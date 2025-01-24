EXCLUSIVE: Pardoned pro-lifer asks Trump now to end the American abortion holocaust

After serving over 500 days in federal custody, pro-life rescuer Will Goodman thanks Donald Trump for his swift pardon, condemning the ‘politically motivated’ actions of Merrick Garland’s DOJ. Goodman and the DC 10 vow to continue the fight to save unborn lives.

(LifeSiteNews) —As one of the Garland 9 (or DC 10) who has been serving over 500 days in federal custody, I would like to personally thank President Donald Trump for his pardon of all the pro-life political hostages.

We were hit with a malicious and erroneous Department of Justice indictment. This led to fully armed FBI agents in battle armor kicking down the doors of peaceful pro-lifers in pre-dawn raids.

Next, we had a politically motivated show trial in the D.C. swamp with a very pro-abortion judge, prosecutors, and jury – who all conspired to send us to federal prison. This was all unbelievably unjust.

READ: President Trump pardons pro-life prisoners

Today, we thank you, Mr. President, for righting the wrongs of Biden’s biased DOJ which was terribly weaponized by Merrick Garland.

On behalf of all the pro-life rescuers who were pardoned, we extend our deep gratitude to you, Mr. President, for your swift act of authentic justice. I also promise to continue to pray diligently for you and your family and your administration.

We shall continue to be a voice for the voiceless.

While we have been pardoned, it is a travesty that our pre-born sisters and brothers continue to face the death penalty every day without any pardon or concern whatsoever. The injustice they suffer daily is far, far greater than any injustice we have endured.

As pro-lifers speaking for the voiceless babies in the womb, we beg you, President Trump, to please bring a swift end to the American holocaust of innocent, defenseless little ones. Please Make America Abortion Free Again!

May God bless, guide, and protect you, President Trump. Thank you so much for all you have done to free us from federal prison.

