Federal judge allows Florida drag show to take place near children despite state law

(The Washington Stand) — The Naples Pride organization was told they couldn’t host a drag show near a children’s playground, so instead, they dragged the city to court.

Naples Pride planned to host a drag show near a children’s playground in Naples, Florida. But in April, CBN reported, “the Naples City Council voted 5-2 to move the proposed drag show indoors away from Cambier Park, which is frequented by children, and to restrict the event to adults only.” As a result, Naples Pride, alongside the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), sued the city, claiming their right to free speech was violated. “The ACLU sought a preliminary injunction to overturn the city’s location and age restrictions,” CBN added.

According to Judge John Steele, a Bill Clinton appointee, the city asking the event to be moved inside with age limits was “likely unconstitutional.” In his Monday ruling, Steele argued that drag performances are “symbolic conduct” and “inherently expressive,” thus protected as free speech under the First Amendment. With his decision, Steele is allowing the drag show to take place near the playground, effectively dismissing the city’s concerns about protecting children from explicit performances.

Notably, the city of Naples has consistently worked to shield minors from such events, moving drag shows indoors and away from children for the past two years.

Representing the city in Naples Pride v. City of Naples, Liberty Counsel (LC) emphasized that Cambier Park is a limited public forum where permits are subject to reasonable, viewpoint-neutral criteria. However, LC argued that the city’s defense failed to fully address stronger legal grounds for protecting children, particularly under Florida’s 2023 Protection of Children Act, which explicitly bans public drag shows in view of minors.

READ: Washington Post praises Trump admin report opposing ‘gender transitions’ for children

LC pointed out that hosting a drag show in open view of a busy children’s playground violates Florida law. Although a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the law for one Florida agency, LC noted that the law remains in effect and is under appeal. “The law is not erased or suspended,” LC stressed.

Naples Pride claimed their drag show was “family-friendly,” but LC provided damning evidence to the contrary. Photos from a 2022 Naples Pride event, held just 100 feet from a playground, showed men dressed as women striking “lewd poses” and performing “sexual acts.” Even more disturbing, performers invited children to tuck money into their waistbands, mimicking strip club behavior while shaking exaggerated costumes and “twerking” in fishnet stockings. LC called these scenes “revolting and totally inappropriate for children.”

Many local parents are outraged. At the May 8 Naples City Council meeting, resident John Strand condemned the event, stating, “They are not actually talking about pride… we are talking about whether or not we are going to allow the sexual grooming of children in public parks.” Erika Donalds, wife of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), urged the city leaders to fight back with every resource available, declaring, “This cannot — absolutely cannot — happen in the city of Naples.”

LC Founder and Chairman Mat Staver put it bluntly: “Liberty Counsel is intervening in this case to give parents who wish to protect their children from obscene drag performances a fuller defense on the legal and constitutional issues left unspoken by the city of Naples.” He added, “The First Amendment does not protect an obscene drag performance in full view of a children’s playground, and Florida law outright bans it. Restricting speech for children that is otherwise protected for adults passes constitutional muster in the interest of protecting their well-being.”

“Citizens do not have to tolerate obscene drag shows in view of their children,” Staver concluded.

Reprinted with permission from The Washington Stand.