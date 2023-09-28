Fox News GOP debate moderator praised Hillary at Clinton Foundation gala last week

Longtime Fox News host Dana Perino, a debate moderator whose claim to fame was serving as a press secretary for George W. Bush, hosted a panel last week for the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative.

(The Dossier) — Last night’s Fox News-Univision hosted debate was beyond bizarre, with the moderators at a supposedly right wing news network curiously advancing leftist talking points instead of asking questions that are relevant to conservative Americans.

The Dossier has uncovered some information that may offer more clarity as to why that happened.

It appears that at least one of the moderators on stage has a special place in her heart for the one and only Hillary R. Clinton.

Perino hosted and participated in a session titled, “Journalism on the Front Lines: How Supporting a Strong, Free Press Strengthens Democratic Societies Worldwide.” The panel was rather uneventful, and filled with lots of Russia bashing and moral grandstanding, but what came after was quite surprising for the Fox-employed political commentator.

Perino then introduced Hillary Clinton, describing her as “the amazing Secretary Hillary Clinton,” before embracing the former Secretary of State and passing off the mic.

The annual Clinton Global Initiative meeting amounts to the rich and powerful giving themselves a reason to hang out in New York City and virtue signal about how moral and courageous they pretend to be.

The CGI sponsors list included some of the most depraved entities on the planet, including Pfizer, the parent company of Moderna, the lady who helped to launder Hunter Biden’s artwork, and plenty of additional unindicted criminal entities and individuals. The speakers included Bill and Hillary, in addition to Biden Administration cabinet officials like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and other notable figures like Pope Francis, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Cindy McCain, Ashley Judd, Matt Damon, and many more household names.

It’s unclear if Perino was compensated for hosting the panel session. The Dossier has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Reprinted with permission from The Dossier.

