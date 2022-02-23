Female ‘pastor’ says getting an abortion made her feel ‘loved by God’

Reverend Kaeley McEvoy told her congregation that she had ‘never felt more known and loved and heard by God’ than when she went for an abortion.

(Live Action) – A pastor for the United Church of Christ was highlighted by the Washington Post for her unusual take on abortion, stating that she believes abortion is not only acceptable for Christians, but can also be a holy experience.

Rev. Kaeley McEvoy began preaching at the Westmoreland Congregation in 2018, but only decided to share her own abortion story last November, in response to the passage of pro-life laws. Interestingly, McEvoy told this story while referencing Psalm 139, which contains the following passage:

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.

Specifically addressing this passage, McEvoy began: “Psalm 139 is often used as a biblical condemnation of a woman’s right to choose the best reproductive option for herself and for her family,” she said.

“The declaration of God knitting life in a woman’s womb is used frequently to manipulate a narrative of reproduction which omits abortion as a sacred decision. The misinterpretation of this psalm has caused harm, and invoked shame on a measurable number of women. But within the context of this prayer, the relational God portrayed has nothing to do with the science of embryos, but has everything to do with the fullness of being known.”

“The author of Psalm 139 is not talking about cells being known; the author is talking about stories being known,” she continued. “Psalm 139 exposes a relationship with God who knows and loves her children so fully and fiercely, that the entirety of their story from beginning and end, and every threshold in between, is known and heard.” (emphasis added)

Then, perhaps most stunningly, she added, “I personally have never felt more known and loved and heard by God than when I entered the doors of a Planned Parenthood on Bleaker Street in New York City… that morning, I made the decision to receive an abortion.”



More recently, the Washington Post reported that McEvoy met with a group of abortion activists inside a Washington, D.C. church, where she remarked, “something holy is happening here, friends.”

Sadly, McEvoy is not the only religious leader to call the act of deliberately killing an innocent preborn child “holy.”

The Washington Post pointed out that 450 clergy and “faith advocates” met for a two-day virtual event called SACRED, where they discussed the “right” to abortion. George Demacopoulous, a Fordham University theology professor and expert on Orthodox Christianity, told the Post that being pro-life is theologically wrong.

“It’s a Christian truism that you can hold seemingly contradictory views,” he said. “Christian moral teaching isn’t black and white.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 9630 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Rev. Angela Williams, a Presbyterian USA pastor and lead organizer of SACRED, argued that Bible verses don’t relate to people in real life. “Being in this work and spending time with people and hearing more of the stories and bringing their experiences out of the shadows helped me to undo the stigma around abortion,” she said.

“[Religious advocates for abortion rights] have given up the public square, letting the dominant narrative be based on some readings of Bible verses. And that doesn’t represent real people, real lives, real faith.”

These pastors all disregard the Fifth Commandment: you shall not kill. And while post-abortive women undeniably deserve love and compassion instead of anger and hatred, that does not mean God smiles upon the destruction of human beings (born or preborn) who are made in His image.

The condemnation of abortion has deep theological roots, and the sanctity of human life is a core Christian value. Ignoring that is not doing God’s work.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action News

Share











