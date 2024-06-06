Five things you should know about devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus goes back to the 11th century, but it wasn’t until hundreds of years later, in 1856, that Pope Pius IX made the feast of the Sacred Heart into a universal celebration.

(Everyday For Life Canada) — This Friday, June 7, we will celebrate the solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. First, here are five facts about the feast day from Catholic Digest:

1. The devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus took centuries to become a universal celebration

Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus goes back to the 11th century. St. Margaret Mary Alacoque had multiple visions of the Sacred Heart between 1673 and 1675. However, it wasn’t until 90 years later in 1765, that the feast was officially celebrated in France. In 1856, Pope Pius IX made the feast of the Sacred Heart into a universal celebration.

WATCH: Bishop Strickland explains how to live in a world that has turned from God

2. The first feast of the Sacred Heart was actually celebrated in 1670

Even before St. Margaret Mary Alacoque had her visions of the Sacred Heart there was a recorded celebration of this feast. St. Jean Eudes composed the first Office and Mass of the Sacred Heart. The first feast of the Sacred Heart was celebrated on August 31, 1670, in Rennes, France.

3. The feast takes place on the 19th day after Pentecost

The feast of the Sacred Heart is scheduled to be celebrated on the Friday after the octave (eighth day) of the feast of Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi is traditionally the Thursday after Trinity Sunday. However, in the United States, Corpus Christi is instead celebrated on the following Sunday. Despite this, the feast of the Sacred Heart still takes place 19 days after Pentecost.

4. Jesus made 12 promises to those who honor the Sacred Heart to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque:

I will give them all the graces necessary for their state in life. I will establish peace in their families. I will comfort them in their trials. I will be their secure refuge during life, and, above all, in death. I will shed abundant blessings on all their undertakings. Sinners will find in My Heart an infinite ocean of mercy. Lukewarm souls will become fervent. Fervent souls will rapidly grow in holiness and perfection. I will bless every place where an image of My Heart shall be exposed and honored. I will give to priests the gift of touching the most hardened hearts. The names of those who promote this devotion will be written in My Heart, never to be blotted out. I promise thee, in the excessive mercy of My Heart, that My all-powerful love will grant to all those who receive Holy Communion on the First Friday of nine consecutive months, the grace of final penitence; they shall not die in My disgrace nor without receiving their Sacraments; My Divine Heart shall be their safe refuge in this last moment.

Congregations, states, and groups are consecrated to the Sacred Heart

In 1873, President Gabriel Garcia Moreno issued a petition that led to Ecuador becoming the first country consecrated to the Sacred Heart.

Now, here’s the video that shows the raising of the largest Sacred Heart of Jesus flag in the world. The flag location is in Walton, Kentucky, and can be seen from I-71 between exit 72 and 77. Note, the company lifting the flag is named St. Joseph’s Company: Crane Service. Perhaps not a coincidence.

Finally, the challenge: share the video with family and friends, and let’s make it one of the top viewed videos on You Tube and BitChute for the month of June.

Reprinted with permission from Everyday For Life Canada.

Share











