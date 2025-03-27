First indigenous nun at Canadian school contradicts anti-Catholic ‘mass grave’ narrative

Sr. Dorothy Bob, an indigenous woman and former Kamloops school student, became a Catholic nun after her time at the school, defying the ‘genocide’ myth.

(Everyday For Life Canada) — Dorothy Bob joined the Sisters of St. Ann in 1960 in British Columbia. Nothing unusual about that. What isn’t so usual is that she was the first indigenous woman to enter the order of nuns.

She chose the name Sister Mary Juan Diego. Sr. Bob was the daughter of Christopher and Cordelia Bob of the Fountain Indian Band. Sr. Bob died on February 24, 2025, at the age of 92.

There is more, much more. Sr. Bob was also a student and later a cook at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. It was the Kamloops Band that on May 27, 2021, made the claim they had found “the remains of 215 children” at the school. Nearly four years later and several excavations no graves have been found, not one.

Why hasn’t the Catholic Church told the story of Sr. Dorothy Bob? She was even trained and given an award for her missionary work with indigenous peoples.

It took a reader to bring it to the attention of the editor of the BC Catholic for the story to come out. Why haven’t the bishops come out with the information? Have the shepherds, like the Liberal government, been too invested in the politically correct narrative of priestly abuse and genocide? In the end, the truth needs to come out. Too many Christian churches have been burned, vandalized, and desecrated in Canada as a result of the unproven claim.

Sr. Bob’s life should be a good news story, both for the Church and unbelievers alike. Here’s someone who attended and worked at a residential school, and later chose to become a Catholic nun to serve both cultures.

Sr. Bob found no conflict in being a nun with her indigenous identity. No colonialism for her. She found no difficulty with the two cultures. It was a source of strength to build the common good. Sadly, this view which happens to be the truth, is not presently acceptable in woke Canada.

It’s time to revisit this sad chapter in Canada’s history and to start being honest with ourselves and the indigenous peoples. Canada will be a much better place if we stop pushing the lie of 215 children murdered and others abused by priests and nuns at the residential school.

It’s also worth noting that there were three indigenous teachers at the school: Joe Stanley Michel, Mabel Caron, and Benjamin Paul. An indigenous administrator Nathan Matthew starting running the school in 1973. He was later appointed chancellor of Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. Have you ever this from the mainstream media or Canada’s government? Why not?

The Church, the indigenous community, and the media need to start telling the truth about this divisive issue. We must end the politics of deception. Only by unmasking what has been spun into a politically convenient and for many a profitable myth, can true reconciliation be achieved.

We’re sure that Sr. Dorothy Bob would agree. May her soul and all the souls of faithful departed, through the mercy, of God rest in peace.

Reprinted with permission from Everyday For Life Canada.

