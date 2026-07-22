Faithful Catholics confront pro-LGBT ‘All Are Welcome Mass’ in San Diego

(MassResistance) — For many years, faithful Catholics have endured a disturbing pro-LGBT turn in many of their churches. But lately, in some places, that has gone completely overboard. And many Catholics have had enough of it.

The Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego is the most “LGBTQ+” area in town. One would hope that the most prominent Catholic church there, St. John the Evangelist, would be a beacon of light and truth on that issue. But sadly, it has gone in the other direction.

Throughout San Diego County, July 11-19 has been designated as “San Diego Pride Week” by the various LGBT organizations – with the Hillcrest neighborhood being the center of activities. As part of that, the St. John the Evangelist Church advertised that it would have an LGBT-themed “All Are Welcome Mass” on Sunday, July 12.

When our MassResistance Catholic leaders in San Diego saw that promotion, they contacted us. They wanted to do something to confront this outrage and let everyone know that there are Catholics standing up to it!

We got right to work with them. At the very least, a strong protest was in order. They also wanted to document what happened inside during that blasphemous Mass. Over the next several days they contacted other local Catholic activists.

READ: Man arrested for sawing down LGBT flag outside German Catholic church

Catholics confront the blasphemy

On July 12, our protesters gathered across the street from the church entrance. So the theological tension surrounding the event was evident even before entering the church! The protesters held a Rosary prayer vigil. They held a large banner depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus and signs reading “God’s Marriage = 1 Man + 1 Woman” and “Go, and sin no more” (the latter echoing Jesus’s scriptural words to the woman caught in adultery).

The vigil drew sharp, hostile reactions from the surrounding Hillcrest traffic. The demonstrators received numerous obscene gestures, horn blasts, and profane shouts from car windows – much worse than at vigils outside abortion clinics, one of the demonstrators told us.

Inside the church – worse than imagined

Upon entering the church, one immediately noticed the extensive array of LGBT symbols, decorations, and banners everywhere – on the walls, doors, and pews. They were a vivid contrast to the traditional sacred church architecture.

Toward the front, several rows of pews were specifically reserved for representatives of regional parish “LGBTQ ministries,” each with rainbow ribbons affixed. In the sanctuary, the visual theme extended to large rainbow flower bouquets and ribbon adornments surrounding the altar space. Even the candles flanking the tabernacle were fitted with decorative collars matching the colors of the pride flag, and a single rainbow ribbon was tied to the parish collection box.

As the Mass was about to begin, representatives from several Catholic churches across the region marched down the center aisle carrying their respective parish LGBTQ ministry banners.

Catholic priests and deacons from across the region participated. Some clerics wore rainbow-patterned stoles over their liturgical vestments. A special pro-LGBT welcome from the bishop of San Diego was read aloud to the congregation.

While the structural layout of the readings reflected the universal Catholic calendar, the liturgy incorporated a specific scriptural substitution. The universally slated responsorial Psalm for the day (Psalm 65) was replaced with Psalm 139, with the congregation singing the refrain, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”

The petitions explicitly prayed for the LGBT community, transgender individuals, parents of LGBTQ children – as well as refugees, the homeless, the marginalized, and those struggling with mental illness or addiction.

READ: LGBT event mocking Christianity canceled after Catholics pray Rosary outside

For more detail about this disturbing service, see the Liturgical Observation Report on this “All Are Welcome” Mass, written by one of our Catholic activists who was inside. (Photos by MassResistance.)

Final thoughts

It’s clear that the local Hillcrest neighborhood residents – and those who attended the Mass that day – got our protesters’ message. Our activists prayed the Rosary, but their signs were bold and hard-hitting (and spoke the truth). It shows how important it is in these situations not to just stand there and be polite.

As we’ve been saying, even if you feel outnumbered, it’s necessary to do at least something!

Reprinted with permission from MassResistance.

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