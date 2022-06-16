Father’s Day reminds us of the vital role dads play in our families and society

As Father’s Day approaches, strengthen your relationship with God and welcome Him into your heart.

(LifeSiteNews) – The term “dad” has a comforting familiarity to it. A closeness. A peacefulness.

Those who have been listening to Father Mike Schmitz’s Bible in a Year podcast know that Fr. Schmitz says a prayer after each Bible reading. And, on a few occasions, he calls God “Dad.”

Never before had I thought about calling God Dad. But I really like it. Why?

Think about your own dad and what that word means to you. For most people who grew up with a loving father or father figure, the connotation is someone strong who supports you, someone who teaches, someone who protects you, and of course someone who loves you unconditionally.

Isn’t that what God does?

As Father’s Day approaches and we think about our own dads, let us remember how vital fathers are in our lives and how vital they are to families in general. According to the Child and Family Research Partnership at the University of Texas:

Children who grow up with involved fathers are: 39% more likely to earn mostly As in school, 45% less likely to repeat a grade, 60% less likely to be suspended or expelled from school, twice as likely to go to college and find stable employment after high school, 75% less likely to have a teen birth, and 80% less likely to spend time in jail.

Focus on the Family states: “In an analysis of over 100 studies on parent-child relationships, it was found that having a loving and nurturing father was as important for a child’s happiness, well-being, and social and academic success as having a loving and nurturing mother.”

Further, research has found that “if a father does not go to church, even if his wife does, only 1 child in 50 will become a regular worshiper. If a father does go regularly, regardless of what the mother does, between two-thirds and three-quarters of their children will attend church as adults.”

Fathers matter. Fatherhood matters. Strong male leadership within the home makes a huge impact on how children will develop and grow. We need strong men today to make strong men tomorrow.

When I think about the epitome of a model father, I think of my dad. I grew up a Marine Brat, and I loved every minute of it. My dad was a career military man who retired as a colonel after 28 years. We didn’t move too much, but he had some unaccompanied tours that took him away from our family. That meant a lot of traveling (for both him and us) and a lot of me missing him. But I didn’t mind because I loved the Marine Corps, too. And, during those times when he wasn’t physically present, I knew he was still there for me.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel. Show Petition Text 4614 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left. Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers. Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable. This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society. Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country". There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life." Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent. Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born. If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on? Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong. True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name. So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today, MORE INFORMATION:



Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead



**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

We can say the same about our heavenly Father. Though we don’t see Him, we know He’s there. We know He has our backs. We know, as scripture says, that with God for us, no one can be against us.

Similarly, as Christ’s representatives here on earth, priests can serve as our “dads” as well. These men spend their lives serving and helping others. They are “dads” to whole parishes of people or to whomever they serve.

My great uncle Bob was a CSC priest who was a “dad” to a lot of young men, as he lived and worked at Notre Dame for several years. He had an immense impact on everyone he served, and he had such a contagious and pure love for God that you couldn’t help but feel infected by that love.

So, as Father’s Day approaches and you think about the dads in your life, the kind of dad you want to be, or simply about the importance of fatherhood, I encourage you to also think about your parish priests or any other priests you know. Pray for them. Let them know how you value and appreciate their service to God and His people. They, too, are loving dads.

Finally, I urge you to think about God as your dad. Strengthen your relationship with Him. Welcome Him into your heart. Talk to Him more. Thank Him for His many blessings, for His mercy, and for His compassion.

And when you wish your dad a happy Father’s Day, extend that sentiment to God as well. When you do so, call Him Dad. He craves that closeness with you, and He wants you to understand that, just like your dad, He’s always got your back.

Susan Ciancio is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has worked as a writer and editor for nearly 19 years; 13 of those years have been in the pro-life sector. Currently, she is the editor of American Life League’s Celebrate Life Magazine—the nation’s premier Catholic pro-life magazine. She is also the executive editor of ALL’s Culture of Life Studies Program—a pre-K-12 Catholic pro-life education organization.

Share











