your perceived threats are. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

With this global bloc now competing directly with the U.S., and controlling a majority of world mineral and energy resources, it is time for an approach which “sees the world as it is, rather than as it ought to be” – as Maitra says.

Dealing with this world will take determination and will, as well as a power base at home. This begins with domestic security.

Can Trump secure the border? Yes

Trump promised to give federal authorities immunity from prosecution to carry out policing and border enforcement. That said, can he be serious about the mass deportations? Yes he can.

Illegal immigration is a liberal policy

The obstacles to solving the border crisis and reversing mass migration are – according to Maitra – a matter of political will.

This means the reversal of the post-1945 “rights based” charters, whose power has led to the rule of lawyers in the U.S. and U.K. It is a power which must be abolished to secure national borders, argues Maitra – in a recent piece he published in the American Conservative.

Why, according to Maitra, is nothing done to halt mass illegal immigration?

“It is not done for two reasons. One, the post-1945 refugee convention and human rights laws, a relic of a different time, handicaps governments to take drastic actions. Two, the powers that be are ideologically aligned to promote mass-migration,” he explains. “To reverse that, there must be an overhaul of any post-1945 human rights framework and refugee conventions that opposes any deportation or martial action to deter migration. And there must be those willing to take action.”

Is this not… illegal? Not in reality, says Maitra.

“International law is practically a fantasy that states either can follow or disregard.”

Replacing the Deep State

Yet this disregard cannot be exercised by a president isolated by a Deep State within a permanent government. Has Trump prepared for this? Yes. At the close of our interview in November, Maitra explained how.

“One thing which is being done in the U.S., but nowhere being done in the U.K… is the Republicans have this thing called project 2025.”

“Where different right-wing, genuinely conservative realist organizations are coming together and creating lists of people who could work in the coming administration whenever that is,” Maitra outlines. “They already have 6,000 top names who could be in the coming government, whenever there is a Republican government.”

Maitra says the problem in the past was not the power to make appointments, but in finding the right people.

“So every time when a new president comes to power, he within one day can put 2,000 names of his own choice in different leadership positions,” explains Maitra.“Within a year, he could put around 12 to 15,000 people in different parts of the bureaucracy. The struggle so far has been to take those names from people who are already working in different bureaucracies.”

But how have things changed, say, from 2016?

“What is now being done is people are going to different universities talking to their conservative Republican groups, student groups,” Maitra continues. “Oh, who’s graduating in 2024? Okay, what is your your expertise? Give me your name. Do you want to work in the government? Okay, fine. Here’s your email.”

This is another reason to take seriously Trump’s promises to reverse mass migration, halt the forever wars, restore U.S. energy independence, defund “critical race theory” and “gender ideology,” and take America back for its people.

This time he is bringing Team America.

You can follow Dr. Sumantra Maitra here on X (formerly Twitter), and listen to his history podcast here.

Share











