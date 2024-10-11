Finnish professor exposes the real motivation of elites promoting mass migration

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Finnish professor and public policy expert Mikko Paunio breaks down the disturbing new moves made by the United Nations at its recent 'Summit of the Future.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A proposal at the United Nations Summit of the Future last week was reported to pave the way to “legalize mass migration.”

According to Professor Mikko Paunio, a public health and policy adviser for over three decades, “a clause in the first chapter of the UN future agreement politically legitimizes illegal migration.”

The clause, Action 6 – subsection (e) of a document signed last Monday, also introduces “a new term in the UN nomenclature: instead of ‘illegal migration’: ‘irregular migration,'” he noted.

LifeSiteNews spoke to Paunio, an adjunct professor at the University of Helsinki, who says genuine public health measures he helped draft in the past have now been displaced by a commitment to a future of decriminalized mass immigration.

Why would the UN remove a commitment Paunio says would have saved millions from sickness and death from its Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals? One explanation emerged a week later, with Elon Musk’s September 29 post on X explaining that, due to mass migration, “if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election.”

Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it! Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast… https://t.co/u3HBdd5Bv0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2024

Musk claims that the sheer number of illegal migrants being granted the right to vote means that America will become “a one-party state.” He said, “Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years. The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!”

With swing states such as “Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona” seeing migrants “fast-tracked to citizenship,” this is a conspiracy theory in name only. Yet it is not the only one which, despite happening in real time, sounds too outlandish to be true.

When asked why this is happening, Paunio gives a startling answer. After decades of studying the leadership of the ideological bureaucracies which present these policies, Paunio said in an article published on September 23 that the “Davos Ghost Gang Wants Eternal Power.”

READ: Finnish professor exposes the occult roots of the World Economic Forum

Why does he describe this elite as a “Ghost Gang”? Since the publication of his 2015 book The Green Lie, Paunio has argued that the measures promoted by the World Economic Forum and the UN’s Agenda 2030 are not inspired by the public interest, but by that of “occult nature pantheists.” He has supplied extensive evidence to support this claim, both in his own writings, and in a previous interview with LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen.

READ: Occult roots of the World Economic Forum? Professor exposes the New World Religion

The remarkable charge that elite policy is driven by “theosophical gossip” is supported by Paunio’s investigation of the proposed measures of Agenda 2030. He told LifeSiteNews prior to this latest video interview, “The 17 Sustainable Development Goals, born from a religious basis, lead development to underdevelopment.”

This simply means that “The SDGs guide development in the direction desired by the neo-Malthusists and the world’s elite, where the future is taken away from people by denying reasonable energy solutions and by destroying the conditions for agriculture worldwide (cows in bays and everyone is either an insectivore or a herbivore).”

In a fresh video interview with LifeSiteNews, Paunio explained how mass migration, and the removal of public health commitments, partnered with “Net-Zero” driven “deindustrialization” to move towards a dystopian future for humanity, with a vanishing chance of electoral escape.

“By committing to the documents [on the Summit of the Future], the UN member states are increasingly committed to the implementation of Agenda 2030, which includes 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) and binds the UN’s multilateral environmental agreements and their implementation.”

Why has a measure to provide clean water to millions been pushed aside by new commitments? The worship of the Green Goddess has replaced the public interest, argues Paunio.

“As promotion of hygienic practices would need development of water supply and sewage network in urban areas, which would need to be supported by undisturbed power grid, this is no longer allowed due to the imaginary ‘climate crisis.'”

The result is that real life help is denied to promote an agenda inspired by dangerous fantasy.

“Accordingly hygiene has been dropped from the holy trinity of water, sanitation and hygiene (WSH) or SDG6 with devastating public health effects in global south.”

The effects in the “global north” – the industrialised West – would be effectively to collapse society, as Paunio explained to LifeSiteNews. Mass migration, the destruction of industry, and a denationalized electorate without borders spells the end of the West as we know it.

This is the message of a man who warned in 2022 that “The World Economic Forum is a Dangerous Religious Cult.” Today, Paunio explains to LifeSiteNews how the same occultism which shaped the worldview of the Man of the Magic Mountain, Klaus Schwab, informs the template of our future world presented at the United Nations.

It is an incredible explanation for a series of policies which simply do not make sense from the point of view of the public good. Yet it is compelling for the best of reasons. Paunio’s is one which best fits the available facts. Where are our leaders leading us all, and into what?

To understand the end they have in mind, we must examine the beginning of their ideas. Paunio has shown where these ideas come from, how they are implemented, what they will do and why they have been promoted with unusual unity of purpose across NGOs and governments.

He agrees with Musk that the U.S. presidential election is an existential moment for Western civilization.

At this point, it is obvious to both Musk and to Paunio that what is being denied in the media as a conspiracy theory is a conspiracy in fact. This is no mere matter of politics, as Paunio argues, but a project to replace our civilisation which will make politics a permanent irrelevance to our government in future.

Share











